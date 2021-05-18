Logo
Empyrean Capital Partners, LP Buys Facebook Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells Lowe's Inc, CoreLogic Inc, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Empyrean Capital Partners, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Denbury Inc, sells Lowe's Inc, CoreLogic Inc, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V, Eagle Materials Inc, Teradata Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Empyrean Capital Partners, LP. As of 2021Q1, Empyrean Capital Partners, LP owns 127 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Empyrean Capital Partners, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/empyrean+capital+partners%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Empyrean Capital Partners, LP
  1. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 3,425,539 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.06%
  2. Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) - 3,497,149 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.05%
  3. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J) - 1,056,333 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio.
  4. FirstEnergy Corp (FE) - 3,803,086 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio.
  5. Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) - 2,070,540 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.09%
New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $309.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 286,188 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 425,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Denbury Inc (DEN)

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in Denbury Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.81 and $47.89, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 1,101,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp (FCAX.U)

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.41. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 3,110,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II (ASZ.U)

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.27, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 2,825,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ScION Tech Growth I (SCOA)

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in ScION Tech Growth I. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 2,913,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 71.06%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 3,425,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 40.05%. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $60.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 3,497,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: APi Group Corp (APG)

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in APi Group Corp by 26.08%. The purchase prices were between $16.87 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $18.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 4,096,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc by 120.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $11.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG)

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 21.29%. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $11.02, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,696,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Flex Ltd (FLEX)

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Flex Ltd by 74.13%. The purchase prices were between $16.4 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.3. The stock is now traded at around $17.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,050,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.

Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $74.32 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $79.75.

Sold Out: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (IPOE)

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V. The sale prices were between $12.12 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $19.81.

Sold Out: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $99.67 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $121.19.

Sold Out: TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (TPGY)

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. The sale prices were between $16.12 and $31.57, with an estimated average price of $23.57.

Sold Out: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of Empyrean Capital Partners, LP. Also check out:

1. Empyrean Capital Partners, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Empyrean Capital Partners, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Empyrean Capital Partners, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Empyrean Capital Partners, LP keeps buying
insider

insider