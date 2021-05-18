Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. Buys Facebook Inc, General Motors Co, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Sells Morgan Stanley, CVS Health Corp, Cigna Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys Facebook Inc, General Motors Co, Las Vegas Sands Corp, AECOM, Amazon.com Inc, sells Morgan Stanley, CVS Health Corp, Cigna Corp, MGM Growth Properties LLC, Louisiana-Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. owns 206 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 2,407,000 shares, 13.54% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,062,700 shares, 11.93% of the total portfolio. Anterix Inc (ATEX) - 5,411,776 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06% PG&E Corp (PCG) - 15,001,170 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Old Republic International Corp (ORI) - 6,366,006 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $309.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 366,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 1,309,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $56.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 1,151,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in AECOM. The purchase prices were between $48.92 and $65.29, with an estimated average price of $56.9. The stock is now traded at around $65.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 871,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3232.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 15,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Cannae Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.38. The stock is now traded at around $36.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 636,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp by 3561.59%. The purchase prices were between $12.12 and $16.01, with an estimated average price of $14.19. The stock is now traded at around $13.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 3,661,586 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 86.83%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2303.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 47,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 41.43%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $135.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 1,108,373 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 157.71%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 409,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp by 1010.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $10.84, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 111,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp by 112.22%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.78, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 191,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The sale prices were between $30.28 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $32.39.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $36.93 and $56.05, with an estimated average price of $45.29.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $13.13 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $17.63.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Science Applications International Corp. The sale prices were between $80 and $103.1, with an estimated average price of $93.87.