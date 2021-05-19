Bvf Inc Buys Five Prime Therapeutics Inc, argenx SE, Cullinan Oncology Inc, Sells Cytokinetics Inc, Xencor Inc, Amarin Corp PLC

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bvf Inc Buys Five Prime Therapeutics Inc, argenx SE, Cullinan Oncology Inc, Sells Cytokinetics Inc, Xencor Inc, Amarin Corp PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bvf Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Five Prime Therapeutics Inc, argenx SE, Cullinan Oncology Inc, Merus NV, AnaptysBio Inc, sells Cytokinetics Inc, Xencor Inc, Amarin Corp PLC, Arcus Biosciences Inc, Sutro Biopharma Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bvf Inc. As of 2021Q1, Bvf Inc owns 56 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BVF INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bvf+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BVF INC
  1. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX) - 6,338,678 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 510.26%
  2. Olema Pharmaceuticals inc (OLMA) - 6,661,503 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio.
  3. Merus NV (MRUS) - 7,285,071 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.48%
  4. XOMA Corp (XOMA) - 3,530,543 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.58%
  5. Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) - 2,943,049 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.32%
New Purchase: Cullinan Oncology Inc (CGEM)

Bvf Inc initiated holding in Cullinan Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $40.59. The stock is now traded at around $31.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 1,049,356 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB)

Bvf Inc initiated holding in AnaptysBio Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $35.23, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $24.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 1,189,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Replimune Group Inc (REPL)

Bvf Inc initiated holding in Replimune Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.22 and $45.57, with an estimated average price of $37.44. The stock is now traded at around $36.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 461,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc (ELDN)

Bvf Inc initiated holding in Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $19.22, with an estimated average price of $15.15. The stock is now traded at around $8.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,113,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Therapeutics Acquisition Corp (RACA)

Bvf Inc initiated holding in Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.07 and $16.86, with an estimated average price of $13.61. The stock is now traded at around $10.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 772,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN)

Bvf Inc initiated holding in Viridian Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.5 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $18.73. The stock is now traded at around $17.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 463,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX)

Bvf Inc added to a holding in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc by 510.26%. The purchase prices were between $13.81 and $38, with an estimated average price of $24.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.88%. The holding were 6,338,678 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: argenx SE (ARGX)

Bvf Inc added to a holding in argenx SE by 395.43%. The purchase prices were between $268.3 and $380.31, with an estimated average price of $316.9. The stock is now traded at around $275.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 309,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merus NV (MRUS)

Bvf Inc added to a holding in Merus NV by 25.48%. The purchase prices were between $16.14 and $29.11, with an estimated average price of $23.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 7,285,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX)

Bvf Inc added to a holding in Repare Therapeutics Inc by 25.24%. The purchase prices were between $25.89 and $44.46, with an estimated average price of $33.98. The stock is now traded at around $34.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 3,722,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kura Oncology Inc (KURA)

Bvf Inc added to a holding in Kura Oncology Inc by 31.24%. The purchase prices were between $24.76 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $31.68. The stock is now traded at around $24.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,635,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ContraFect Corp (CFRX)

Bvf Inc added to a holding in ContraFect Corp by 138.27%. The purchase prices were between $4.46 and $6.68, with an estimated average price of $5.41. The stock is now traded at around $3.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,812,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK)

Bvf Inc sold out a holding in Cytokinetics Inc. The sale prices were between $18.57 and $25.68, with an estimated average price of $21.37.

Sold Out: Xencor Inc (XNCR)

Bvf Inc sold out a holding in Xencor Inc. The sale prices were between $40.81 and $53.88, with an estimated average price of $47.45.

Sold Out: Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA)

Bvf Inc sold out a holding in Gamida Cell Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.8 and $12.43, with an estimated average price of $9.22.

Sold Out: Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT)

Bvf Inc sold out a holding in Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $33.86 and $48.68, with an estimated average price of $41.88.

Sold Out: Curis Inc (CRIS)

Bvf Inc sold out a holding in Curis Inc. The sale prices were between $8.78 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $10.46.

Sold Out: Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS)

Bvf Inc sold out a holding in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $1.15 and $1.96, with an estimated average price of $1.48.



Here is the complete portfolio of BVF INC. Also check out:

1. BVF INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BVF INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BVF INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BVF INC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider