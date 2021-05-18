Gates Capital Management, Inc. Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Vontier Corp, Berry Global Group Inc, Sells Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Frontdoor Inc, ChampionX Corp

- New Purchases: IFF, BERY,
- Added Positions: VNT, SPGI, GLPI, WH, IAA, DVA, TMX, OTIS, CZR, ESI, VICI, VSTO,
- Reduced Positions: CHX, AWI, MLI, WBT, MERC, STZ, WAB, CARR, NES,
- Sold Out: HLT, FTDR, ENTG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Gates Capital Management, Inc.
- Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) - 2,969,999 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.16%
- S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 529,175 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.09%
- Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) - 5,686,684 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.06%
- Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) - 3,901,931 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.31%
- Element Solutions Inc (ESI) - 9,043,922 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.98%
Gates Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 603,381 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)
Gates Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.19 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $69.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 923,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Gates Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vontier Corp by 77.38%. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $33.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 5,077,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Gates Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 32.09%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $370.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 529,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)
Gates Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc by 35.31%. The purchase prices were between $39.39 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $42.39. The stock is now traded at around $45.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 3,901,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)
Gates Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 59.18%. The purchase prices were between $57.34 and $71.36, with an estimated average price of $63.79. The stock is now traded at around $75.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 1,531,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: IAA Inc (IAA)
Gates Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in IAA Inc by 33.89%. The purchase prices were between $53.97 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 2,307,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DaVita Inc (DVA)
Gates Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in DaVita Inc by 26.34%. The purchase prices were between $99.98 and $123.89, with an estimated average price of $111.01. The stock is now traded at around $122.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,402,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5.Sold Out: Frontdoor Inc (FTDR)
Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Frontdoor Inc. The sale prices were between $49.58 and $58.16, with an estimated average price of $54.62.Sold Out: Entegris Inc (ENTG)
Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Entegris Inc. The sale prices were between $93.99 and $113.56, with an estimated average price of $102.97.
