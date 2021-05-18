American Capital Management Inc Buys Quidel Corp, Tradeweb Markets Inc, Cognyte Software, Sells RealPage Inc, HMS Holdings Corp, Proto Labs Inc

Added Positions: QDEL, TW, CGNT, CGNT, ROLL, DXCM, MEDP, JKHY, NICE, GNTX, PFPT, BLKB, PAYC, DLB, FWRD, CSGP, EBS, RGEN, GWRE, SPY,

New York, NY, based Investment company American Capital Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Quidel Corp, Tradeweb Markets Inc, Cognyte Software, Cognyte Software, RBC Bearings Inc, sells RealPage Inc, HMS Holdings Corp, Proto Labs Inc, Mercury Systems Inc, Bottomline Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, American Capital Management Inc owns 70 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AMERICAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 2,427,805 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.87% IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 427,374 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13% AeroVironment Inc (AVAV) - 1,516,779 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55% Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 938,669 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73% Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) - 1,346,691 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%

American Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Quidel Corp by 65.24%. The purchase prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.33. The stock is now traded at around $116.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 316,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Tradeweb Markets Inc by 3385.65%. The purchase prices were between $60.54 and $75, with an estimated average price of $68.71. The stock is now traded at around $81.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 180,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd by 30.37%. The purchase prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,886,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Capital Management Inc added to a holding in RBC Bearings Inc by 48.75%. The purchase prices were between $167.33 and $203.62, with an estimated average price of $188.03. The stock is now traded at around $192.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 134,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Capital Management Inc added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 35.52%. The purchase prices were between $339.15 and $418.94, with an estimated average price of $376.07. The stock is now traded at around $330.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 58,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.

American Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.