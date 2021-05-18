Bares Capital Management, Inc. Buys Redfin Corp, Mimecast, Zuora Inc, Sells Gartner Inc, Tyler Technologies Inc, Farfetch

- New Purchases: RDFN,
- Added Positions: AYX, MIME, ZUO, ATRO, CMPR, SFIX, DESP,
- Reduced Positions: IT, SQ, ALGN, FTCH, TWLO, MIDD, CSGP, WDAY, PEGA, BOX, ALRM, GWRE, IBKR, PD, ESI, PZZA,
- Sold Out: TYL,
For the details of Bares Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bares+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bares Capital Management, Inc.
- Square Inc (SQ) - 4,943,377 shares, 20.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.81%
- Wayfair Inc (W) - 2,587,948 shares, 15.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
- Workday Inc (WDAY) - 2,700,830 shares, 12.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
- Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) - 5,144,720 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
- Align Technology Inc (ALGN) - 769,911 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.29%
Bares Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Redfin Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.28 and $96.59, with an estimated average price of $76.49. The stock is now traded at around $51.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.39%. The holding were 5,130,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)
Bares Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Mimecast Ltd by 46.83%. The purchase prices were between $39.8 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $46.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 432,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zuora Inc (ZUO)
Bares Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Zuora Inc by 90.18%. The purchase prices were between $13.21 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $14.93. The stock is now traded at around $14.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 632,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Astronics Corp (ATRO)
Bares Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Astronics Corp by 72.83%. The purchase prices were between $12.14 and $19, with an estimated average price of $15.52. The stock is now traded at around $16.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 353,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cimpress PLC (CMPR)
Bares Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cimpress PLC by 23.71%. The purchase prices were between $85.22 and $114.38, with an estimated average price of $98.6. The stock is now traded at around $96.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 127,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)
Bares Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $379.56 and $477.05, with an estimated average price of $432.71.
Here is the complete portfolio of Bares Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Bares Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Bares Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bares Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bares Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment