Kidder Stephen W Buys Koninklijke DSM NV, Honeywell International Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Sells 3M Co, Chubb, Stitch Fix Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Kidder Stephen W Current Portfolio ) buys Koninklijke DSM NV, Honeywell International Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, State Street Corporation, sells 3M Co, Chubb, Stitch Fix Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kidder Stephen W. As of 2021Q1, Kidder Stephen W owns 67 stocks with a total value of $303 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 181,555 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,243 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 35,353 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 76,337 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 97,438 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%

Kidder Stephen W initiated holding in Koninklijke DSM NV. The purchase prices were between $41.38 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $43.5. The stock is now traded at around $45.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 40,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kidder Stephen W initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $60.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kidder Stephen W initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $364.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kidder Stephen W initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $84.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kidder Stephen W added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 90.68%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $222.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 11,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kidder Stephen W sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18.

Kidder Stephen W sold out a holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The sale prices were between $46.48 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $70.65.