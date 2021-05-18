Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp Buys Energy Transfer LP, Hess Midstream LP, Rattler Midstream LP, Sells Phillips 66 Partners LP, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, ONEOK Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp Buys Energy Transfer LP, Hess Midstream LP, Rattler Midstream LP, Sells Phillips 66 Partners LP, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, ONEOK Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Dallas, TX, based Investment company Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Energy Transfer LP, Hess Midstream LP, Rattler Midstream LP, Western Midstream Partners LP, DCP Midstream LP, sells Phillips 66 Partners LP, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, ONEOK Inc, 21Vianet Group Inc, Shell Midstream Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp. As of 2021Q1, Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp owns 114 stocks with a total value of $894 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CUSHING MLP ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cushing+mlp+asset+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CUSHING MLP ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP
  1. Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 7,978,245 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.79%
  2. Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) - 1,823,340 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
  3. Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) - 5,084,908 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.56%
  4. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 2,128,702 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.83%
  5. MPLX LP (MPLX) - 1,819,644 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
New Purchase: Genesis Energy LP (GEL)

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in Genesis Energy LP. The purchase prices were between $5.82 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $9.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 285,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Goodrich Petroleum Corp (GDP)

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in Goodrich Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $11.01, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $11.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 217,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.25 and $62.4, with an estimated average price of $51.04. The stock is now traded at around $40.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 40,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.93 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $68.74. The stock is now traded at around $71.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 25,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sabre Corp (SABR)

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in Sabre Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.78 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $13.52. The stock is now traded at around $13.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 92,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP)

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in Oasis Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $11.54 and $22.36, with an estimated average price of $16.84. The stock is now traded at around $22.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 49,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 58.79%. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $10.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 7,978,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Hess Midstream LP (HESM)

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in Hess Midstream LP by 66.60%. The purchase prices were between $19.19 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 1,123,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR)

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in Rattler Midstream LP by 59.78%. The purchase prices were between $9.43 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $10.41. The stock is now traded at around $10.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,607,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP by 162.37%. The purchase prices were between $14.13 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $21.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 531,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DCP Midstream LP (DCP)

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in DCP Midstream LP by 56.02%. The purchase prices were between $18.56 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $22. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 689,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 1336.72%. The purchase prices were between $246.71 and $365.97, with an estimated average price of $302.05. The stock is now traded at around $221.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 17,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: CVR Energy Inc (CVI)

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in CVR Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.81 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $20.31.

Sold Out: NuStar Energy LP (NS)

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in NuStar Energy LP. The sale prices were between $14.33 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $16.99.

Sold Out: PBF Logistics LP (PBFX)

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in PBF Logistics LP. The sale prices were between $9.26 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $11.71.

Sold Out: Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The sale prices were between $18.29 and $27.92, with an estimated average price of $22.52.

Sold Out: PBF Energy Inc (PBF)

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in PBF Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $6.58 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $11.92.

Sold Out: ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW)

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in ACI Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $39.45.



Here is the complete portfolio of CUSHING MLP ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP. Also check out:

1. CUSHING MLP ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. CUSHING MLP ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CUSHING MLP ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CUSHING MLP ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider