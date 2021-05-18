Forest Hill Capital, LLC Buys PacWest Bancorp, Comerica Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Renasant Corp, Hancock Whitney Corp, Hilltop Holdings Inc

New Purchases: VIAC,

Little Rock, AR, based Investment company Forest Hill Capital, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys PacWest Bancorp, Comerica Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, sells Renasant Corp, Hancock Whitney Corp, Hilltop Holdings Inc, Ameris Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Forest Hill Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Forest Hill Capital, LLC owns 38 stocks with a total value of $333 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Forest Hill Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/forest+hill+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 1,448,500 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Cadence Bancorp (CADE) - 855,288 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28% Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP) - 194,940 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.77% Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) - 375,076 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) - 386,419 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio.

Forest Hill Capital, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $40.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Forest Hill Capital, LLC added to a holding in PacWest Bancorp by 77.86%. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $35.09. The stock is now traded at around $44.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 314,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Forest Hill Capital, LLC added to a holding in Comerica Inc by 36.72%. The purchase prices were between $55.5 and $72.17, with an estimated average price of $65.44. The stock is now traded at around $77.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.