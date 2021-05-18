Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Buys The AES Corp, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Colfax Corp, Sells Twitter Inc, Synchrony Financial, Skechers USA Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Buys The AES Corp, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Colfax Corp, Sells Twitter Inc, Synchrony Financial, Skechers USA Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Southpoint Capital Advisors LP (Current Portfolio) buys The AES Corp, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Colfax Corp, First Citizens BancShares Inc, Toll Brothers Inc, sells Twitter Inc, Synchrony Financial, Skechers USA Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP. As of 2021Q1, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owns 60 stocks with a total value of $6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/southpoint+capital+advisors+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP
  1. Carrier Global Corp (CARR) - 10,374,000 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.55%
  2. Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 1,725,000 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.55%
  3. LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 1,775,000 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%
  4. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 4,600,000 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8%
  5. Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 5,500,000 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.14%
New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 966,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc. The purchase prices were between $568.46 and $861.52, with an estimated average price of $724.27. The stock is now traded at around $853.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Porch Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.77 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $15.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 3,800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SolarWinds Corp (SWI)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in SolarWinds Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.43 and $17.63, with an estimated average price of $16.34. The stock is now traded at around $16.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 3,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.03 and $123.59, with an estimated average price of $111.82. The stock is now traded at around $132.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59. The stock is now traded at around $93.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The AES Corp (AES)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in The AES Corp by 3392.86%. The purchase prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.63. The stock is now traded at around $24.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 6,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Colfax Corp (CFX)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Colfax Corp by 531.25%. The purchase prices were between $37.06 and $50, with an estimated average price of $42.57. The stock is now traded at around $43.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 2,840,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Toll Brothers Inc by 322.22%. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $58.58, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 1,900,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 700.00%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $239.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $309.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $213.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Brinker International Inc (EAT)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Brinker International Inc. The sale prices were between $53.58 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $66.84.

Sold Out: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The sale prices were between $142.33 and $181.78, with an estimated average price of $162.85.

Sold Out: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $72 and $88.68, with an estimated average price of $79.34.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.

Sold Out: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $136.11 and $195.67, with an estimated average price of $166.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP. Also check out:

1. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Southpoint Capital Advisors LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider