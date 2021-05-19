Cannell Capital Llc Buys Harley-Davidson Inc, Criteo SA, ARKO Corp, Sells Magnite Inc, Hanger Inc, Aqua Metals Inc

New Purchases: CRTO, ARKO, BW, BRPMU, PRCH, BWAY, ASYS, STIM, BOAS.U, COLIU, VIAC, KBAL, PTMN, IACA,

Jackson, WY, based Investment company Cannell Capital Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Harley-Davidson Inc, Criteo SA, ARKO Corp, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc, B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp, sells Magnite Inc, Hanger Inc, Aqua Metals Inc, Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp, Contango Oil & Gas Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cannell Capital Llc. As of 2021Q1, Cannell Capital Llc owns 58 stocks with a total value of $442 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Franchise Group Inc (FRG) - 848,267 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.14% North American Construction Group Ltd (NOA) - 2,524,997 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99% Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) - 854,710 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.52% Viad Corp (VVI) - 555,131 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.36% EMCORE Corp (EMKR) - 3,408,848 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.65%

Cannell Capital Llc initiated holding in Criteo SA. The purchase prices were between $18.05 and $35.46, with an estimated average price of $27.53. The stock is now traded at around $35.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 418,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cannell Capital Llc initiated holding in ARKO Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.78 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $9.33. The stock is now traded at around $10.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 1,328,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cannell Capital Llc initiated holding in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.32 and $9.47, with an estimated average price of $6.44. The stock is now traded at around $8.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 1,193,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cannell Capital Llc initiated holding in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.2. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 1,015,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cannell Capital Llc initiated holding in Porch Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.77 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $15.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 509,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cannell Capital Llc initiated holding in BrainsWay Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.08 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $8.66. The stock is now traded at around $9.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 844,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cannell Capital Llc added to a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc by 979.66%. The purchase prices were between $32.06 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $37.17. The stock is now traded at around $50.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 411,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cannell Capital Llc added to a holding in GoHealth Inc by 127.67%. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $16, with an estimated average price of $13.46. The stock is now traded at around $11.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 1,158,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cannell Capital Llc added to a holding in Franchise Group Inc by 22.14%. The purchase prices were between $29.64 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $35.43. The stock is now traded at around $36.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 848,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cannell Capital Llc added to a holding in VIA optronics AG by 56.20%. The purchase prices were between $12.6 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $13.72. The stock is now traded at around $10.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 895,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cannell Capital Llc added to a holding in Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc by 21.02%. The purchase prices were between $4.21 and $8.75, with an estimated average price of $6.15. The stock is now traded at around $9.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,546,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cannell Capital Llc added to a holding in Newpark Resources Inc by 93.65%. The purchase prices were between $1.97 and $4, with an estimated average price of $3.08. The stock is now traded at around $3.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 619,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cannell Capital Llc sold out a holding in Aqua Metals Inc. The sale prices were between $3.33 and $7.22, with an estimated average price of $4.85.

Cannell Capital Llc sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.58.

Cannell Capital Llc sold out a holding in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. The sale prices were between $10.3 and $14.54, with an estimated average price of $12.

Cannell Capital Llc sold out a holding in Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.03 and $7.32, with an estimated average price of $6.46.

Cannell Capital Llc sold out a holding in Limelight Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $3.04 and $5.39, with an estimated average price of $3.91.

Cannell Capital Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.