Aristeia Capital Llc Buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Ares Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp VII, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Delta Air Lines Inc

- New Purchases: AAC.U, CVII.U, JWSM.U, TLRY, TLRY, CPUH.U, HERAU, MPC, SCOA, SRNGU, RMGCU, PRPC.U, FSNB.U, HIIIU, ANZUU, PNTM, FPAC, FPAC, HHLA.U, FINM, TWCT, LGV.U, TBCPU, GSEVU, GPAC, JCICU, SNRH, SLAMU, EPHYU, JOFFU, GMBT, HLAHU, APGB.U, ASZ.U, LHC.U, LHC.U, GSQD.U, SCOBU, NSTD.U, CBAH, KRNLU, WPCB.U, DNZ.U, PDOT.U, MOTV, NSTC.U, APSG, KURIU, TSPQ.U, KLAQU, IIAC, KAIR, GOAC, COVAU, SLAC.U, GLBLU, PSAGU, HCICU, GNACU, DHCAU, AMPI.U, ZWRKU, MDH.U, ACII.U, IPVIU, ATMR.U, ISOS.U, MBAC.U, SLCR, HCAR, IVAN.U, CENHU, TWNI.U, CFVIU, ANAC.U, FTEV.U, HTPA, SVOK, SPGS.U, HYACU, HYACU, ITHXU, TMAC.U, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, RXRAU, CPSR, FACA.U, VPCBU, TWLVU, XPOA, SDACU, FWAA, LGACU, SBEAU, THMAU, COLIU, TWNT.U, ENFAU, PACXU, SWETU, VELOU, TMKR, FCAX.U, MTAC, PICC.U, SCLEU, BOAS.U, DHBCU, GMIIU, FTAAU, FLME.U, FACT.U, LVRAU, MONCU, TCACU, IPVF.U, DEH, GSAQU, SHACU, LOKB, ITQRU, PMGMU, EJFAU, BLTSU, OCA, NAACU, FOREU, NRACU, CLRMU, RCLFU, OHPAU, LCAHU, LCAHU, NVSAU, AVAN, PFDRU, ASPCU, FSRXU, TLGA.U, CCV, CHAA.U, FRSGU, OACB, SSAAU, BLUA.U, ATVCU, ACTDU, CFFVU, DCRNU, GIGGU, AGAC.U, SRSA, HCCCU, HCIIU, TSIBU, MACQU, LHAA, IPVA.U, EACPU, ENNVU, BL, DLCAU, ADERU, CSTA.U, EQHA.U, KAIIU, BRPMU, ATHN.U, BYND, HZON, NDACU, SVC, YAC, POWRU, PAQCU, TINV, NEBC, KIIIU, ATAC, ROT.U, INKAU, AKICU, FSSIU, NXU.U, LIII.U, SNII.U, ATAQU, TREB, OEPWU, CLIM.U, IACB.U, WARR.U, LOKM.U, HAE, VYGG, PRSRU, VOSOU, ABGI, AUS.U, RPD, GHACU, IBER.U, PV.U, HUGS.U, CDAY, HEC, TZPSU, NGAB.U, HCAQ, PGRWU, GRPN, VCRA, OSH, MOTN, OMEG, CAHCU, FVT, WPCA.U, OCAX, ITRI, ACAC, BOAC, EUSGU, DTOCU, FMIVU, YSACU, CTAC, SPNV, FVT.U, FSII, GIIXU, CDEV, AJAX, CRU.U, EVBG, MRAC, GSAQ, DMYQ.U, MGNI, VTIQU, VTIQU, CLIM,
- Added Positions: LBRDK, HYG, ETAC, CRHC, HIGA, PRPB, IGAC, WPF, RBAC, PHICU, MAAC,
- Reduced Positions: DAL, UAL, CRHC.U, DEN, ACND, ALTUU, OAS, LUV, CUK, OPK, HMCOU, TEKKU, RICE.U, BOAC.U, FMAC.U, LFTRU, SEAH.U,
- Sold Out: DD, CCIV.U, FTOCU, SCOAU, LCYAU, TWCTU, FPAC.U, FPAC.U, COOLU, CCV.U, MOTV.U, CFIVU, CTAQU, GFX.U, SNRHU, SFTW, CCIV, CBAH.U, SPRQ.U, CAP.U, GOAC.U, AJAX.U, AGNC, IIAC.U, RMGBU, CCX, CCX, AM, SVOKU, HCARU, CPSR.U, ACTCU, XPOA.U, AACQU, GHVIU, FCACU, HIGA.U, HZON.U, LOKB.U, MTACU, HTPA.U, QELL, AVAN.U, IGACU, CLII.U, VIIAU, HAACU, OCA.U, WPF.U, GSAH.U, DMYI.U, PRPB.U, SOAC, SBGI, OACB.U, IPOE.U, NEBCU, NSH.U, QEP, SRSAU, SPNV.U, CTAC.U, DCRBU, PDAC.U, SVSVU, IPOF.U, HECCU, YAC.U, TINV.U, SVACU, FTOC, TREB.U, XLF, MDP, GNPK.U, GRSVU, SNPR.U, FAII.U, PEB, SNPR, FUSE.U, DM, TROX, GRSV, MOTNU, HOLUU, PSTH, ACACU, ACAM, ATCO, XLI, ETWO, MP, AONE.U, ACND.U, FUSE, SPFR.U, QELLU, TLRY, TLRY,
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 3,799,591 shares, 14.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 907.85%
- Carnival PLC (CUK) - 4,497,641 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65%
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,086,375 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.35%
- Ares Acquisition Corp (AAC.U) - 7,081,000 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII.U) - 5,272,149 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in Ares Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $10.79, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 7,081,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII.U)
Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $11.2, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 5,272,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp (JWSM.U)
Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $10.45. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 5,050,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $15.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 2,178,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $15.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 2,178,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Compute Health Acquisition Corp (CPUH.U)
Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 4,413,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)
Aristeia Capital Llc added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 907.85%. The purchase prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32. The stock is now traded at around $161.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.68%. The holding were 3,799,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Aristeia Capital Llc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.35%. The purchase prices were between $85.15 and $86.88, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $86.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,086,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp (ETAC)
Aristeia Capital Llc added to a holding in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp by 404.97%. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $10.84, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 3,389,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC)
Aristeia Capital Llc added to a holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp by 297.32%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,867,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: H.I.G. Acquisition Corp (HIGA)
Aristeia Capital Llc added to a holding in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp by 416.67%. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.52, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,549,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: IG Acquisition Corp (IGAC)
Aristeia Capital Llc added to a holding in IG Acquisition Corp by 453.06%. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.33. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,205,678 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV.U)
Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.27 and $68.03, with an estimated average price of $29.2.Sold Out: FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp (FTOCU)
Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.86 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $12.58.Sold Out: ScION Tech Growth I (SCOAU)
Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in ScION Tech Growth I. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $11.16, with an estimated average price of $10.62.Sold Out: Landcadia Holdings III Inc (LCYAU)
Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The sale prices were between $10.35 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $11.Sold Out: TWC Tech Holdings II Corp (TWCTU)
Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $12, with an estimated average price of $11.01.
