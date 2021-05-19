Canyon Capital Advisors Llc Buys Xilinx Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Tenet Healthcare Corp, Sells Caesars Entertainment Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, VICI Properties Inc

- New Purchases: ALXN, THC, LILAK, GSEVU, PSFE, GTPBU, GGPIU, JWSM, GIIXU, AAC, GTPAU, SRNGU, APGB.U, FVIV.U, ASZ.U, WPCB.U, KAR, LMACA, DGNU, SNII.U, MIT, SCOBU, CVII.U, ACII, WPCA.U, LVRAU, MSDAU, FTEV.U, FRSGU, GMII, LGACU, AUS.U, ACTDU, RTPYU, AMPI.U, GSQD, KAHC.U, ACOR, LILA, KVSA,
- Added Positions: XLNX,
- Reduced Positions: CZR, DELL, HWM, BERY, BHC, ODP, SC, AGNC, RSI,
- Sold Out: VICI, VIAC, NRZ, DGNR, MRVI, GFX.U, WISH,
For the details of CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/canyon+capital+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC
- Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 4,362,212 shares, 21.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.92%
- Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 3,949,218 shares, 13.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.95%
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 1,422,829 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.71%
- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) - 2,986,928 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.74%
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 450,000 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
Canyon Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $174.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)
Canyon Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.98 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $50.54. The stock is now traded at around $62.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 870,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK)
Canyon Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $13.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 2,999,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Gores Holdings VII Inc (GSEVU)
Canyon Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Gores Holdings VII Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.71, with an estimated average price of $10.17. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 3,417,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)
Canyon Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $11.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 2,371,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Gores Technology Partners II Inc (GTPBU)
Canyon Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Gores Technology Partners II Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 2,990,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Canyon Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 89.71%. The purchase prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $117.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 1,422,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)
Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in VICI Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $24.65 and $29.22, with an estimated average price of $27.14.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.Sold Out: New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)
Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $9.39 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.17.Sold Out: Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp (DGNR)
Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $12.13.Sold Out: Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI)
Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $25.8 and $38.49, with an estimated average price of $33.15.Sold Out: Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp (GFX.U)
Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $10.64.
Here is the complete portfolio of CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:
1. CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment