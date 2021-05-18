TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. Buys CONX Corp, Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I, GigCapital4 Inc, Sells Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI, Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp, CF Finance Acquisition Corp II

- New Purchases: CONX, LGACU, GIGGU, FCAX, NSTB, FIII, NGAC, ACAC, VCVC, PMGMU, SCOA, SNRH, AAC.U, HIIIU, FSNB.U, MOTV, OSH, FGNA, FCAC, RMGB, NAAC, HEC, PHIC, GNAC, ACIC, FINM, SLCR, VOSO, XPOA, SPFR, ESSC, WPF, FOREU, GSQD.U, NXU.U, JOFFU, PICC.U, TSIBU, CVII.U, CFVIU, GIIXU, GSEVU, AUS.U, WPCA.U, CTAC, TBCPU, CCV, TMKR, LHC, GPAC, GMBT, OEPW, BLUA, HCCC, WPCB.U, CTB, SPGS.U, ASZ.U, SRNGU, YSAC, FPAC, FPAC, SLAMU, ANAC.U, BOAS.U, GLBLU, PDOT.U, FMAC, KAIR, RMGCU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, NVSAU, COLIU, SPRQ, TLGA, GNPK, BSN, CFAC, EPHYU, NRACU, PRPC.U, APGB.U, SLAC.U, RCLFU, EJFAU, LOKM.U, SNII.U, TSPQ.U, FRXB.U, FVIV.U, REVHU, GTPBU, RTPYU, HCII, FMIVU, VGII.U, ACII, DMYI, PACX, PNTM, SHAC, DNZ, CSTA, MIT, ENNVU, LCY, CLIM, HAE, VYGG, JWSM.U, ANDA, SCOBU, BAND, ABGI, DGNU, KVSB, LGV.U, LNFA, NEBC, MDH.U, COVAU, KIIIU, VELOU, ANZUU, FTEV.U, NGAB, ADER, CLAA.U, KVSC, IMAX, GSAQ, TZPS, KRNLU, HCIC, SBEAU, LHAA, KAIIU, LIII.U, DHCAU, SCPE, NHIC, SV, CAP, THMAU, CPUH.U, TCACU, CHAA.U, MACQU, FACA.U, FLME.U, KVSA, NSTC.U, HYACU, HYACU, NSTD.U, DMYQ.U, FRONU, STRE.U, GTPAU, PLMIU, EBACU, FZT.U, KAHC.U, CLRM, GGPIU, TWOA, MOTN, FRX, HTPA, TWNI.U, FACT.U, TWLVU, AKIC, PAQC, KLAQ, PRSR, DLCA, SWET, HLAH, OCAX, VAQC, ITHX, SVFA, LVRAU, TMAC.U, SDACU, KURIU, GHACU, IACB.U, LEGO, FSSI, LOKB, SSAA, FVT, FTCV, ITQRU, CENHU, ASPCU, CRU, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, NDACU, DHBCU, INKA, AMPI.U, POW, ENFA, ROT, ACTDU, TBA, DCRNU, SCLEU, SVFC, GMII, ATMR.U, PFDRU, STPC, SWBK, PV, MRAC, OHPAU, FSRXU, FTAAU, WARR.U, BLTS, ATAQU, ACQRU, EUSG, MTAC, HUGS.U, LDHAU, OMEG, RTPZ, FWAA, FSII, BRPMU, SVFB, CAHC, EQHA,
- Added Positions: KSMT, ALUS, SVAC, FAII, PACE, THBR, CRSA, ACEV, DGNR, SPNV, ACND, AACQ, FUSE,
- Reduced Positions: IPOF, SFTW, VGAC, SNPR, DCRB, FTOC, GSAH, AONE, APSG, TWCT, ENPC, PSTH, PDAC, IMPX, SCVX, CCAC, OACB, PRPB, RBAC, FTIV, CRHC, TREB, AGC, VSPR, HZAC, AVAN, SRSA, DFPH, MAAC,
- Sold Out: ACAM, CFII, SCOAU, SNRHU, CTAQU, HOL, CCIV, XPOA.U, ENV, MOTV.U, FPAC.U, FPAC.U, RMGBU, PHICU, ACACU, SPRQ.U, GFX.U, CCV.U, CFIVU, CND.U, IPOE, DMYI.U, ACTC, GHVIU, GNPK.U, COOLU, KWAC.U, CLII, EDTXU, EDTXU, LNFA.U, ALTUU, LFTR, IPOD, CAP.U, HTPA.U, VIIAU, RAACU, TINV.U, FSRV, SSPK, SPFR.U, LOKB.U, NEBCU, MRACU, LEAP, DGNS, MTACU, RTPZ.U,
For the details of TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tenor+capital+management+co.%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio
- Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG) - 900,000 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10%
- CHP Merger Corp (CHPM) - 750,000 shares, 1.16% of the total portfolio.
- RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC) - 711,606 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.12%
- Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX) - 702,824 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio.
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.17. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 599,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CONX Corp (CONX)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in CONX Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: GigCapital4 Inc (GIGGU)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in GigCapital4 Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp (FCAX)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 600,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Northern Star Investment Corp II (NSTB)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in Northern Star Investment Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.28. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 569,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Forum Merger III Corp (FIII)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in Forum Merger III Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $11.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kismet Acquisition One Corp (KSMT)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in Kismet Acquisition One Corp by 202.52%. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 605,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp (ALUS)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp by 175.00%. The purchase prices were between $10 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.2. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Starboard Value Acquisition Corp (SVAC)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $11.15, with an estimated average price of $10.5. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp II (FAII)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp II by 101.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $10.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 502,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp (PACE)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $12.19, with an estimated average price of $10.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd (THBR)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd by 211.38%. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $11.59. The stock is now traded at around $10.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp (ACAM)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.94 and $12.3, with an estimated average price of $11.5.Sold Out: CF Finance Acquisition Corp II (CFII)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $8.38 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $11.13.Sold Out: Senior Connect Acquisition Corp I (SNRHU)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $10.6.Sold Out: ScION Tech Growth I (SCOAU)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in ScION Tech Growth I. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $11.16, with an estimated average price of $10.62.Sold Out: Carney Technology Acquisition Corp II (CTAQU)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $11.08, with an estimated average price of $10.47.Sold Out: Holicity Inc (HOL)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in Holicity Inc. The sale prices were between $10.16 and $21.25, with an estimated average price of $13.83.
