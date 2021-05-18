Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp Buys Energy Transfer LP, Hess Midstream LP, Rattler Midstream LP, Sells Phillips 66 Partners LP, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, ONEOK Inc

- New Purchases: GEL, GDP, DAR, BEPC, SABR, OMP, DVN, MNRL, APA, BLDP, HOLX, KRNT, BE,
- Added Positions: ET, HESM, RTLR, WES, DCP, SEDG, PBA, NSC, AY, MPC, CHPT, UNP, PLUG, AZRE, RUN, CCI, KMI, NEP, GDS, AERI, ENBL, EVBG, ENPH, PLNT, NGVT, ITRI, CTSO, ALNY, ITCI, ABMD, RNG, SWCH, SMAR, ORBC,
- Reduced Positions: PSXP, ENB, MMP, OKE, VNET, PAGP, LNG, ETRN, TRP, SHLX, EPD, WMB, BEP, ENLC, ALTM, NBLX, MPLX, RDS.A, AMT, D, PAA, SBAC, SIVB, HUBS, CWEN, NEE, AQN, EQIX, NIU, CONE, NIO, ASR, NOVA, DLR, QTS, ENIA, TSLA, JKS, GTLS, EXAS, MSFT, FLXN, FIVE, RPD, AQUA, MCF,
- Sold Out: CVI, NS, PBFX, CEQP, ACIW, PBF, WCN, CVA, WM, TWLO, MRCY, NGL, BSM, AMLP, TPIC, NVCR, FSLR, FE, VYNE,
- Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 7,978,245 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.79%
- Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) - 1,823,340 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
- Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) - 5,084,908 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.56%
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 2,128,702 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.83%
- MPLX LP (MPLX) - 1,819,644 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in Genesis Energy LP. The purchase prices were between $5.82 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $9.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 285,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Goodrich Petroleum Corp (GDP)
Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in Goodrich Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $11.01, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $11.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 217,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)
Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.25 and $62.4, with an estimated average price of $51.04. The stock is now traded at around $40.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 40,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)
Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.93 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $68.74. The stock is now traded at around $71.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 25,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sabre Corp (SABR)
Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in Sabre Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.78 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $13.52. The stock is now traded at around $13.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 92,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP)
Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in Oasis Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $11.54 and $22.36, with an estimated average price of $16.84. The stock is now traded at around $22.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 49,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 58.79%. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $10.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 7,978,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Hess Midstream LP (HESM)
Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in Hess Midstream LP by 66.60%. The purchase prices were between $19.19 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 1,123,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR)
Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in Rattler Midstream LP by 59.78%. The purchase prices were between $9.43 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $10.41. The stock is now traded at around $10.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,607,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)
Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP by 162.37%. The purchase prices were between $14.13 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $21.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 531,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DCP Midstream LP (DCP)
Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in DCP Midstream LP by 56.02%. The purchase prices were between $18.56 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $22. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 689,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 1336.72%. The purchase prices were between $246.71 and $365.97, with an estimated average price of $302.05. The stock is now traded at around $221.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 17,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: CVR Energy Inc (CVI)
Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in CVR Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.81 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $20.31.Sold Out: NuStar Energy LP (NS)
Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in NuStar Energy LP. The sale prices were between $14.33 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $16.99.Sold Out: PBF Logistics LP (PBFX)
Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in PBF Logistics LP. The sale prices were between $9.26 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $11.71.Sold Out: Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)
Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The sale prices were between $18.29 and $27.92, with an estimated average price of $22.52.Sold Out: PBF Energy Inc (PBF)
Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in PBF Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $6.58 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $11.92.Sold Out: ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW)
Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in ACI Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $39.45.
