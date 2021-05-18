Zebra Capital Management LLC Buys Kelly Services Inc, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Enstar Group, Sells WD-40 Co, Corcept Therapeutics Inc, Veracyte Inc

- New Purchases: KELYA, EBS, ESGR, LCII, RCII, OTTR, PATK, PAHC, COKE, BPMC, CNXN, NWLI, SCL, FOR, HELE, MYGN, PLUS, GOLF, CNSL, CRVL, KE, NXGN, MGEE, ZEUS, DSSI, ATLC, DIOD, ULH, LE, NTUS, SCHL, IRWD, ICFI, IESC, RBBN, FVE, DORM, SMP, RMR, CSGS, WIRE, ORGO, CRMT, CPSI, PDM, DNLI, THRM, DXPE, HSTM, JOUT, INSW, VNDA, TNC, BLBD, VCEL, HALO, HOFT, AE, MRTN, MYE, VRA, LBC, PRDO, NOVT, SENEA, GLDD, SPNE, RBNC, PBYI, SPFI, AVD, HBB, RGP, APEI, FMNB, EGRX, ALTR, HBT, SGC, LPG, JYNT, VYGR, MPAA, EPAY, SNFCA, FSBW, CASA, ANIK, CPRX, SMBK, ATRI, FBIZ, AAON, FSFG, VRTV, AMNB, FORR, PTSI, BFS, SMMF, DZSI, CBNK, IIIN, FSTR, PFIS, MCBS, WSR, PGEN, ADMS, OSG, DRRX, SIGA, OSMT, SBBP, KRMD,
- Added Positions: RUSHA, PCH, MYRG, MLI, NSIT, CCRN, DGICA, DAKT, SRGA, VLGEA, WMK, MBIN, MMI, UEIC, III, FSP, RLGT,
- Reduced Positions: VCYT, TVTX, MCBC, OFIX, NTRA, RVSB, CVLT, BDSI, KW, ATRS, CLAR, ALRS, FELE, IOSP, HROW, SYKE, CDXC, STXS, CCNE, OSIS, IDT, PFBI, NRC, CSII, VMD, SMBC, KBAL, PKBK, ILPT, TRUE, FCBP, SRDX, LYTS, RBCAA, EBTC, KFRC, HWKN,
- Sold Out: WDFC, CORT, CSTL, CDMO, SFIX, SYX, PRIM, MTZ, PSB, SONO, DECK, MGRC, AVID, MNR, GTY, GPRO, EBF, ATEN, ALRM, MITK, BCOV, SLP, KRO, CORE, YETI, IRBT, YELP, XPEL, TENB, HBNC, BOX, QADA, TG, MLR, IMKTA, PCB, LOVE, FLWS, DLX, EPM, CSWI, CARG, MTRX, RH, FISI, UFPT, INFU, ICAD, SMSI, EXPI, MOG.A, PROS, TBI, ALX, HEAR, TCMD, RMNI, EVER, LL, BIG, UBFO, UNTY, ZYXI, CSBR, SSTK, ECOM, OFLX, SPTN, TSBK, IRTC, LCNB, FIZZ, LEGH, ASTE, ELMD, OLP, HIBB, USLM, OOMA, MED, CALX, USNA, APPF, SHBI, ESSA, SSTI, AEGN, OPI, BRT, FCCY, CLPR, MFNC, MLP, LAND, OPBK, FRBA, TCS, ARAY, CLNE, HLIT, CRD.A, AT, FLNT, HBIO, MEIP, NINE, CASI, NR,
For the details of Zebra Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/zebra+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Zebra Capital Management LLC
- Kelly Services Inc (KELYA) - 91,125 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS) - 20,957 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) - 38,383 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.09%
- Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) - 19,740 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.03%
- Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) - 7,106 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. New Position
Zebra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Kelly Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.52 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $21.25. The stock is now traded at around $25.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 91,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)
Zebra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.23 and $125.19, with an estimated average price of $102.79. The stock is now traded at around $58.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 20,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR)
Zebra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Enstar Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $197.84 and $266.43, with an estimated average price of $226.75. The stock is now traded at around $243.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 7,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: LCI Industries Inc (LCII)
Zebra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in LCI Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.3 and $152.96, with an estimated average price of $139.9. The stock is now traded at around $138.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 11,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)
Zebra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.14 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $52.33. The stock is now traded at around $56.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 25,381 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Otter Tail Corp (OTTR)
Zebra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Otter Tail Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.6 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.77. The stock is now traded at around $47.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 30,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA)
Zebra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Rush Enterprises Inc by 91.09%. The purchase prices were between $39.54 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $44.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 38,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH)
Zebra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp by 203.34%. The purchase prices were between $47.76 and $54.16, with an estimated average price of $51.65. The stock is now traded at around $59.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 19,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MYR Group Inc (MYRG)
Zebra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in MYR Group Inc by 82.25%. The purchase prices were between $55.61 and $74.95, with an estimated average price of $63.17. The stock is now traded at around $79.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 15,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Mueller Industries Inc (MLI)
Zebra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Mueller Industries Inc by 86.77%. The purchase prices were between $34.15 and $44.47, with an estimated average price of $39.29. The stock is now traded at around $46.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 25,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT)
Zebra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Insight Enterprises Inc by 32.03%. The purchase prices were between $75.28 and $98.25, with an estimated average price of $85.69. The stock is now traded at around $100.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 19,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cross Country Healthcare Inc (CCRN)
Zebra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Cross Country Healthcare Inc by 36.89%. The purchase prices were between $8.72 and $13.53, with an estimated average price of $10.59. The stock is now traded at around $15.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 119,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: WD-40 Co (WDFC)
Zebra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in WD-40 Co. The sale prices were between $258.65 and $332.29, with an estimated average price of $303.76.Sold Out: Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT)
Zebra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Corcept Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $23.49 and $30.56, with an estimated average price of $26.72.Sold Out: Castle Biosciences Inc (CSTL)
Zebra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Castle Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $58.92 and $97.33, with an estimated average price of $75.49.Sold Out: Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO)
Zebra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Avid Bioservices Inc. The sale prices were between $11.86 and $21.77, with an estimated average price of $16.64.Sold Out: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)
Zebra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The sale prices were between $46.48 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $70.65.Sold Out: Systemax Inc (SYX)
Zebra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Systemax Inc. The sale prices were between $35.36 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.55.
Here is the complete portfolio of Zebra Capital Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Zebra Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Zebra Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Zebra Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Zebra Capital Management LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment