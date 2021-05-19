Bvf Inc Buys Five Prime Therapeutics Inc, argenx SE, Cullinan Oncology Inc, Sells Cytokinetics Inc, Xencor Inc, Amarin Corp PLC

- New Purchases: CGEM, ANAB, REPL, ELDN, RACA, VRDN, ALRN, RACB, IVA,
- Added Positions: FPRX, ARGX, MRUS, RPTX, KURA, CFRX, IMVT, MTEM, RVMD, OVID, CRVS, CALA, XFOR, VSTM,
- Reduced Positions: AMRN, XOMA, RCUS, STRO, INFI, SNDX, ACIU, EPIX, LXRX, IDYA, RLAY, PTGX, GRTS, FDMT, SELB, SPRO, MEIP,
- Sold Out: CYTK, XNCR, GMDA, CRIS, PHAT, RGLS, RYIS, FSTX, SWTX,
- Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX) - 6,338,678 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 510.26%
- Olema Pharmaceuticals inc (OLMA) - 6,661,503 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio.
- Merus NV (MRUS) - 7,285,071 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.48%
- XOMA Corp (XOMA) - 3,530,543 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.58%
- Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) - 2,943,049 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.32%
Bvf Inc initiated holding in Cullinan Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $40.59. The stock is now traded at around $31.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 1,049,356 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB)
Bvf Inc initiated holding in AnaptysBio Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $35.23, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $24.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 1,189,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Replimune Group Inc (REPL)
Bvf Inc initiated holding in Replimune Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.22 and $45.57, with an estimated average price of $37.44. The stock is now traded at around $36.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 461,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc (ELDN)
Bvf Inc initiated holding in Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $19.22, with an estimated average price of $15.15. The stock is now traded at around $8.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,113,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Therapeutics Acquisition Corp (RACA)
Bvf Inc initiated holding in Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.07 and $16.86, with an estimated average price of $13.61. The stock is now traded at around $10.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 772,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN)
Bvf Inc initiated holding in Viridian Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.5 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $18.73. The stock is now traded at around $17.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 463,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX)
Bvf Inc added to a holding in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc by 510.26%. The purchase prices were between $13.81 and $38, with an estimated average price of $24.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.88%. The holding were 6,338,678 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: argenx SE (ARGX)
Bvf Inc added to a holding in argenx SE by 395.43%. The purchase prices were between $268.3 and $380.31, with an estimated average price of $316.9. The stock is now traded at around $275.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 309,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merus NV (MRUS)
Bvf Inc added to a holding in Merus NV by 25.48%. The purchase prices were between $16.14 and $29.11, with an estimated average price of $23.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 7,285,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX)
Bvf Inc added to a holding in Repare Therapeutics Inc by 25.24%. The purchase prices were between $25.89 and $44.46, with an estimated average price of $33.98. The stock is now traded at around $34.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 3,722,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kura Oncology Inc (KURA)
Bvf Inc added to a holding in Kura Oncology Inc by 31.24%. The purchase prices were between $24.76 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $31.68. The stock is now traded at around $24.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,635,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ContraFect Corp (CFRX)
Bvf Inc added to a holding in ContraFect Corp by 138.27%. The purchase prices were between $4.46 and $6.68, with an estimated average price of $5.41. The stock is now traded at around $3.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,812,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK)
Bvf Inc sold out a holding in Cytokinetics Inc. The sale prices were between $18.57 and $25.68, with an estimated average price of $21.37.Sold Out: Xencor Inc (XNCR)
Bvf Inc sold out a holding in Xencor Inc. The sale prices were between $40.81 and $53.88, with an estimated average price of $47.45.Sold Out: Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA)
Bvf Inc sold out a holding in Gamida Cell Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.8 and $12.43, with an estimated average price of $9.22.Sold Out: Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT)
Bvf Inc sold out a holding in Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $33.86 and $48.68, with an estimated average price of $41.88.Sold Out: Curis Inc (CRIS)
Bvf Inc sold out a holding in Curis Inc. The sale prices were between $8.78 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $10.46.Sold Out: Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS)
Bvf Inc sold out a holding in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $1.15 and $1.96, with an estimated average price of $1.48.
