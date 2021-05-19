Adelante Capital Management LLC Buys Digital Realty Trust Inc, Public Storage, Ventas Inc, Sells Healthpeak Properties Inc, CyrusOne Inc, SL Green Realty Corp

New Purchases: DLR, PSA, VTR, PLYA,

DLR, PSA, VTR, PLYA, Added Positions: SUI, WELL, ESS, HIW, INVH, DRE, KRC, ACC, EGP, EQR, OHI, CUBE, ROIC, FRT, AMH, CUZ,

SUI, WELL, ESS, HIW, INVH, DRE, KRC, ACC, EGP, EQR, OHI, CUBE, ROIC, FRT, AMH, CUZ, Reduced Positions: EXR, ELS, ARE, RHP, BXP, AMT, PLD, CPT, HTA, XHR, KIM, SPG, JBGS, HLT,

EXR, ELS, ARE, RHP, BXP, AMT, PLD, CPT, HTA, XHR, KIM, SPG, JBGS, HLT, Sold Out: PEAK, CONE, SLG, AVB, COR, SWCH, TRNO, IYR,

Oakland, CA, based Investment company Adelante Capital Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Digital Realty Trust Inc, Public Storage, Ventas Inc, Sun Communities Inc, Playa Hotels & Resorts NV, sells Healthpeak Properties Inc, CyrusOne Inc, SL Green Realty Corp, AvalonBay Communities Inc, CoreSite Realty Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adelante Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Adelante Capital Management LLC owns 35 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Prologis Inc (PLD) - 1,602,600 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29% Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 212,760 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% Welltower Inc (WELL) - 1,342,342 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.58% Equity Residential (EQR) - 1,288,337 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.63% Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) - 581,406 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.73%

Adelante Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $149.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 305,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adelante Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $213.82 and $247.99, with an estimated average price of $232.87. The stock is now traded at around $275.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 95,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adelante Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Ventas Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.07 and $57.17, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $54.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 280,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adelante Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV. The purchase prices were between $5.25 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $6.59. The stock is now traded at around $7.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,725,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adelante Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 61.34%. The purchase prices were between $139 and $155.6, with an estimated average price of $147.68. The stock is now traded at around $163.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 233,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adelante Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Highwoods Properties Inc by 43.31%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $44.07, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $43.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 629,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adelante Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $28.42 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $30.38.

Adelante Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $62.12 and $76.14, with an estimated average price of $69.42.

Adelante Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $58.13 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $67.43.

Adelante Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $155.07 and $193.42, with an estimated average price of $174.9.

Adelante Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $108.82 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $121.69.

Adelante Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Switch Inc. The sale prices were between $13.72 and $19.15, with an estimated average price of $16.7.