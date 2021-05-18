Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Buys The AES Corp, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Colfax Corp, Sells Twitter Inc, Synchrony Financial, Skechers USA Inc

- New Purchases: IFF, FCNCA, PRCH, SWI, RJF, PWR, LEN, FLEX, RMGB, KMX, BTRS, HZON, MBI, CMLF, TREB, ASPL, PSFE, BLNK,
- Added Positions: AES, CFX, TOL, CAT, SRCL, FB, BABA, AMZN, EXPE, CCK, FOUR, LPLA, LVS,
- Reduced Positions: TWTR, SYF, SKX, NUAN, REYN, CARR, CNC, OUT, CHTR, ADS, ANTM, SCHW, UBER, CVNA, FWONK, DLB, LAD, CWEN, ASR, MTW, MANU,
- Sold Out: EAT, JLL, PLNT, VTRS, FISV, MHK, KEX, CRI, CBOE, CME, ADSK, ULTA, WSC, DHI, BFAM, MAS, ACHC, WRK, CF, CHEF, ELF, LILAK, ROST, UA, SMMC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP
- Carrier Global Corp (CARR) - 10,374,000 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.55%
- Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 1,725,000 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.55%
- LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 1,775,000 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 4,600,000 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8%
- Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 5,500,000 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.14%
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 966,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc. The purchase prices were between $568.46 and $861.52, with an estimated average price of $724.27. The stock is now traded at around $853.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Porch Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.77 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $15.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 3,800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SolarWinds Corp (SWI)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in SolarWinds Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.43 and $17.63, with an estimated average price of $16.34. The stock is now traded at around $16.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 3,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.03 and $123.59, with an estimated average price of $111.82. The stock is now traded at around $132.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59. The stock is now traded at around $93.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The AES Corp (AES)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in The AES Corp by 3392.86%. The purchase prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.63. The stock is now traded at around $24.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 6,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Colfax Corp (CFX)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Colfax Corp by 531.25%. The purchase prices were between $37.06 and $50, with an estimated average price of $42.57. The stock is now traded at around $43.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 2,840,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Toll Brothers Inc by 322.22%. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $58.58, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 1,900,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 700.00%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $239.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $309.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $213.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Brinker International Inc (EAT)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Brinker International Inc. The sale prices were between $53.58 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $66.84.Sold Out: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The sale prices were between $142.33 and $181.78, with an estimated average price of $162.85.Sold Out: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $72 and $88.68, with an estimated average price of $79.34.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.Sold Out: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $136.11 and $195.67, with an estimated average price of $166.69.
