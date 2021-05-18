Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp Buys Energy Transfer LP, Hess Midstream LP, Rattler Midstream LP, Sells Phillips 66 Partners LP, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, ONEOK Inc

New Purchases: GEL, GDP, DAR, BEPC, SABR, OMP, DVN, MNRL, APA, BLDP, HOLX, KRNT, BE,

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp Current Portfolio ) buys Energy Transfer LP, Hess Midstream LP, Rattler Midstream LP, Western Midstream Partners LP, DCP Midstream LP, sells Phillips 66 Partners LP, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, ONEOK Inc, 21Vianet Group Inc, Shell Midstream Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp. As of 2021Q1, Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp owns 114 stocks with a total value of $894 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 7,978,245 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.79% Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) - 1,823,340 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) - 5,084,908 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.56% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 2,128,702 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.83% MPLX LP (MPLX) - 1,819,644 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in Genesis Energy LP. The purchase prices were between $5.82 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $9.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 285,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in Goodrich Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $11.01, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $11.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 217,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.25 and $62.4, with an estimated average price of $51.04. The stock is now traded at around $40.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 40,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.93 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $68.74. The stock is now traded at around $71.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 25,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in Sabre Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.78 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $13.52. The stock is now traded at around $13.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 92,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in Oasis Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $11.54 and $22.36, with an estimated average price of $16.84. The stock is now traded at around $22.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 49,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 58.79%. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $10.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 7,978,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in Hess Midstream LP by 66.60%. The purchase prices were between $19.19 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 1,123,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in Rattler Midstream LP by 59.78%. The purchase prices were between $9.43 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $10.41. The stock is now traded at around $10.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,607,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP by 162.37%. The purchase prices were between $14.13 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $21.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 531,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in DCP Midstream LP by 56.02%. The purchase prices were between $18.56 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $22. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 689,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 1336.72%. The purchase prices were between $246.71 and $365.97, with an estimated average price of $302.05. The stock is now traded at around $221.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 17,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in CVR Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.81 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $20.31.

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in NuStar Energy LP. The sale prices were between $14.33 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $16.99.

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in PBF Logistics LP. The sale prices were between $9.26 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $11.71.

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The sale prices were between $18.29 and $27.92, with an estimated average price of $22.52.

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in PBF Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $6.58 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $11.92.

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in ACI Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $39.45.