Sidoti Microcap Virtual Conference
May 19 - 20, 2021
Presentation times and weblinks released for over 60 presenting companies
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day spring Microcap Virtual Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, May 19 - 20, 2021. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.
Group Presentation Schedule
(click on the company name to register & watch)
Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 (Day 1)
*All Times EDT
8:30-9:00
****
9:15-9:45
10:00-10:30
10:45-11:15
11:30-12:00
****
12:15-12:45
1:00-1:30
1:45-2:15
2:30-3:00
3:15-3:45
****
4:00-4:30
Thursday, May 20th, 2021 (Day 2)
*All Times EDT
8:30-9:00
****
9:15-9:45
****
10:00-10:30
****
10:45-11:15
11:30-12:00
12:15-12:45
1x1s Only - No Presentation
Blueknight (BKEP) || LSB Industries (LXU)
About Sidoti
For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $4 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small and microcap focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. We serve 500+ institutional clients in North America, including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the small and microcap space through our conferences (www.sidoticonference.com) and the hundreds of non-deal roadshows we host each year.
Contact
Sidoti Events Team
212-453-7031
[email protected]
SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647987/Sidoti-Microcap-Virtual-Conference
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment