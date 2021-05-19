Canyon Capital Advisors Llc Buys Xilinx Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Tenet Healthcare Corp, Sells Caesars Entertainment Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, VICI Properties Inc

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Canyon Capital Advisors Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Xilinx Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Tenet Healthcare Corp, Liberty Latin America, Gores Holdings VII Inc, sells Caesars Entertainment Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, VICI Properties Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Howmet Aerospace Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canyon Capital Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q1, Canyon Capital Advisors Llc owns 59 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 4,362,212 shares, 21.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.92% Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 3,949,218 shares, 13.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.95% Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 1,422,829 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.71% Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) - 2,986,928 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.74% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 450,000 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. New Position

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $174.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.98 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $50.54. The stock is now traded at around $62.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 870,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $13.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 2,999,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Gores Holdings VII Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.71, with an estimated average price of $10.17. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 3,417,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $11.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 2,371,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Gores Technology Partners II Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 2,990,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 89.71%. The purchase prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $117.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 1,422,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in VICI Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $24.65 and $29.22, with an estimated average price of $27.14.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $9.39 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.17.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $12.13.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $25.8 and $38.49, with an estimated average price of $33.15.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $10.64.