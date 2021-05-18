Scopus Asset Management, L.p. Buys McDonald's Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Burlington Stores Inc, Sells Mondelez International Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Lowe's Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Scopus Asset Management, L.p. Current Portfolio ) buys McDonald's Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Burlington Stores Inc, News Corp, Restaurant Brands International Inc, sells Mondelez International Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Lowe's Inc, Mastercard Inc, Ross Stores Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scopus Asset Management, L.p.. As of 2021Q1, Scopus Asset Management, L.p. owns 332 stocks with a total value of $7.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 55,000 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 340.00% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 400,000 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Gap Inc (GPS) - 4,750,000 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 120.93% McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 600,000 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. New Position Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) - 2,125,000 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41%

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $231.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. initiated holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.99 and $317.2, with an estimated average price of $271.59. The stock is now traded at around $327.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 425,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 3,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. initiated holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $67.92, with an estimated average price of $61.93. The stock is now traded at around $67.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 1,350,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $204.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.3 and $135.83, with an estimated average price of $121.78. The stock is now traded at around $120.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 340.00%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3232.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. added to a holding in Gap Inc by 120.93%. The purchase prices were between $19.22 and $32.25, with an estimated average price of $24.83. The stock is now traded at around $34.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 4,750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. added to a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc by 466.67%. The purchase prices were between $147.93 and $187.32, with an estimated average price of $167.49. The stock is now traded at around $200.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 425,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. added to a holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc by 154.89%. The purchase prices were between $134.66 and $169.34, with an estimated average price of $150.43. The stock is now traded at around $173.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 571,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 742.59%. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $280.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 235,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. added to a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.59 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $56.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,350,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $107.89 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $118.59.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.