American Capital Management Inc Buys Quidel Corp, Tradeweb Markets Inc, Cognyte Software, Sells RealPage Inc, HMS Holdings Corp, Proto Labs Inc

- Added Positions: QDEL, TW, CGNT, CGNT, ROLL, DXCM, MEDP, JKHY, NICE, GNTX, PFPT, BLKB, PAYC, DLB, FWRD, CSGP, EBS, RGEN, GWRE, SPY,
- Reduced Positions: RP, HMSY, KRNT, RAMP, OSUR, PRLB, AVAV, IDXX, MRCY, FTNT, NEO, EPAY, ALRM, MPWR, ANSS, NATI, GLOB, AZPN, HQY, HCSG,
- Sold Out: AAPL, VOO,
- Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 2,427,805 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.87%
- IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 427,374 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
- AeroVironment Inc (AVAV) - 1,516,779 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55%
- Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 938,669 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
- Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) - 1,346,691 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
American Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Quidel Corp by 65.24%. The purchase prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.33. The stock is now traded at around $116.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 316,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW)
American Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Tradeweb Markets Inc by 3385.65%. The purchase prices were between $60.54 and $75, with an estimated average price of $68.71. The stock is now traded at around $81.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 180,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)
American Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd by 30.37%. The purchase prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,886,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)
American Capital Management Inc added to a holding in RBC Bearings Inc by 48.75%. The purchase prices were between $167.33 and $203.62, with an estimated average price of $188.03. The stock is now traded at around $192.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 134,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
American Capital Management Inc added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 35.52%. The purchase prices were between $339.15 and $418.94, with an estimated average price of $376.07. The stock is now traded at around $330.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 58,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
American Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
American Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.
