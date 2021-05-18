Kidder Stephen W Buys Koninklijke DSM NV, Honeywell International Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Sells 3M Co, Chubb, Stitch Fix Inc

- New Purchases: RDSMY, USB, GS, STT,
- Added Positions: HON, NKE, TJX, UNH, RTX, PG, ADP, HD, XYL, SYY,
- Reduced Positions: MMM, AAPL, INTC, NVS, GOOGL, PYPL, MSFT, IVV, KO, ABT, CL, CSCO, EMR, TSLA, GOOG, XOM, HSY, CVX, CVS, UNP, ABBV, AMGN,
- Sold Out: CB, SFIX,
New Purchase: Koninklijke DSM NV (RDSMY)
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 181,555 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,243 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 35,353 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 76,337 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 97,438 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
Kidder Stephen W initiated holding in Koninklijke DSM NV. The purchase prices were between $41.38 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $43.5. The stock is now traded at around $45.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 40,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Kidder Stephen W initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $60.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Kidder Stephen W initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $364.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 670 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: State Street Corporation (STT)
Kidder Stephen W initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $84.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Kidder Stephen W added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 90.68%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $222.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 11,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Kidder Stephen W sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18.Sold Out: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)
Kidder Stephen W sold out a holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The sale prices were between $46.48 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $70.65.
