Aristeia Capital Llc Buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Ares Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp VII, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Delta Air Lines Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Aristeia Capital Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Ares Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp VII, Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp, Tilray Inc, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Delta Air Lines Inc, FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp, ScION Tech Growth I during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aristeia Capital Llc. As of 2021Q1, Aristeia Capital Llc owns 324 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 3,799,591 shares, 14.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 907.85% Carnival PLC (CUK) - 4,497,641 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,086,375 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.35% Ares Acquisition Corp (AAC.U) - 7,081,000 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. New Position Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII.U) - 5,272,149 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. New Position

Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in Ares Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $10.79, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 7,081,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $11.2, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 5,272,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $10.45. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 5,050,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $15.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 2,178,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 4,413,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aristeia Capital Llc added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 907.85%. The purchase prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32. The stock is now traded at around $161.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.68%. The holding were 3,799,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aristeia Capital Llc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.35%. The purchase prices were between $85.15 and $86.88, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $86.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,086,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aristeia Capital Llc added to a holding in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp by 404.97%. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $10.84, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 3,389,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aristeia Capital Llc added to a holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp by 297.32%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,867,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aristeia Capital Llc added to a holding in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp by 416.67%. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.52, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,549,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aristeia Capital Llc added to a holding in IG Acquisition Corp by 453.06%. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.33. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,205,678 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.27 and $68.03, with an estimated average price of $29.2.

Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.86 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $12.58.

Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in ScION Tech Growth I. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $11.16, with an estimated average price of $10.62.

Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The sale prices were between $10.35 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $11.

Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $12, with an estimated average price of $11.01.