Empyrean Capital Partners, LP Buys Facebook Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells Lowe's Inc, CoreLogic Inc, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Empyrean Capital Partners, LP Current Portfolio ) buys Facebook Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Denbury Inc, sells Lowe's Inc, CoreLogic Inc, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V, Eagle Materials Inc, Teradata Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Empyrean Capital Partners, LP. As of 2021Q1, Empyrean Capital Partners, LP owns 127 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Empyrean Capital Partners, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/empyrean+capital+partners%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 3,425,539 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.06% Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) - 3,497,149 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.05% Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J) - 1,056,333 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. FirstEnergy Corp (FE) - 3,803,086 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) - 2,070,540 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.09%

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $309.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 286,188 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 425,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in Denbury Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.81 and $47.89, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 1,101,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.41. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 3,110,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.27, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 2,825,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in ScION Tech Growth I. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 2,913,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 71.06%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 3,425,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 40.05%. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $60.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 3,497,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in APi Group Corp by 26.08%. The purchase prices were between $16.87 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $18.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 4,096,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc by 120.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $11.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 21.29%. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $11.02, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,696,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Flex Ltd by 74.13%. The purchase prices were between $16.4 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.3. The stock is now traded at around $17.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,050,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $74.32 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $79.75.

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V. The sale prices were between $12.12 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $19.81.

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $99.67 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $121.19.

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. The sale prices were between $16.12 and $31.57, with an estimated average price of $23.57.

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95.