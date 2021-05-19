Cannell Capital Llc Buys Harley-Davidson Inc, Criteo SA, ARKO Corp, Sells Magnite Inc, Hanger Inc, Aqua Metals Inc

- New Purchases: CRTO, ARKO, BW, BRPMU, PRCH, BWAY, ASYS, STIM, BOAS.U, COLIU, VIAC, KBAL, PTMN, IACA,
- Added Positions: HOG, GOCO, FRG, VIAO, EMKR, BBW, RMNI, SWKH, HCCI, PWFL, NR, IHC, PRTS, NOA, AMRK, LEE, EVRI, SSKN, WIRE, SAMG,
- Reduced Positions: MGNI, HNGR, MCF, ARLO, EOSE, VVI, LOV, KRUS, SD, OSPN, MCS,
- Sold Out: AQMS, HCARU, LBRT, PPIH, LLNW, VCIT, XOMA, WBT,
For the details of CANNELL CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cannell+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CANNELL CAPITAL LLC
- Franchise Group Inc (FRG) - 848,267 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.14%
- North American Construction Group Ltd (NOA) - 2,524,997 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99%
- Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) - 854,710 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.52%
- Viad Corp (VVI) - 555,131 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.36%
- EMCORE Corp (EMKR) - 3,408,848 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.65%
Cannell Capital Llc initiated holding in Criteo SA. The purchase prices were between $18.05 and $35.46, with an estimated average price of $27.53. The stock is now traded at around $35.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 418,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ARKO Corp (ARKO)
Cannell Capital Llc initiated holding in ARKO Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.78 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $9.33. The stock is now traded at around $10.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 1,328,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW)
Cannell Capital Llc initiated holding in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.32 and $9.47, with an estimated average price of $6.44. The stock is now traded at around $8.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 1,193,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp (BRPMU)
Cannell Capital Llc initiated holding in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.2. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 1,015,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)
Cannell Capital Llc initiated holding in Porch Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.77 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $15.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 509,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BrainsWay Ltd (BWAY)
Cannell Capital Llc initiated holding in BrainsWay Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.08 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $8.66. The stock is now traded at around $9.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 844,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)
Cannell Capital Llc added to a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc by 979.66%. The purchase prices were between $32.06 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $37.17. The stock is now traded at around $50.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 411,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: GoHealth Inc (GOCO)
Cannell Capital Llc added to a holding in GoHealth Inc by 127.67%. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $16, with an estimated average price of $13.46. The stock is now traded at around $11.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 1,158,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Franchise Group Inc (FRG)
Cannell Capital Llc added to a holding in Franchise Group Inc by 22.14%. The purchase prices were between $29.64 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $35.43. The stock is now traded at around $36.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 848,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VIA optronics AG (VIAO)
Cannell Capital Llc added to a holding in VIA optronics AG by 56.20%. The purchase prices were between $12.6 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $13.72. The stock is now traded at around $10.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 895,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (BBW)
Cannell Capital Llc added to a holding in Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc by 21.02%. The purchase prices were between $4.21 and $8.75, with an estimated average price of $6.15. The stock is now traded at around $9.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,546,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Newpark Resources Inc (NR)
Cannell Capital Llc added to a holding in Newpark Resources Inc by 93.65%. The purchase prices were between $1.97 and $4, with an estimated average price of $3.08. The stock is now traded at around $3.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 619,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS)
Cannell Capital Llc sold out a holding in Aqua Metals Inc. The sale prices were between $3.33 and $7.22, with an estimated average price of $4.85.Sold Out: Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp (HCARU)
Cannell Capital Llc sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.58.Sold Out: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (LBRT)
Cannell Capital Llc sold out a holding in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. The sale prices were between $10.3 and $14.54, with an estimated average price of $12.Sold Out: Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (PPIH)
Cannell Capital Llc sold out a holding in Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.03 and $7.32, with an estimated average price of $6.46.Sold Out: Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW)
Cannell Capital Llc sold out a holding in Limelight Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $3.04 and $5.39, with an estimated average price of $3.91.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Cannell Capital Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.
Here is the complete portfolio of CANNELL CAPITAL LLC. Also check out:
1. CANNELL CAPITAL LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CANNELL CAPITAL LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CANNELL CAPITAL LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CANNELL CAPITAL LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment