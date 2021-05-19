Logo
Orbimed Advisors Llc Buys Edgewise Therapeutics Inc, Silverback Therapeutics Inc, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, Sells Prelude Therapeutics Inc, Prevail Therapeutics Inc, Pfizer Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Orbimed Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Edgewise Therapeutics Inc, Silverback Therapeutics Inc, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, Adicet Bio Inc, Haemonetics Corp, sells Prelude Therapeutics Inc, Prevail Therapeutics Inc, Pfizer Inc, Centene Corp, Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orbimed Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q1, Orbimed Advisors Llc owns 146 stocks with a total value of $9.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/orbimed+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC
  1. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) - 6,186,307 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.47%
  2. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) - 13,944,680 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD) - 10,039,691 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.62%
  4. Silverback Therapeutics Inc (SBTX) - 8,740,887 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 3,144,355 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.51%
New Purchase: Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX)

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $30 and $35.99, with an estimated average price of $32.43. The stock is now traded at around $27.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 13,944,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Silverback Therapeutics Inc (SBTX)

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Silverback Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.62 and $60.41, with an estimated average price of $47.28. The stock is now traded at around $27.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 8,740,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gracell Biotechnologies Inc (GRCL)

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.7 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $23.69. The stock is now traded at around $11.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 7,884,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Haemonetics Corp. The purchase prices were between $111.01 and $139.48, with an estimated average price of $123.92. The stock is now traded at around $56.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 852,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Adicet Bio Inc (ACET)

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Adicet Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.12 and $17.17, with an estimated average price of $14.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 7,232,856 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gemini Therapeutics Inc (GMTX)

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Gemini Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $18, with an estimated average price of $14.81. The stock is now traded at around $11.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 5,826,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 40.35%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 3,732,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Guardant Health Inc (GH)

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Guardant Health Inc by 81.61%. The purchase prices were between $127.04 and $179.1, with an estimated average price of $151.58. The stock is now traded at around $115.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 977,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 36.18%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $214.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,135,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 27.23%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 4,515,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Immunogen Inc (IMGN)

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Immunogen Inc by 257.56%. The purchase prices were between $6.5 and $10.53, with an estimated average price of $8.2. The stock is now traded at around $6.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 9,131,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 40.69%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $117.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,213,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Prevail Therapeutics Inc (PRVL)

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $22.91 and $23.2, with an estimated average price of $23.02.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87.

Sold Out: Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO)

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $44.23 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $49.63.

Sold Out: AtriCure Inc (ATRC)

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in AtriCure Inc. The sale prices were between $53.79 and $66.98, with an estimated average price of $61.67.

Sold Out: eHealth Inc (EHTH)

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in eHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $47.85 and $85.09, with an estimated average price of $63.77.

Reduced: Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD)

Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Prelude Therapeutics Inc by 35.62%. The sale prices were between $39.27 and $91.68, with an estimated average price of $66.71. The stock is now traded at around $39.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.69%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 10,039,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Biogen Inc by 84.51%. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82. The stock is now traded at around $281.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.01%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 82,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG)

Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in NanoString Technologies Inc by 61.71%. The sale prices were between $57.38 and $82.96, with an estimated average price of $70.39. The stock is now traded at around $50.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 622,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc by 62.85%. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26. The stock is now traded at around $81.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 200,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:

