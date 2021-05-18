Logo
Scopus Asset Management, L.p. Buys McDonald's Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Burlington Stores Inc, Sells Mondelez International Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Lowe's Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Scopus Asset Management, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys McDonald's Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Burlington Stores Inc, News Corp, Restaurant Brands International Inc, sells Mondelez International Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Lowe's Inc, Mastercard Inc, Ross Stores Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scopus Asset Management, L.p.. As of 2021Q1, Scopus Asset Management, L.p. owns 332 stocks with a total value of $7.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SCOPUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scopus+asset+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SCOPUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P.
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 55,000 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 340.00%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 400,000 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio.
  3. Gap Inc (GPS) - 4,750,000 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 120.93%
  4. McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 600,000 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) - 2,125,000 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41%
New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $231.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. initiated holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.99 and $317.2, with an estimated average price of $271.59. The stock is now traded at around $327.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 425,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: News Corp (NWSA)

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 3,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. initiated holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $67.92, with an estimated average price of $61.93. The stock is now traded at around $67.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 1,350,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $204.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CarMax Inc (KMX)

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.3 and $135.83, with an estimated average price of $121.78. The stock is now traded at around $120.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 340.00%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3232.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Gap Inc (GPS)

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. added to a holding in Gap Inc by 120.93%. The purchase prices were between $19.22 and $32.25, with an estimated average price of $24.83. The stock is now traded at around $34.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 4,750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. added to a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc by 466.67%. The purchase prices were between $147.93 and $187.32, with an estimated average price of $167.49. The stock is now traded at around $200.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 425,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. added to a holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc by 154.89%. The purchase prices were between $134.66 and $169.34, with an estimated average price of $150.43. The stock is now traded at around $173.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 571,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 742.59%. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $280.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 235,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. added to a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.59 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $56.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,350,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.

Sold Out: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $107.89 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $118.59.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of SCOPUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P.. Also check out:

1. SCOPUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. SCOPUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. SCOPUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SCOPUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. keeps buying
