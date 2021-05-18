Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC Buys Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp, Spartan Acquisition Corp II, Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp, Sells Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp, Spartan Acquisition Corp II, Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp, Spartan Acquisition Corp II, Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp, African Gold Acquisition Corp, Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp, sells Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp, Spartan Acquisition Corp II, Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp, Nuvation Bio Inc, RMG Acquisition Corp II during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC owns 327 stocks with a total value of $836 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF) - 2,218,837 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.02% Supernova Partners Acquisition Co Inc (SPNV) - 2,110,899 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50% E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp (ETAC) - 2,000,418 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp (ACND) - 1,776,199 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp (SVOK) - 1,650,000 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. New Position

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC initiated holding in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 1,650,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC initiated holding in Spartan Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10 and $14.33, with an estimated average price of $11.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 1,489,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC initiated holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $10.38, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 1,559,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC initiated holding in African Gold Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.55 and $9.59, with an estimated average price of $9.57. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 1,489,356 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC initiated holding in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 1,346,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC initiated holding in COVA Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.92, with an estimated average price of $10.28. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 1,212,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC added to a holding in NavSight Holdings Inc by 147.62%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.99, with an estimated average price of $10.36. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 796,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC added to a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners by 63.49%. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 216,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC sold out a holding in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.07 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $10.66.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC sold out a holding in Spartan Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.75 and $15.91, with an estimated average price of $12.55.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.58.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC sold out a holding in Nuvation Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $9 and $14.57, with an estimated average price of $11.15.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC sold out a holding in RMG Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.36 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $11.36.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC sold out a holding in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.45 and $13.84, with an estimated average price of $11.15.