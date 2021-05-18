Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, NOV Inc, EMX Royalty Corp, Sells Allegiant Travel Co, Vista Outdoor Inc, Sprott Inc

New Purchases: TPL, NOV, EMX, SNCY, SAND, OR,

Mill Valley, CA, based Investment company Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, NOV Inc, EMX Royalty Corp, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc, Sandstorm Gold, sells Allegiant Travel Co, Vista Outdoor Inc, Sprott Inc, Alliance Resource Partners LP, Corvus Gold Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC owns 27 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 10,000 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. New Position Viasat Inc (VSAT) - 279,500 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.83% EOG Resources Inc (EOG) - 168,000 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.19% Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) - 48,750 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.23% Antero Midstream Corp (AM) - 1,310,100 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.25%

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1571.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.96%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $14.5. The stock is now traded at around $17.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.8%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC initiated holding in EMX Royalty Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.9 and $3.71, with an estimated average price of $3.32. The stock is now traded at around $3.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 861,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.25 and $36.38, with an estimated average price of $33.92. The stock is now traded at around $35.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 53,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.04 and $7.66, with an estimated average price of $6.7. The stock is now traded at around $8.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $13.38, with an estimated average price of $11.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $17.23. The stock is now traded at around $17.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Sprott Inc. The sale prices were between $28.38 and $45.78, with an estimated average price of $34.76.

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Corvus Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $1.72 and $2.59, with an estimated average price of $2.17.

