Empyrean Capital Partners, LP Buys Facebook Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells Lowe's Inc, CoreLogic Inc, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V

- New Purchases: FB, IFF, DEN, FCAX.U, ASZ.U, SCOA, CCVI.U, LGV.U, CCV, KAHC.U, CBAH, MRAC, JWSM.U, SPFR, SNII.U, SCOBU, FWAA, CENHU, PNTM.U, CHAA.U, PRSR, WPCA.U, AUS.U, WPCB.U, NEBC, SWETU, TREB, GNACU, PMGMU, CRU, TEKK, ZWRKU, TMAC.U, ASPCU, COMM, KLAQ, GSAQ, VAQC, STRE.U, VPCBU, FACA.U, CRHC, AKIC, WWE, ACAC, ENNVU, DTOCU, PV.U, TSIBU, INKA, HCAR, DGNU, DLCAU, APGB.U, LMACU, TWNI.U, NGAC,
- Added Positions: VZ, MPC, APG, ETWO, APSG, VOYA, FLEX, SPNV, TWCT, VG, VTOL, PCG, CVA, CURO, WPF, IPOD, TMQ,
- Reduced Positions: TDC, IPOF, SMCI, PLYA, KR, PSTH, AER, SFM, JOE, PACE,
- Sold Out: LOW, CLGX, IPOE, EXP, TPGY, VAR, WLTW, SVAC, CCV.U, SCOAU, VSPR, CBAH.U, FLR, MRACU, SRG, LPRO, NEBCU, SPFR.U, TEKKU, CCIV, CCIV.U, HCARU, IMPX, ENVA, SPRQ.U, GOAC, AONE, SSPK, PRPB.U, MTACU, ENPH, FSLR, DGNS, AACQU,
For the details of Empyrean Capital Partners, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/empyrean+capital+partners%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Empyrean Capital Partners, LP
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 3,425,539 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.06%
- Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) - 3,497,149 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.05%
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J) - 1,056,333 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio.
- FirstEnergy Corp (FE) - 3,803,086 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio.
- Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) - 2,070,540 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.09%
Empyrean Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $309.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 286,188 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Empyrean Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 425,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Denbury Inc (DEN)
Empyrean Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in Denbury Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.81 and $47.89, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 1,101,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp (FCAX.U)
Empyrean Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.41. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 3,110,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II (ASZ.U)
Empyrean Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.27, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 2,825,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ScION Tech Growth I (SCOA)
Empyrean Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in ScION Tech Growth I. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 2,913,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Empyrean Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 71.06%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 3,425,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
Empyrean Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 40.05%. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $60.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 3,497,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: APi Group Corp (APG)
Empyrean Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in APi Group Corp by 26.08%. The purchase prices were between $16.87 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $18.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 4,096,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)
Empyrean Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc by 120.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $11.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG)
Empyrean Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 21.29%. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $11.02, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,696,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Flex Ltd (FLEX)
Empyrean Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Flex Ltd by 74.13%. The purchase prices were between $16.4 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.3. The stock is now traded at around $17.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,050,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Empyrean Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)
Empyrean Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $74.32 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $79.75.Sold Out: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (IPOE)
Empyrean Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V. The sale prices were between $12.12 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $19.81.Sold Out: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)
Empyrean Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $99.67 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $121.19.Sold Out: TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (TPGY)
Empyrean Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. The sale prices were between $16.12 and $31.57, with an estimated average price of $23.57.Sold Out: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)
Empyrean Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95.
