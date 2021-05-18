TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. Buys CONX Corp, Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I, GigCapital4 Inc, Sells Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI, Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp, CF Finance Acquisition Corp II

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. Buys CONX Corp, Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I, GigCapital4 Inc, Sells Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI, Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp, CF Finance Acquisition Corp II

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys CONX Corp, Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I, GigCapital4 Inc, Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp, Northern Star Investment Corp II, sells Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI, Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp, CF Finance Acquisition Corp II, ScION Tech Growth I, Senior Connect Acquisition Corp I during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P.. As of 2021Q1, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. owns 382 stocks with a total value of $639 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tenor+capital+management+co.%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P.
  1. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG) - 900,000 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10%
  2. CHP Merger Corp (CHPM) - 750,000 shares, 1.16% of the total portfolio.
  3. RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC) - 711,606 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.12%
  4. Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX) - 702,824 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio.
  5. Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX) - 702,824 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I (LGACU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.17. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 599,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CONX Corp (CONX)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in CONX Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GigCapital4 Inc (GIGGU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in GigCapital4 Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp (FCAX)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 600,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Northern Star Investment Corp II (NSTB)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in Northern Star Investment Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.28. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 569,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Forum Merger III Corp (FIII)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in Forum Merger III Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $11.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kismet Acquisition One Corp (KSMT)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in Kismet Acquisition One Corp by 202.52%. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 605,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp (ALUS)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp by 175.00%. The purchase prices were between $10 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.2. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Starboard Value Acquisition Corp (SVAC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $11.15, with an estimated average price of $10.5. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp II (FAII)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp II by 101.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $10.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 502,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp (PACE)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $12.19, with an estimated average price of $10.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd (THBR)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd by 211.38%. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $11.59. The stock is now traded at around $10.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp (ACAM)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.94 and $12.3, with an estimated average price of $11.5.

Sold Out: CF Finance Acquisition Corp II (CFII)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $8.38 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $11.13.

Sold Out: Senior Connect Acquisition Corp I (SNRHU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $10.6.

Sold Out: ScION Tech Growth I (SCOAU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in ScION Tech Growth I. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $11.16, with an estimated average price of $10.62.

Sold Out: Carney Technology Acquisition Corp II (CTAQU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $11.08, with an estimated average price of $10.47.

Sold Out: Holicity Inc (HOL)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in Holicity Inc. The sale prices were between $10.16 and $21.25, with an estimated average price of $13.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P.. Also check out:

1. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider