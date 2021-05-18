Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. Buys Facebook Inc, General Motors Co, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Sells Morgan Stanley, CVS Health Corp, Cigna Corp

- New Purchases: FB, GM, LVS, ACM, AMZN, CNNE, VST, JWSM, CF, JD, ETN, AGAC, HMCO, PSAGU, SRNGU, AMPI.U, FINMU, TMAC.U, RMGC, TWLVU, APGB.U, THCB, PGRWU, CVII.U, AAC, ARBG, LGACU, GNPK, LIII.U, PLMIU, FMIVU, TLGA, EACPU, SHACU, WARR.U, MDH, DBDR, ACAC, CONX, GMIIU, GSEVU, VAQC, FVIV.U, KAHC.U, GHACU, MACQU, CHAA.U, SLAMU, GIIXU, HYACU, HYACU, RXRAU, CSTA, ESSC, ERES, ADERU, GNACU, SCOA, CCVI.U, EQHA, FAII, LEGOU, BSN, ATAC, KAIRU, TMKRU, EPHYU, PNTM.U, NEBC, CCV, PFDRU, GRSV, HCAR, KLAQU, GPACU, GPACU, FCAX.U, SLCRU, OCAXU, LOKB, MOTV, GLBLU, ANZUU, JOFF, CPUH, GLEO, BCACU, BCACU, HPX, ACEV, ROT.U, VTIQU, VTIQU, LHC.U, LHC.U, BLTSU, IVAN.U, POWRU, ENFAU, PACXU, GSAQU, PRSRU, PAQCU, DLCAU, SWETU, TZPSU, HCICU, VOSOU, GMBTU, EUSGU, NAACU, OEPWU, DNZ.U, ITHXU, FOREU, KURIU, COVAU, MTAC, GIGGU, PMGMU, COLIU, HIIIU, FLME.U, CLRM, MIT, TMAC, GHAC, GSQD, HHLA, ACII, NXU, SWBK.U, NSTB.U, SSAAU, HCAQ, CAHCU, PICC.U, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, SCOBU, BOAS.U, FSSI, BLUA, THMA,
- Added Positions: JWS, GOOG, TMUS, FISV, BABA, ATEX, CPSR, DEH, ETAC, SCVX,
- Reduced Positions: CI, PSTH, ENPC, CRHC, ASAQ, C, PRPB, SVOKU, TISI, BBCP, RCHG, SGAM, SFTW,
- Sold Out: MS, CVS, MGP, LPX, MIK, SAIC, HMCOU, TMHC, RSI, GNPK.U, FE, CCIV, ARBGU, SCOAU, GFX.U, HCARU, CONXU, DBDRU, CCV.U, DMYI.U, COOLU, SNPR, ACACU, SAII, MOTV.U, LOKB.U, GRSVU, MTACU, HPX.U, AACQ,
These are the top 5 holdings of Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P.
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 2,407,000 shares, 13.54% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,062,700 shares, 11.93% of the total portfolio.
- Anterix Inc (ATEX) - 5,411,776 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06%
- PG&E Corp (PCG) - 15,001,170 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio.
- Old Republic International Corp (ORI) - 6,366,006 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio.
Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $309.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 366,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 1,309,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $56.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 1,151,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AECOM (ACM)
Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in AECOM. The purchase prices were between $48.92 and $65.29, with an estimated average price of $56.9. The stock is now traded at around $65.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 871,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3232.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 15,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE)
Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Cannae Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.38. The stock is now traded at around $36.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 636,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Jaws Acquisition Corp (JWS)
Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp by 3561.59%. The purchase prices were between $12.12 and $16.01, with an estimated average price of $14.19. The stock is now traded at around $13.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 3,661,586 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 86.83%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2303.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 47,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 41.43%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $135.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 1,108,373 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 157.71%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 409,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp (ETAC)
Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp by 1010.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $10.84, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 111,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp (CPSR)
Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp by 112.22%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.78, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 191,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61.Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86.Sold Out: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)
Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The sale prices were between $30.28 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $32.39.Sold Out: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)
Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $36.93 and $56.05, with an estimated average price of $45.29.Sold Out: The Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)
Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $13.13 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $17.63.Sold Out: Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)
Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Science Applications International Corp. The sale prices were between $80 and $103.1, with an estimated average price of $93.87.
