Gates Capital Management, Inc. Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Vontier Corp, Berry Global Group Inc, Sells Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Frontdoor Inc, ChampionX Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Gates Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Vontier Corp, Berry Global Group Inc, S&P Global Inc, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, sells Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Frontdoor Inc, ChampionX Corp, Entegris Inc, Armstrong World Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gates Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Gates Capital Management, Inc. owns 23 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gates Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gates+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Gates Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) - 2,969,999 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.16%
  2. S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 529,175 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.09%
  3. Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) - 5,686,684 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.06%
  4. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) - 3,901,931 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.31%
  5. Element Solutions Inc (ESI) - 9,043,922 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.98%
New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Gates Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 603,381 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)

Gates Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.19 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $69.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 923,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Gates Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vontier Corp by 77.38%. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $33.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 5,077,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Gates Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 32.09%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $370.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 529,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

Gates Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc by 35.31%. The purchase prices were between $39.39 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $42.39. The stock is now traded at around $45.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 3,901,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Gates Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 59.18%. The purchase prices were between $57.34 and $71.36, with an estimated average price of $63.79. The stock is now traded at around $75.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 1,531,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: IAA Inc (IAA)

Gates Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in IAA Inc by 33.89%. The purchase prices were between $53.97 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 2,307,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DaVita Inc (DVA)

Gates Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in DaVita Inc by 26.34%. The purchase prices were between $99.98 and $123.89, with an estimated average price of $111.01. The stock is now traded at around $122.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,402,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5.

Sold Out: Frontdoor Inc (FTDR)

Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Frontdoor Inc. The sale prices were between $49.58 and $58.16, with an estimated average price of $54.62.

Sold Out: Entegris Inc (ENTG)

Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Entegris Inc. The sale prices were between $93.99 and $113.56, with an estimated average price of $102.97.



