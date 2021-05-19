Logo
Zacks Investment Management Buys Truist Financial Corp, Dow Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Sells Amgen Inc, Comcast Corp, Corteva Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Zacks Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys Truist Financial Corp, Dow Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, The Estee Lauder Inc, Graco Inc, sells Amgen Inc, Comcast Corp, Corteva Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zacks Investment Management. As of 2021Q1, Zacks Investment Management owns 491 stocks with a total value of $5.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ZACKS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/zacks+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ZACKS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 755,909 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
  2. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 447,685 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.78%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 775,740 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.02%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 944,499 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 834,443 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.97%
New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $61.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 757,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $69.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 575,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $42.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 795,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $296.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 41,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Graco Inc (GGG)

Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in Graco Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.61 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $75.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 99,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29. The stock is now traded at around $205.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 31,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 479.22%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $99.58, with an estimated average price of $82.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 97,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 23.85%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 204,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 26.41%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $283.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 90,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 48.19%. The purchase prices were between $134.45 and $155.52, with an estimated average price of $143.2. The stock is now traded at around $177.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 95,209 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 235.05%. The purchase prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.52. The stock is now traded at around $197.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 29,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co by 71.61%. The purchase prices were between $198.2 and $245.41, with an estimated average price of $226.73. The stock is now traded at around $223.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 38,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.

Sold Out: Amphenol Corp (APH)

Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in Amphenol Corp. The sale prices were between $60.04 and $67.96, with an estimated average price of $65.01.

Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42.

Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.

Sold Out: SPS Commerce Inc (SPSC)

Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in SPS Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $95.33 and $115.95, with an estimated average price of $105.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of ZACKS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT. Also check out:

1. ZACKS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's Undervalued Stocks
2. ZACKS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ZACKS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ZACKS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT keeps buying
