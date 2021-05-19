Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microchip Technology Incorporated ( MCHP) (Microchip, we or our) announced today the pricing of $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due September 1, 2024 (the Notes) which will bear interest at an annual rate of 0.983%. The offering of the Notes is expected to close on May 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Microchip intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes, together with borrowings under Microchips revolving credit facility (the senior credit facilities), to repay the $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 3.922% Senior Secured Notes due 2021 and related fees and expenses of the offering.

The Notes will be guaranteed on a joint and several basis by certain of Microchips subsidiaries that guarantee obligations under our senior credit facilities as well as our outstanding 4.333% Senior Secured Notes due 2023, 2.670% Senior Secured Notes due 2023, and 0.972% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (collectively, the existing secured notes). The Notes and the related guarantees will be secured on a pari passu first lien basis with our senior credit facilities and our existing secured notes by the collateral that secures such obligations.

The Notes will be sold only to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), and outside the United States only to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. There can be no assurance that the proposed offering of the Notes will be completed.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any of these Notes, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Cautionary Statement:

The statements contained in this press release relating to the proposed offering including the intended use of proceeds are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to: uncertainties related to equity and debt market conditions; the impact of the COVID-19 virus on the economy, our business and the business of our customers and suppliers; our balance of cash and investments and the level of cash flow from our business; our available borrowings under our credit agreement; our ability to control the level of operating expenses relative to our level of revenues; the costs and outcome of any current or future litigation, audit or investigation and general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to Microchips recent filing on Form 10-K. You can obtain copies of Form 10-K and other relevant documents for free at Microchips website (www.microchip.com) or the SECs website (www.sec.gov) or from commercial document retrieval services.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made. Microchip does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or new information after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

The Microchip name and logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the USA and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
J. Eric Bjornholt CFO
(480) 792-7804

ti?nf=ODIzOTAzNyM0MTkxMTI3IzIwMDQ3NzY=
ca9f2930-fcfc-45e8-8c9c-f4302da720fe
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment