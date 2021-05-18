Ra Capital Management, Llc Buys Instil Bio Inc, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc, Silverback Therapeutics Inc, Sells Arvinas Inc, TG Therapeutics Inc, Keros Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: TIL, EWTX, MCRB, SBTX, DSGN, CTMX, CGEM, PRQR, EYPT, ARYD, PHAS, FSII, KALV, SYRS, VRDN,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Ra Capital Management, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Instil Bio Inc, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc, Silverback Therapeutics Inc, Seres Therapeutics Inc, Design Therapeutics Inc, sells Arvinas Inc, TG Therapeutics Inc, Keros Therapeutics Inc, Novavax Inc, ChemoCentryx Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ra Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Ra Capital Management, Llc owns 70 stocks with a total value of $5.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) - 6,412,228 shares, 14.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.32% Novavax Inc (NVAX) - 3,002,087 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.76% Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR) - 5,368,451 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc (FMTX) - 9,011,651 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) - 4,636,146 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.62%

Ra Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Instil Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.23 and $27.06, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $20.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 4,870,793 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ra Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $30 and $35.99, with an estimated average price of $32.43. The stock is now traded at around $27.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 2,613,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ra Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Seres Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.66 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.07. The stock is now traded at around $22.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 3,694,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ra Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Silverback Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.62 and $60.41, with an estimated average price of $47.28. The stock is now traded at around $27.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 1,742,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ra Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Design Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.52 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $33.73. The stock is now traded at around $25.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 2,186,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ra Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.6 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.93. The stock is now traded at around $8.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ra Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Travere Therapeutics Inc by 23.18%. The purchase prices were between $23.37 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $27.61. The stock is now traded at around $18.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 5,614,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ra Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Solid Biosciences Inc by 23.97%. The purchase prices were between $5.37 and $10.72, with an estimated average price of $7.38. The stock is now traded at around $3.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 12,367,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ra Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc by 20.82%. The purchase prices were between $23.39 and $37, with an estimated average price of $30.36. The stock is now traded at around $20.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,238,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ra Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc by 26.32%. The purchase prices were between $4.57 and $7.18, with an estimated average price of $6.07. The stock is now traded at around $5.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,914,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ra Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc by 66.36%. The purchase prices were between $4.86 and $13.07, with an estimated average price of $8.07. The stock is now traded at around $4.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,033,603 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ra Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Arvinas Inc. The sale prices were between $58.19 and $91.37, with an estimated average price of $76.57.

Ra Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Keros Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $54 and $75.28, with an estimated average price of $63.3.

Ra Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.81 and $38, with an estimated average price of $24.85.

Ra Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Inhibrx Inc. The sale prices were between $16.27 and $41.26, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Ra Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Legend Biotech Corp. The sale prices were between $23.55 and $32.4, with an estimated average price of $27.24.

Ra Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Cardiff Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $9.1 and $19.57, with an estimated average price of $12.16.