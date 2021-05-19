Orbimed Advisors Llc Buys Edgewise Therapeutics Inc, Silverback Therapeutics Inc, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, Sells Prelude Therapeutics Inc, Prevail Therapeutics Inc, Pfizer Inc

New Purchases: EWTX, SBTX, GRCL, HAE, ACET, GMTX, CMMB, CGEM, NVAX, JNCE, ALHC, GLPG, PHGE, SSPK, TVTX, MGTA, CBIO, OLK, OCX, ASLN, NUVB, SGFY, LABP, NTLA, ADAG, INNV, RXDX, RXDX, SANA, ARYA,

EWTX, SBTX, GRCL, HAE, ACET, GMTX, CMMB, CGEM, NVAX, JNCE, ALHC, GLPG, PHGE, SSPK, TVTX, MGTA, CBIO, OLK, OCX, ASLN, NUVB, SGFY, LABP, NTLA, ADAG, INNV, RXDX, RXDX, SANA, ARYA, Added Positions: MRK, GH, VRTX, BMY, IMGN, ABBV, OSH, SYK, ASND, ISRG, MRSN, AUPH, BSX, MRTX, HZNP, CRSP, HUM, MREO, PGNY, DCPH, NTRA, APLT, HARP, EW, DXCM, GILD, UNH, CRVS, XFOR, FLDM, FBRX, IFRX, TRIL, SYRS, VTGN, MIST, PCVX,

MRK, GH, VRTX, BMY, IMGN, ABBV, OSH, SYK, ASND, ISRG, MRSN, AUPH, BSX, MRTX, HZNP, CRSP, HUM, MREO, PGNY, DCPH, NTRA, APLT, HARP, EW, DXCM, GILD, UNH, CRVS, XFOR, FLDM, FBRX, IFRX, TRIL, SYRS, VTGN, MIST, PCVX, Reduced Positions: PRLD, BIIB, SWTX, NSTG, SRPT, BNR, TPTX, IMAB, ALEC, ORIC, PAND, ALXN, CMPS, ABCL, ANTM, CTIC, LRMR, SBBP, ARCT, SIBN, SELB, PPBT, BLU,

PRLD, BIIB, SWTX, NSTG, SRPT, BNR, TPTX, IMAB, ALEC, ORIC, PAND, ALXN, CMPS, ABCL, ANTM, CTIC, LRMR, SBBP, ARCT, SIBN, SELB, PPBT, BLU, Sold Out: PRVL, PFE, CNC, AGIO, ATRC, EHTH, CHNG, ACHC, ATNX, SNDX, HRTX, ALC, PRTA, TEVA, ZYME, PHGE, ACAD, PRAX, AVRO, VTRS, INZY, COGT, OM, AKUS, EPIX, FDMT, MASS,

New York, NY, based Investment company Orbimed Advisors Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Edgewise Therapeutics Inc, Silverback Therapeutics Inc, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, Adicet Bio Inc, Haemonetics Corp, sells Prelude Therapeutics Inc, Prevail Therapeutics Inc, Pfizer Inc, Centene Corp, Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orbimed Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q1, Orbimed Advisors Llc owns 146 stocks with a total value of $9.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/orbimed+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) - 6,186,307 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.47% Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) - 13,944,680 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. New Position Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD) - 10,039,691 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.62% Silverback Therapeutics Inc (SBTX) - 8,740,887 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. New Position Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 3,144,355 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.51%

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $30 and $35.99, with an estimated average price of $32.43. The stock is now traded at around $27.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 13,944,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Silverback Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.62 and $60.41, with an estimated average price of $47.28. The stock is now traded at around $27.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 8,740,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.7 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $23.69. The stock is now traded at around $11.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 7,884,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Haemonetics Corp. The purchase prices were between $111.01 and $139.48, with an estimated average price of $123.92. The stock is now traded at around $56.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 852,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Adicet Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.12 and $17.17, with an estimated average price of $14.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 7,232,856 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Gemini Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $18, with an estimated average price of $14.81. The stock is now traded at around $11.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 5,826,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 40.35%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 3,732,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Guardant Health Inc by 81.61%. The purchase prices were between $127.04 and $179.1, with an estimated average price of $151.58. The stock is now traded at around $115.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 977,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 36.18%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $214.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,135,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 27.23%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 4,515,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Immunogen Inc by 257.56%. The purchase prices were between $6.5 and $10.53, with an estimated average price of $8.2. The stock is now traded at around $6.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 9,131,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 40.69%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $117.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,213,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $22.91 and $23.2, with an estimated average price of $23.02.

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87.

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $44.23 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $49.63.

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in AtriCure Inc. The sale prices were between $53.79 and $66.98, with an estimated average price of $61.67.

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in eHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $47.85 and $85.09, with an estimated average price of $63.77.

Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Prelude Therapeutics Inc by 35.62%. The sale prices were between $39.27 and $91.68, with an estimated average price of $66.71. The stock is now traded at around $39.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.69%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 10,039,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Biogen Inc by 84.51%. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82. The stock is now traded at around $281.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.01%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 82,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in NanoString Technologies Inc by 61.71%. The sale prices were between $57.38 and $82.96, with an estimated average price of $70.39. The stock is now traded at around $50.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 622,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc by 62.85%. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26. The stock is now traded at around $81.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 200,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.