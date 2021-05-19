Logo
Fir Tree Inc. Buys CIT Group Inc, Exelon Corp, North Atlantic Acquisition Corp, Sells SLM Corp, Expedia Group Inc, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Fir Tree Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys CIT Group Inc, Exelon Corp, North Atlantic Acquisition Corp, Microsoft Corp, Outfront Media Inc, sells SLM Corp, Expedia Group Inc, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, Lamar Advertising Co, FirstEnergy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fir Tree Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Fir Tree Inc. owns 286 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIR TREE INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fir+tree+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FIR TREE INC.
  1. Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX) - 1,160,430 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.33%
  2. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 1,419,168 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.62%
  3. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 638,680 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66%
  4. Outfront Media Inc (OUT) - 3,156,790 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.80%
  5. CIT Group Inc (CIT) - 1,191,290 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: CIT Group Inc (CIT)

Fir Tree Inc. initiated holding in CIT Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.81 and $53.08, with an estimated average price of $44.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 1,191,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exelon Corp (EXC)

Fir Tree Inc. initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.6 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $45.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 1,189,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: North Atlantic Acquisition Corp (NAAC)

Fir Tree Inc. initiated holding in North Atlantic Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 2,970,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Fir Tree Inc. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 99,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CONX Corp (CONX)

Fir Tree Inc. initiated holding in CONX Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,516,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Far Peak Acquisition Corp (FPAC)

Fir Tree Inc. initiated holding in Far Peak Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $10.72, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)

Fir Tree Inc. added to a holding in Outfront Media Inc by 40.80%. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $20.72. The stock is now traded at around $22.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 3,156,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Executive Network Partnering Corp (ENPC)

Fir Tree Inc. added to a holding in Executive Network Partnering Corp by 213.18%. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,174,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Galileo Acquisition Corp (GLEO)

Fir Tree Inc. added to a holding in Galileo Acquisition Corp by 33.58%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.46, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 328,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SCVX Corp (SCVX)

Fir Tree Inc. added to a holding in SCVX Corp by 22.25%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $11.46, with an estimated average price of $10.49. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 397,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Fir Tree Inc. sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77.

Sold Out: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE)

Fir Tree Inc. sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $81.8 and $117.61, with an estimated average price of $99.65.

Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)

Fir Tree Inc. sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $125.77 and $144.47, with an estimated average price of $134.11.

Sold Out: The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)

Fir Tree Inc. sold out a holding in The Howard Hughes Corp. The sale prices were between $77.57 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $92.44.

Sold Out: Artius Acquisition Inc (AACQ)

Fir Tree Inc. sold out a holding in Artius Acquisition Inc. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $14, with an estimated average price of $10.98.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Fir Tree Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of FIR TREE INC.. Also check out:

1. FIR TREE INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. FIR TREE INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIR TREE INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIR TREE INC. keeps buying
