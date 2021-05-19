Zacks Investment Management Buys Truist Financial Corp, Dow Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Sells Amgen Inc, Comcast Corp, Corteva Inc

- New Purchases: TFC, DOW, FITB, EL, GGG, HCA, WTFC, REGN, LNN, GM, BAH, FANG, VSTO, WY, ASH, PBCT, MRNA, MC, NTAP, SC, GWRE, CF, CDW, WYNN, SFNC, WM, SIVB, TTWO, BLDR, OMC, PCTY, ALGN, SJM, SRC, BOOT, FPRX, NOV, FLGT, NUE, NVAX, SLQT, AHCO, AOSL, PCH, SI, MGNI, ANGO, OVV, SBSI, VEA, AMEH, LB, REZ, WIRE, UBA, GWB, CRNC, VWO, REZI, BND, SCHZ, MODV, TOWN, THC, FLOW, IRBT, ANF, AIT, RCUS, DCOM, FN, GIII, PRIM, JCOM, MATX, PFC, ORCL, OPCH, NSC, MYRG, GE, UAVS, WEC, SE, FTEC, MDY, BAR, TRV, HVT, TITN, MSI, EEM, AIR, LXRX, MKC,
- Added Positions: IIVI, ACN, AMAT, AGG, PPG, AVY, MCK, SMG, AMZN, AMP, CLH, SABR, COP, SHY, SBUX, VCSH, VRTX, GOOGL, IEFA, LBRDA, RL, SPY, COST, HAIN, LH, PYPL, SHW, SWKS, TJX, V, WFC, ABT, AGNC, Y, ALSN, GOOG, ATR, BAC, BA, BCC, BRKS, BG, CMD, DHI, ELS, EXR, XOM, FULT, GRMN, IDXX, IPG, IVZ, IJR, IGSB, TIP, KMI, LECO, LOW, LULU, LYB, MA, MDU, MAA, NFLX, NEE, ORI, PINS, RGEN, ROKU, SCHL, BIL, SYNA, SNV, TDY, TSLA, TTEK, TXN, UNH, VOO, VONG, SRCE, GLTR, AGCO, ABTX, ALLY, AXL, AIZ, ASTE, BLL, BXS, BANR, BRK.B, BJ, BLMN, CABO, CTLT, CHCO, CLX, CNS, COLB, CBU, CPRT, CCK, DVN, DFS, EME, EVR, FICO, FBNC, FLIC, FISV, F, BEN, GPK, HALO, HLF, HTH, HOLX, IBP, IBKR, EWI, EWS, EWP, IJH, EWU, JBL, JCI, KBH, KR, LAMR, LW, LSI, LLY, MAN, MTG, MCHP, COOP, NKE, ORLY, PCAR, PFSI, PFBC, QGEN, QRVO, SPNS, SCHE, SCI, SFBS, SLGN, SWK, TSM, TGNA, TTD, TKR, TOL, TTEC, UNP, UCBI, UPS, VSS, VGT, WLK, WGO, ZBRA,
- Reduced Positions: AMGN, CMCSA, CTVA, IWD, IBM, KO, ANSS, VIAC, PG, WMT, HD, JNJ, CRM, PEP, SQ, LMT, BBY, CAT, IP, INTU, PFE, SNPS, TRI, AJG, HIG, SO, INTC, MDLZ, TSN, BLK, EXPE, IWF, PM, QDEL, VZ, EMN, FTNT, QCOM, JPM, MDT, PNC, TMO, USB, CE, CSCO, EMR, GD, HPQ, MOH, PLD, PRU, PEG, NOW, AMD, BMY, CVX, CCI, CVS, FB, MET, ABBV, AFL, APD, AMCR, AVGO, CDNS, ES, IWR, IWM, NVDA, PSX, RMD, ZG, AMED, AZPN, DAR, ENPH, GILD, HBAN, KEY, PKG, WST, MO, AMWD, T, CACI, CDNA, CTAS, C, CL, DHR, DVA, DIS, EFC, FOR, GNRC, HRI, HSY, HON, EFA, LPX, MDC, MTSI, MMC, MCD, MLI, NICE, PKI, PGTI, PWR, RC, SAH, SPSB, SYK, TENB, TER, GDX, GOLF, ADUS, ADBE, ADTN, AIMC, AR, APAM, ASGN, AXLA, TBBK, BAX, BCO, CHGG, CNOB, CNR, CRAI, EW, FIVN, FBC, NORW, HCCI, IOSP, IIPR, QQQ, EWA, EWO, EWC, EWQ, EWG, EWH, EIS, EWN, EZA, EWY, EWD, EWL, EWT, SLV, EDEN, EIRL, LRCX, MANH, MTZ, MGTX, MGEE, MU, MCO, NP, ODFL, ORGO, PFGC, TROW, ROK, SAIL, SCHD, SCHG, SCHV, SCHX, SCHM, SCWX, BSRR, SNA, GLD, SPWH, SYY, TMUS, BLD, TRTN, UFPI, RSX, WCC, WAL, EPI, XEL, YETI,
- Sold Out: APH, TDOC, MAR, SPGI, DG, SPSC, UI, IWV, SGEN, ATVI, AEE, NLY, BMCH, CASY, CRWD, DISH, WHR, CHE, CTXS, DXCM, ENSG, PODD, PFF, MIK, TAP, SPAB, TTC, ATKR, CSTL, CNDT, CSWI, CUB, GRBK, INVA, IRTC, JELD, JNCE, MGRC, MSEX, MOG.A, NVCR, QLYS, RUSHA, SAIC, ATEN, AMKR, BGS, BALY, NTB, BBSI, BHLB, CNNE, CVCO, CBZ, CENT, CEVA, CTBI, DIOD, FGEN, FMBH, FCEL, GFN, GRC, HL, JOUT, KNL, MSTR, MWA, NXRT, PANW, PLXS, PRG, PRGS, QUOT, RAVN, RBCAA, RVI, RGCO, SEM, SWX, STMP, SCL, SGC, SYX, ULH, WSC, XFOR, ZM, XXII, LNT, AMRX, BIIB, BSIG, CCS, CIEN, CFG, CLW, CNCE, ROAD, CCRN, DRRX, EGAN, GLYC, HWKN, HUBS, IEX, MUB, NEAR, MPX, NVRO, OFG, PTSI, RH, SCPH, AAN,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 755,909 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 447,685 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.78%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 775,740 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.02%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 944,499 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 834,443 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.97%
Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $61.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 757,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)
Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $69.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 575,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $42.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 795,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $296.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 41,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Graco Inc (GGG)
Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in Graco Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.61 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $75.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 99,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29. The stock is now traded at around $205.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 31,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: II-VI Inc (IIVI)
Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 479.22%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $99.58, with an estimated average price of $82.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 97,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 23.85%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 204,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 26.41%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $283.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 90,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)
Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 48.19%. The purchase prices were between $134.45 and $155.52, with an estimated average price of $143.2. The stock is now traded at around $177.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 95,209 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: McKesson Corp (MCK)
Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 235.05%. The purchase prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.52. The stock is now traded at around $197.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 29,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)
Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co by 71.61%. The purchase prices were between $198.2 and $245.41, with an estimated average price of $226.73. The stock is now traded at around $223.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 38,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.Sold Out: Amphenol Corp (APH)
Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in Amphenol Corp. The sale prices were between $60.04 and $67.96, with an estimated average price of $65.01.Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42.Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91.Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.Sold Out: SPS Commerce Inc (SPSC)
Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in SPS Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $95.33 and $115.95, with an estimated average price of $105.69.
