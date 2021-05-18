Forest Hill Capital, LLC Buys PacWest Bancorp, Comerica Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Renasant Corp, Hancock Whitney Corp, Hilltop Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: VIAC,
- Added Positions: PACW, CMA, FHN, BANR, HFWA, UMPQ, BANC, CVLG, JOE,
- Reduced Positions: RNST, HWC, HTH, ABCB, PNFP, TBK, CADE,
For the details of Forest Hill Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/forest+hill+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Forest Hill Capital, LLC
- Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 1,448,500 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio.
- Cadence Bancorp (CADE) - 855,288 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
- Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP) - 194,940 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.77%
- Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) - 375,076 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio.
- Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) - 386,419 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio.
Forest Hill Capital, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $40.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PacWest Bancorp (PACW)
Forest Hill Capital, LLC added to a holding in PacWest Bancorp by 77.86%. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $35.09. The stock is now traded at around $44.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 314,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Comerica Inc (CMA)
Forest Hill Capital, LLC added to a holding in Comerica Inc by 36.72%. The purchase prices were between $55.5 and $72.17, with an estimated average price of $65.44. The stock is now traded at around $77.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Forest Hill Capital, LLC. Also check out:
1. Forest Hill Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Forest Hill Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Forest Hill Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Forest Hill Capital, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment