Fir Tree Inc. Buys CIT Group Inc, Exelon Corp, North Atlantic Acquisition Corp, Sells SLM Corp, Expedia Group Inc, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp

- New Purchases: CIT, EXC, NAAC, MSFT, CONX, FPAC, FPAC, PNTM, GGPIU, ANZUU, KAHC.U, MSDAU, SCOA, LHC, ISOS.U, APGB.U, FCNCA, SNRH, DHCAU, GSEVU, ITHX, WPCB.U, IIAC, CBAH, GLBLU, FSNB.U, VAQC, AKIC, HIIIU, ESM.U, AAC, TIGR, HTPA, LIII.U, EPHY, TLGA, OCA, CCX, CCX, MOTV, JOFFU, ASZ.U, TSPQ.U, FINM, PLMIU, MIT, LEGAU, SRNGU, GHAC, DDMX, DDMX, CENHU, GIGGU, PMGMU, GIIXU, KLAQ, TMKR, DHBCU, INKA, LEGO, MBAC.U, ADER, AGGRU, DTOCU, STRE.U, GTPBU, CSTA, TBSAU, RXRAU, CLAA.U, PDOT.U, POW, GPAC, OEPW, LGV.U, TSIBU, CFVIU, CRU, ACQRU, SCOBU, TWLVU, FTEV.U, TZPS, GMII, JWSM, ROT, ACII.U, RMGCU, PFDRU, AUS.U, GSAQ, FCAX, HCII, MDH, SBEAU, NDACU, VOSO, GSQD.U, ITQRU, SLAC.U, FTAAU, BOAS.U, FLME.U, BSN, ATAC, PGRWU, TBCPU, KIIIU, BCAC, HCCC, SSAA, FSSI, BLUA, TINV, ANAC.U, LOKB, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, LGACU, KAIIU, FVT, DMYQ.U, GTPAU, PV, EJFAU, CPUH.U, COVAU, CHAA.U, ASPCU, FACA.U, SLAMU, FACT.U, OHPAU, ATAQU, WPCA.U, DLCA, CAHC, FRONU, ACTDU, TWOA, MIT.U, PRSR, PACX, SWET, GMBT, LDHAU, DNZ, RCLFU, SPGS.U, HYACU, HYACU, HLAH, FRXB.U, EBACU, TMAC, VYGG, DCRNU, SDACU, MTAC, MACQU, COLIU, SHAC, CLIM, FOREU, ATMR.U, KURIU, FWAA, PICC.U, TCACU, SCLEU, NVSAU, FSRXU, BRPMU, VELOU, HUGS.U, WARR.U, IBER.U, KVSA, LOKM.U, AMPI.U, NSTC.U, NSTD.U, HERAU, LHAA, RTPYU, DGNU, THMA, NXU.U, HHLA.U, FRSGU, PNTM.U, IACB.U, SNII.U, CLRM,
- Added Positions: OUT, ENPC, ABBV, PRPB, GOAC, STWO, GLEO, SCVX, CRHC, PACE,
- Reduced Positions: SLM, LAMR, FE, SPR, DELL, GRSV, BSX, RTX, J, HEC, CMCSA, LYV, TMUS, MOTV.U, SABR, FWONK, FIS, ANTM, CNC, LSXMA, LSXMK, PRO, XPOA, OACB, DBDR,
- Sold Out: EXPE, MSGE, CTXS, HHC, AACQ, DIS, FPAC.U, FPAC.U, CTAQU, WPF, HAACU, TSIAU, COOLU, CFIVU, SCOAU, ASPL, SNRHU, CBAH.U, IIAC.U, HOL, HTPA.U, OCA.U, SPRQ.U, GFX.U, RAACU, SVAC, GHVIU, VIIAU, FGNA, SPFR.U, ALUS, NEBCU, DDMXU, DDMXU, FAII, TINV.U, CCIV, LOKB.U, CAP.U, MTACU, LCY, CCAC, CLII,
- Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX) - 1,160,430 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.33%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 1,419,168 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.62%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 638,680 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66%
- Outfront Media Inc (OUT) - 3,156,790 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.80%
- CIT Group Inc (CIT) - 1,191,290 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
Fir Tree Inc. initiated holding in CIT Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.81 and $53.08, with an estimated average price of $44.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 1,191,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Exelon Corp (EXC)
Fir Tree Inc. initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.6 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $45.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 1,189,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: North Atlantic Acquisition Corp (NAAC)
Fir Tree Inc. initiated holding in North Atlantic Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 2,970,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Fir Tree Inc. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 99,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CONX Corp (CONX)
Fir Tree Inc. initiated holding in CONX Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,516,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Far Peak Acquisition Corp (FPAC)
Fir Tree Inc. initiated holding in Far Peak Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $10.72, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)
Fir Tree Inc. added to a holding in Outfront Media Inc by 40.80%. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $20.72. The stock is now traded at around $22.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 3,156,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Executive Network Partnering Corp (ENPC)
Fir Tree Inc. added to a holding in Executive Network Partnering Corp by 213.18%. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,174,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Galileo Acquisition Corp (GLEO)
Fir Tree Inc. added to a holding in Galileo Acquisition Corp by 33.58%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.46, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 328,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SCVX Corp (SCVX)
Fir Tree Inc. added to a holding in SCVX Corp by 22.25%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $11.46, with an estimated average price of $10.49. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 397,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Fir Tree Inc. sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77.Sold Out: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE)
Fir Tree Inc. sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $81.8 and $117.61, with an estimated average price of $99.65.Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)
Fir Tree Inc. sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $125.77 and $144.47, with an estimated average price of $134.11.Sold Out: The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)
Fir Tree Inc. sold out a holding in The Howard Hughes Corp. The sale prices were between $77.57 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $92.44.Sold Out: Artius Acquisition Inc (AACQ)
Fir Tree Inc. sold out a holding in Artius Acquisition Inc. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $14, with an estimated average price of $10.98.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Fir Tree Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.
