Scopus Asset Management, L.p. Buys McDonald's Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Burlington Stores Inc, Sells Mondelez International Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Lowe's Inc

- New Purchases: MCD, BURL, NWSA, QSR, DG, KMX, ORLY, LYFT, ODFL, TGT, TPX, JACK, RH, FDX, THO, SEAS, PG, CNI, WH, PYPL, SPG, FST, CF, HWM, CLF, LEN, SNAP, EAT, EMN, AER, IFSPF, ACM, NXPI, HAYW, PNR, JCI, DS, JOAN, LOTZ, YAC, MP, DHCAU, TX, LYB, FWRD, OLN, DKNG, TRTN, HOG, OCAXU, XOP, GSAH, UAL, PCT, JIH, YSAC, VTIQU, VTIQU, ENNVU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, FSSIU, NHIC, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, STPK, SLAMU, TDG, TRN, PDAC, VNE, LECO, CAKE, SNCY, GSEVU, SHLS, GES,
- Added Positions: AMZN, GPS, AAP, JBHT, NSC, CPRI, MTCH, PLAY, HAS, SHOO, MOS, TFII, SMPL, ATVI, UAA, SMG, HUBG, ASO, LOVE, AME, STZ, RTX, MNST, CSTM, GATX, GBTC, BA, ELY, URI, EMR, ROK, STZHF, GNRC, MTZ, ON, WFG, ZBRA, WCC, PEP, POST, MTN, DHI, LESL, GE, DY, LVS, PWR, IR, IAA, MAS, FLEX, FTV, SNDR, ITW, MGA, ITT, POOL, BATRK, VIXY, DAL, GM, ACDVF,
- Reduced Positions: IAC, UNP, Z, PVH, LIN, QS, CCK, STLD, TPR, AES, BLMN, CCEP, MT, LB, ESI, DE, WCN, AVY, VRT, ETN, AGCO, DOV, CMI, AVNT, RS, APTV, TMO, SPB, CARR, UTZ, TKR, RBC, LPX, TEL, APH, DHR, J, LMT, BLDR, HON, WMS, NOC, TSLA, ADNT, CFX, TT, RL, PRCH, OTIS, CZR, SWK, LHX, HYFM, TGH, FBHS, CVLG, CLH, TDY, LUV, PH, VALE, ALGM,
- Sold Out: MDLZ, DIS, LOW, MA, ROST, CL, TJX, AEO, LEG, HSY, UBER, GDDY, PRPL, WRK, FMC, ARRY, LSTR, GLD, CVNA, EXPE, TPIC, AZEK, DM, GLUU, SYF, ZNGA, PINS, KSU, HIBB, RSI, LEA, CAT, CENX, CNK, SLV, VGAC.U, ASH, PBW, HEI, RIO, LII, SVACU, GSAH.U, VNT, VC, PCAR, ECHO, RYI, GGB, SPCE, GBX, IPV, DAN, MRTN, WMG, GIII, R, MTH, RUSHA,
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 55,000 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 340.00%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 400,000 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio.
- Gap Inc (GPS) - 4,750,000 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 120.93%
- McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 600,000 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) - 2,125,000 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41%
Scopus Asset Management, L.p. initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $231.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)
Scopus Asset Management, L.p. initiated holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.99 and $317.2, with an estimated average price of $271.59. The stock is now traded at around $327.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 425,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: News Corp (NWSA)
Scopus Asset Management, L.p. initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 3,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)
Scopus Asset Management, L.p. initiated holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $67.92, with an estimated average price of $61.93. The stock is now traded at around $67.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 1,350,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Scopus Asset Management, L.p. initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $204.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CarMax Inc (KMX)
Scopus Asset Management, L.p. initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.3 and $135.83, with an estimated average price of $121.78. The stock is now traded at around $120.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Scopus Asset Management, L.p. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 340.00%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3232.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Gap Inc (GPS)
Scopus Asset Management, L.p. added to a holding in Gap Inc by 120.93%. The purchase prices were between $19.22 and $32.25, with an estimated average price of $24.83. The stock is now traded at around $34.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 4,750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)
Scopus Asset Management, L.p. added to a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc by 466.67%. The purchase prices were between $147.93 and $187.32, with an estimated average price of $167.49. The stock is now traded at around $200.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 425,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)
Scopus Asset Management, L.p. added to a holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc by 154.89%. The purchase prices were between $134.66 and $169.34, with an estimated average price of $150.43. The stock is now traded at around $173.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 571,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Scopus Asset Management, L.p. added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 742.59%. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $280.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 235,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)
Scopus Asset Management, L.p. added to a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.59 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $56.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,350,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Scopus Asset Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Scopus Asset Management, L.p. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Scopus Asset Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Scopus Asset Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.Sold Out: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)
Scopus Asset Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $107.89 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $118.59.Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Scopus Asset Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.
