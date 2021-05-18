Zebra Capital Management LLC Buys Kelly Services Inc, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Enstar Group, Sells WD-40 Co, Corcept Therapeutics Inc, Veracyte Inc

New Purchases: KELYA, EBS, ESGR, LCII, RCII, OTTR, PATK, PAHC, COKE, BPMC, CNXN, NWLI, SCL, FOR, HELE, MYGN, PLUS, GOLF, CNSL, CRVL, KE, NXGN, MGEE, ZEUS, DSSI, ATLC, DIOD, ULH, LE, NTUS, SCHL, IRWD, ICFI, IESC, RBBN, FVE, DORM, SMP, RMR, CSGS, WIRE, ORGO, CRMT, CPSI, PDM, DNLI, THRM, DXPE, HSTM, JOUT, INSW, VNDA, TNC, BLBD, VCEL, HALO, HOFT, AE, MRTN, MYE, VRA, LBC, PRDO, NOVT, SENEA, GLDD, SPNE, RBNC, PBYI, SPFI, AVD, HBB, RGP, APEI, FMNB, EGRX, ALTR, HBT, SGC, LPG, JYNT, VYGR, MPAA, EPAY, SNFCA, FSBW, CASA, ANIK, CPRX, SMBK, ATRI, FBIZ, AAON, FSFG, VRTV, AMNB, FORR, PTSI, BFS, SMMF, DZSI, CBNK, IIIN, FSTR, PFIS, MCBS, WSR, PGEN, ADMS, OSG, DRRX, SIGA, OSMT, SBBP, KRMD,

KELYA, EBS, ESGR, LCII, RCII, OTTR, PATK, PAHC, COKE, BPMC, CNXN, NWLI, SCL, FOR, HELE, MYGN, PLUS, GOLF, CNSL, CRVL, KE, NXGN, MGEE, ZEUS, DSSI, ATLC, DIOD, ULH, LE, NTUS, SCHL, IRWD, ICFI, IESC, RBBN, FVE, DORM, SMP, RMR, CSGS, WIRE, ORGO, CRMT, CPSI, PDM, DNLI, THRM, DXPE, HSTM, JOUT, INSW, VNDA, TNC, BLBD, VCEL, HALO, HOFT, AE, MRTN, MYE, VRA, LBC, PRDO, NOVT, SENEA, GLDD, SPNE, RBNC, PBYI, SPFI, AVD, HBB, RGP, APEI, FMNB, EGRX, ALTR, HBT, SGC, LPG, JYNT, VYGR, MPAA, EPAY, SNFCA, FSBW, CASA, ANIK, CPRX, SMBK, ATRI, FBIZ, AAON, FSFG, VRTV, AMNB, FORR, PTSI, BFS, SMMF, DZSI, CBNK, IIIN, FSTR, PFIS, MCBS, WSR, PGEN, ADMS, OSG, DRRX, SIGA, OSMT, SBBP, KRMD, Added Positions: RUSHA, PCH, MYRG, MLI, NSIT, CCRN, DGICA, DAKT, SRGA, VLGEA, WMK, MBIN, MMI, UEIC, III, FSP, RLGT,

RUSHA, PCH, MYRG, MLI, NSIT, CCRN, DGICA, DAKT, SRGA, VLGEA, WMK, MBIN, MMI, UEIC, III, FSP, RLGT, Reduced Positions: VCYT, TVTX, MCBC, OFIX, NTRA, RVSB, CVLT, BDSI, KW, ATRS, CLAR, ALRS, FELE, IOSP, HROW, SYKE, CDXC, STXS, CCNE, OSIS, IDT, PFBI, NRC, CSII, VMD, SMBC, KBAL, PKBK, ILPT, TRUE, FCBP, SRDX, LYTS, RBCAA, EBTC, KFRC, HWKN,

VCYT, TVTX, MCBC, OFIX, NTRA, RVSB, CVLT, BDSI, KW, ATRS, CLAR, ALRS, FELE, IOSP, HROW, SYKE, CDXC, STXS, CCNE, OSIS, IDT, PFBI, NRC, CSII, VMD, SMBC, KBAL, PKBK, ILPT, TRUE, FCBP, SRDX, LYTS, RBCAA, EBTC, KFRC, HWKN, Sold Out: WDFC, CORT, CSTL, CDMO, SFIX, SYX, PRIM, MTZ, PSB, SONO, DECK, MGRC, AVID, MNR, GTY, GPRO, EBF, ATEN, ALRM, MITK, BCOV, SLP, KRO, CORE, YETI, IRBT, YELP, XPEL, TENB, HBNC, BOX, QADA, TG, MLR, IMKTA, PCB, LOVE, FLWS, DLX, EPM, CSWI, CARG, MTRX, RH, FISI, UFPT, INFU, ICAD, SMSI, EXPI, MOG.A, PROS, TBI, ALX, HEAR, TCMD, RMNI, EVER, LL, BIG, UBFO, UNTY, ZYXI, CSBR, SSTK, ECOM, OFLX, SPTN, TSBK, IRTC, LCNB, FIZZ, LEGH, ASTE, ELMD, OLP, HIBB, USLM, OOMA, MED, CALX, USNA, APPF, SHBI, ESSA, SSTI, AEGN, OPI, BRT, FCCY, CLPR, MFNC, MLP, LAND, OPBK, FRBA, TCS, ARAY, CLNE, HLIT, CRD.A, AT, FLNT, HBIO, MEIP, NINE, CASI, NR,

Milford, CT, based Investment company Zebra Capital Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Kelly Services Inc, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Enstar Group, LCI Industries Inc, Rent-A-Center Inc, sells WD-40 Co, Corcept Therapeutics Inc, Veracyte Inc, Castle Biosciences Inc, Avid Bioservices Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zebra Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Zebra Capital Management LLC owns 169 stocks with a total value of $91 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Zebra Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/zebra+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Kelly Services Inc (KELYA) - 91,125 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. New Position Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS) - 20,957 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. New Position Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) - 38,383 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.09% Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) - 19,740 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.03% Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) - 7,106 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. New Position

Zebra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Kelly Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.52 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $21.25. The stock is now traded at around $25.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 91,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zebra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.23 and $125.19, with an estimated average price of $102.79. The stock is now traded at around $58.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 20,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zebra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Enstar Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $197.84 and $266.43, with an estimated average price of $226.75. The stock is now traded at around $243.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 7,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zebra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in LCI Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.3 and $152.96, with an estimated average price of $139.9. The stock is now traded at around $138.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 11,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zebra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.14 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $52.33. The stock is now traded at around $56.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 25,381 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zebra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Otter Tail Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.6 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.77. The stock is now traded at around $47.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 30,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zebra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Rush Enterprises Inc by 91.09%. The purchase prices were between $39.54 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $44.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 38,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zebra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp by 203.34%. The purchase prices were between $47.76 and $54.16, with an estimated average price of $51.65. The stock is now traded at around $59.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 19,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zebra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in MYR Group Inc by 82.25%. The purchase prices were between $55.61 and $74.95, with an estimated average price of $63.17. The stock is now traded at around $79.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 15,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zebra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Mueller Industries Inc by 86.77%. The purchase prices were between $34.15 and $44.47, with an estimated average price of $39.29. The stock is now traded at around $46.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 25,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zebra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Insight Enterprises Inc by 32.03%. The purchase prices were between $75.28 and $98.25, with an estimated average price of $85.69. The stock is now traded at around $100.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 19,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zebra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Cross Country Healthcare Inc by 36.89%. The purchase prices were between $8.72 and $13.53, with an estimated average price of $10.59. The stock is now traded at around $15.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 119,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zebra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in WD-40 Co. The sale prices were between $258.65 and $332.29, with an estimated average price of $303.76.

Zebra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Corcept Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $23.49 and $30.56, with an estimated average price of $26.72.

Zebra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Castle Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $58.92 and $97.33, with an estimated average price of $75.49.

Zebra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Avid Bioservices Inc. The sale prices were between $11.86 and $21.77, with an estimated average price of $16.64.

Zebra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The sale prices were between $46.48 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $70.65.

Zebra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Systemax Inc. The sale prices were between $35.36 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.55.