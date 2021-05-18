Palo Alto Investors, LLC Buys eHealth Inc, Biogen Inc, Gritstone Bio Inc, Sells Staar Surgical Co, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: GRTS, MRNS, SYRS,

Palo Alto, CA, based Investment company Palo Alto Investors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys eHealth Inc, Biogen Inc, Gritstone Bio Inc, Amicus Therapeutics Inc, Alkermes PLC, sells Staar Surgical Co, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc, Aprea Therapeutics Inc, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palo Alto Investors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Palo Alto Investors, LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Palo Alto Investors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/palo+alto+investors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Insmed Inc (INSM) - 5,824,507 shares, 11.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.61% Staar Surgical Co (STAA) - 1,813,911 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.34% Abiomed Inc (ABMD) - 575,233 shares, 10.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34% Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) - 2,205,750 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35% United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) - 687,206 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.5%

Palo Alto Investors, LLC initiated holding in Gritstone Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.07 and $27.11, with an estimated average price of $13.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 2,298,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palo Alto Investors, LLC initiated holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.81 and $18.62, with an estimated average price of $14.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 31,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palo Alto Investors, LLC initiated holding in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $14.95, with an estimated average price of $10.41. The stock is now traded at around $5.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 80,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palo Alto Investors, LLC added to a holding in eHealth Inc by 80.30%. The purchase prices were between $47.85 and $85.09, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $63.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 1,058,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palo Alto Investors, LLC added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 46.48%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82. The stock is now traded at around $281.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 343,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palo Alto Investors, LLC added to a holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc by 24.07%. The purchase prices were between $9.2 and $23.86, with an estimated average price of $15.43. The stock is now traded at around $9.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 9,761,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palo Alto Investors, LLC added to a holding in Alkermes PLC by 223.44%. The purchase prices were between $18.21 and $23.2, with an estimated average price of $20.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 487,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palo Alto Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Aprea Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $4.73 and $8.15, with an estimated average price of $5.86.

Palo Alto Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.56 and $18.62, with an estimated average price of $10.75.