TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. Buys CONX Corp, Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I, GigCapital4 Inc, Sells Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI, Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp, CF Finance Acquisition Corp II

New York, NY, based Investment company TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys CONX Corp, Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I, GigCapital4 Inc, Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp, Northern Star Investment Corp II, sells Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI, Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp, CF Finance Acquisition Corp II, ScION Tech Growth I, Senior Connect Acquisition Corp I during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P.. As of 2021Q1, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. owns 382 stocks with a total value of $639 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG) - 900,000 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10% CHP Merger Corp (CHPM) - 750,000 shares, 1.16% of the total portfolio. RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC) - 711,606 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.12% Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX) - 702,824 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio. Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX) - 702,824 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.17. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 599,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in CONX Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in GigCapital4 Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 600,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in Northern Star Investment Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.28. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 569,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in Forum Merger III Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $11.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in Kismet Acquisition One Corp by 202.52%. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 605,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp by 175.00%. The purchase prices were between $10 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.2. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $11.15, with an estimated average price of $10.5. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp II by 101.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $10.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 502,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $12.19, with an estimated average price of $10.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd by 211.38%. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $11.59. The stock is now traded at around $10.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.94 and $12.3, with an estimated average price of $11.5.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $8.38 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $11.13.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $10.6.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in ScION Tech Growth I. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $11.16, with an estimated average price of $10.62.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $11.08, with an estimated average price of $10.47.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in Holicity Inc. The sale prices were between $10.16 and $21.25, with an estimated average price of $13.83.