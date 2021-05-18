Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC Buys Pegasystems Inc, Sells PTC Inc, Talend SA, Accenture PLC

New York, NY, based Investment company Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Pegasystems Inc, sells PTC Inc, Talend SA, Accenture PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC owns 15 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- PTC Inc (PTC) - 1,926,796 shares, 13.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.79%
- Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) - 8,298,723 shares, 12.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.9%
- Masonite International Corp (DOOR) - 1,886,329 shares, 11.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
- ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 404,614 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46%
- Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) - 1,613,907 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.81%
Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Pegasystems Inc by 30.81%. The purchase prices were between $112.38 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $131.02. The stock is now traded at around $118.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 1,613,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.
