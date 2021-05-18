Palo Alto Investors, LLC Buys eHealth Inc, Biogen Inc, Gritstone Bio Inc, Sells Staar Surgical Co, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc

- New Purchases: GRTS, MRNS, SYRS,
- Added Positions: EHTH, BIIB, FOLD, RVNC, ALKS, ABMD, BMRN, PRTA, EPZM, KPTI, ACAD, SAGE, KZR, ANAB, GOSS, PBYI, TVTX, MGTA,
- Reduced Positions: STAA, ALXN, UTHR, INSM, ALGN, VNDA, RIGL,
- Sold Out: APRE, SNSS,
- Insmed Inc (INSM) - 5,824,507 shares, 11.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.61%
- Staar Surgical Co (STAA) - 1,813,911 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.34%
- Abiomed Inc (ABMD) - 575,233 shares, 10.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34%
- Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) - 2,205,750 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35%
- United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) - 687,206 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.5%
Palo Alto Investors, LLC initiated holding in Gritstone Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.07 and $27.11, with an estimated average price of $13.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 2,298,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS)
Palo Alto Investors, LLC initiated holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.81 and $18.62, with an estimated average price of $14.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 31,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (SYRS)
Palo Alto Investors, LLC initiated holding in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $14.95, with an estimated average price of $10.41. The stock is now traded at around $5.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 80,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: eHealth Inc (EHTH)
Palo Alto Investors, LLC added to a holding in eHealth Inc by 80.30%. The purchase prices were between $47.85 and $85.09, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $63.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 1,058,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Palo Alto Investors, LLC added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 46.48%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82. The stock is now traded at around $281.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 343,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD)
Palo Alto Investors, LLC added to a holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc by 24.07%. The purchase prices were between $9.2 and $23.86, with an estimated average price of $15.43. The stock is now traded at around $9.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 9,761,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alkermes PLC (ALKS)
Palo Alto Investors, LLC added to a holding in Alkermes PLC by 223.44%. The purchase prices were between $18.21 and $23.2, with an estimated average price of $20.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 487,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Aprea Therapeutics Inc (APRE)
Palo Alto Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Aprea Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $4.73 and $8.15, with an estimated average price of $5.86.Sold Out: Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNSS)
Palo Alto Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.56 and $18.62, with an estimated average price of $10.75.
