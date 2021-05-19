Adelante Capital Management LLC Buys Digital Realty Trust Inc, Public Storage, Ventas Inc, Sells Healthpeak Properties Inc, CyrusOne Inc, SL Green Realty Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Adelante Capital Management LLC Buys Digital Realty Trust Inc, Public Storage, Ventas Inc, Sells Healthpeak Properties Inc, CyrusOne Inc, SL Green Realty Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Oakland, CA, based Investment company Adelante Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Digital Realty Trust Inc, Public Storage, Ventas Inc, Sun Communities Inc, Playa Hotels & Resorts NV, sells Healthpeak Properties Inc, CyrusOne Inc, SL Green Realty Corp, AvalonBay Communities Inc, CoreSite Realty Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adelante Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Adelante Capital Management LLC owns 35 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Adelante Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adelante+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Adelante Capital Management LLC
  1. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 1,602,600 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%
  2. Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 212,760 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
  3. Welltower Inc (WELL) - 1,342,342 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.58%
  4. Equity Residential (EQR) - 1,288,337 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.63%
  5. Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) - 581,406 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.73%
New Purchase: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Adelante Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $149.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 305,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Public Storage (PSA)

Adelante Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $213.82 and $247.99, with an estimated average price of $232.87. The stock is now traded at around $275.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 95,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ventas Inc (VTR)

Adelante Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Ventas Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.07 and $57.17, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $54.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 280,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA)

Adelante Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV. The purchase prices were between $5.25 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $6.59. The stock is now traded at around $7.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,725,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)

Adelante Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 61.34%. The purchase prices were between $139 and $155.6, with an estimated average price of $147.68. The stock is now traded at around $163.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 233,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)

Adelante Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Highwoods Properties Inc by 43.31%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $44.07, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $43.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 629,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK)

Adelante Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $28.42 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $30.38.

Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Adelante Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $62.12 and $76.14, with an estimated average price of $69.42.

Sold Out: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

Adelante Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $58.13 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $67.43.

Sold Out: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Adelante Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $155.07 and $193.42, with an estimated average price of $174.9.

Sold Out: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

Adelante Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $108.82 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $121.69.

Sold Out: Switch Inc (SWCH)

Adelante Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Switch Inc. The sale prices were between $13.72 and $19.15, with an estimated average price of $16.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of Adelante Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Adelante Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Adelante Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Adelante Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Adelante Capital Management LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider