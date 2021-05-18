Bares Capital Management, Inc. Buys Redfin Corp, Mimecast, Zuora Inc, Sells Gartner Inc, Tyler Technologies Inc, Farfetch

New Purchases: RDFN,

Austin, TX, based Investment company Bares Capital Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Redfin Corp, Mimecast, Zuora Inc, Astronics Corp, Cimpress PLC, sells Gartner Inc, Tyler Technologies Inc, Farfetch, Twilio Inc, The Middleby Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bares Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Bares Capital Management, Inc. owns 26 stocks with a total value of $5.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Square Inc (SQ) - 4,943,377 shares, 20.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.81% Wayfair Inc (W) - 2,587,948 shares, 15.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Workday Inc (WDAY) - 2,700,830 shares, 12.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33% Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) - 5,144,720 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2% Align Technology Inc (ALGN) - 769,911 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.29%

Bares Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Redfin Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.28 and $96.59, with an estimated average price of $76.49. The stock is now traded at around $51.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.39%. The holding were 5,130,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bares Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Mimecast Ltd by 46.83%. The purchase prices were between $39.8 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $46.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 432,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bares Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Zuora Inc by 90.18%. The purchase prices were between $13.21 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $14.93. The stock is now traded at around $14.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 632,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bares Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Astronics Corp by 72.83%. The purchase prices were between $12.14 and $19, with an estimated average price of $15.52. The stock is now traded at around $16.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 353,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bares Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cimpress PLC by 23.71%. The purchase prices were between $85.22 and $114.38, with an estimated average price of $98.6. The stock is now traded at around $96.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 127,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bares Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $379.56 and $477.05, with an estimated average price of $432.71.