Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. Buys Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Reinvent Technology Partners, Apple Inc, Sells Facebook Inc, Energy Transfer LP, Enterprise Products Partners LP

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Reinvent Technology Partners, Apple Inc, Tribe Capital Growth Corp I, Ocular Therapeutix Inc, sells Facebook Inc, Energy Transfer LP, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Shopify Inc, Li Auto Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. owns 80 stocks with a total value of $233 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kamunting+street+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P.
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 50,000 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio.
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 61,040 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.90%
  3. The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 20,000 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio.
  4. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 590,251 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.89%
  5. Skillz Inc (SKLZ) - 551,272 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.61%
New Purchase: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU)

Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 934,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (ATVCU)

Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.53, with an estimated average price of $10.19. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 625,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iQIYI Inc (IQ)

Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in iQIYI Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $13.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Jack Creek Investment Corp (JCICU)

Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Jack Creek Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 332,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Northern Star Investment Corp II (NSTB)

Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Northern Star Investment Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.28. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 259,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP)

Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners by 749.40%. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 849,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL)

Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc by 527.77%. The purchase prices were between $15.82 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $19.26. The stock is now traded at around $13.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 436,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB)

Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Acutus Medical Inc by 550.84%. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $34, with an estimated average price of $22.54. The stock is now traded at around $14.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 460,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 102.30%. The purchase prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $109.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 60,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Skillz Inc (SKLZ)

Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Skillz Inc by 29.61%. The purchase prices were between $18 and $43.72, with an estimated average price of $28.87. The stock is now traded at around $16.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 551,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Live Oak Acquisition Corp II (LOKB.U)

Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Live Oak Acquisition Corp II by 90.48%. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $12.92, with an estimated average price of $11.27. The stock is now traded at around $10.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.

Sold Out: MP Materials Corp (MP)

Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in MP Materials Corp. The sale prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Sold Out: Collectors Universe Inc (CLCT)

Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Collectors Universe Inc. The sale prices were between $75.35 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.5.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P.. Also check out:

1. Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider