Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC Buys Pegasystems Inc, Sells PTC Inc, Talend SA, Accenture PLC

New York, NY, based Investment company Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Pegasystems Inc, sells PTC Inc, Talend SA, Accenture PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC owns 15 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PTC Inc (PTC) - 1,926,796 shares, 13.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.79% Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) - 8,298,723 shares, 12.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.9% Masonite International Corp (DOOR) - 1,886,329 shares, 11.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 404,614 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46% Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) - 1,613,907 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.81%

Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Pegasystems Inc by 30.81%. The purchase prices were between $112.38 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $131.02. The stock is now traded at around $118.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 1,613,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.