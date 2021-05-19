Cub Energy Announces Results From the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

HOUSTON,TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Cub Energy Inc. ("Cub" or the "Company") (TSXV:KUB) announces the results of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on May 18, 2021. At the meeting the following management nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company: Frank Mermoud, Patrick McGrath and Eugene Chaban. In addition, Dr. Timothy Marchant was nominated and elected as a new director in place of John Booth who did not stand for reelection.

Dr. Marchant is an Adjunct Professor of Strategy and Energy Geopolitics at the Haskayne School of Business of the University of Calgary in Calgary, Alberta Canada. He has extensive international E&P experience with various small, medium and major E & P companies over his 30+ year career, including living and working in Egypt, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia. Dr. Marchant is a director of Vermilion Energy Inc., Transglobe Energy Corporation, Chairman of Valeura Energy Inc. and was a director of Cub Energy from May 2013 to April 2020.

In addition to the election of directors, shareholders approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditors, and ratified the Company's stock option plan.

About Cub Energy Inc.

Cub Energy Inc. ( TSXV:KUB, Financial) is a power and upstream oil and gas company. The Company's strategy is to implement western technology and capital, combined with local expertise and ownership, to increase value in its undeveloped land base, creating and further building a portfolio of producing power and oil and gas assets within a high pricing environment.

For further information please contact us or visit our website: www.cubenergyinc.com

Patrick McGrath

Interim Chief Executive Officer

(713) 577-1948

patrick.mcgra[email protected]

Reader Advisory

