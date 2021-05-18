Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, NOV Inc, EMX Royalty Corp, Sells Allegiant Travel Co, Vista Outdoor Inc, Sprott Inc

- New Purchases: TPL, NOV, EMX, SNCY, SAND, OR,
- Added Positions: GOLD, NXE, UVE, BBCP, SGOL, PDS,
- Reduced Positions: ALGT, VSTO, AM, EOG, CEIX, ARLP, VSAT, MLM, CCJ, AR, PHYS,
- Sold Out: SII, KOR, KOR,
For the details of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mountain+lake+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC
- Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 10,000 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Viasat Inc (VSAT) - 279,500 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.83%
- EOG Resources Inc (EOG) - 168,000 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.19%
- Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) - 48,750 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.23%
- Antero Midstream Corp (AM) - 1,310,100 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.25%
Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1571.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.96%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NOV Inc (NOV)
Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $14.5. The stock is now traded at around $17.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.8%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: EMX Royalty Corp (EMX)
Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC initiated holding in EMX Royalty Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.9 and $3.71, with an estimated average price of $3.32. The stock is now traded at around $3.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 861,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY)
Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.25 and $36.38, with an estimated average price of $33.92. The stock is now traded at around $35.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 53,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND)
Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.04 and $7.66, with an estimated average price of $6.7. The stock is now traded at around $8.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR)
Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $13.38, with an estimated average price of $11.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL)
Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $17.23. The stock is now traded at around $17.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Sprott Inc (SII)
Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Sprott Inc. The sale prices were between $28.38 and $45.78, with an estimated average price of $34.76.Sold Out: Corvus Gold Inc (KOR)
Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Corvus Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $1.72 and $2.59, with an estimated average price of $2.17.Sold Out: Corvus Gold Inc (KOR)
Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Corvus Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $1.72 and $2.59, with an estimated average price of $2.17.
Here is the complete portfolio of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment