Zacks Investment Management Buys Truist Financial Corp, Dow Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Sells Amgen Inc, Comcast Corp, Corteva Inc

New Purchases: TFC, DOW, FITB, EL, GGG, HCA, WTFC, REGN, LNN, GM, BAH, FANG, VSTO, WY, ASH, PBCT, MRNA, MC, NTAP, SC, GWRE, CF, CDW, WYNN, SFNC, WM, SIVB, TTWO, BLDR, OMC, PCTY, ALGN, SJM, SRC, BOOT, FPRX, NOV, FLGT, NUE, NVAX, SLQT, AHCO, AOSL, PCH, SI, MGNI, ANGO, OVV, SBSI, VEA, AMEH, LB, REZ, WIRE, UBA, GWB, CRNC, VWO, REZI, BND, SCHZ, MODV, TOWN, THC, FLOW, IRBT, ANF, AIT, RCUS, DCOM, FN, GIII, PRIM, JCOM, MATX, PFC, ORCL, OPCH, NSC, MYRG, GE, UAVS, WEC, SE, FTEC, MDY, BAR, TRV, HVT, TITN, MSI, EEM, AIR, LXRX, MKC,

IIVI, ACN, AMAT, AGG, PPG, AVY, MCK, SMG, AMZN, AMP, CLH, SABR, COP, SHY, SBUX, VCSH, VRTX, GOOGL, IEFA, LBRDA, RL, SPY, COST, HAIN, LH, PYPL, SHW, SWKS, TJX, V, WFC, ABT, AGNC, Y, ALSN, GOOG, ATR, BAC, BA, BCC, BRKS, BG, CMD, DHI, ELS, EXR, XOM, FULT, GRMN, IDXX, IPG, IVZ, IJR, IGSB, TIP, KMI, LECO, LOW, LULU, LYB, MA, MDU, MAA, NFLX, NEE, ORI, PINS, RGEN, ROKU, SCHL, BIL, SYNA, SNV, TDY, TSLA, TTEK, TXN, UNH, VOO, VONG, SRCE, GLTR, AGCO, ABTX, ALLY, AXL, AIZ, ASTE, BLL, BXS, BANR, BRK.B, BJ, BLMN, CABO, CTLT, CHCO, CLX, CNS, COLB, CBU, CPRT, CCK, DVN, DFS, EME, EVR, FICO, FBNC, FLIC, FISV, F, BEN, GPK, HALO, HLF, HTH, HOLX, IBP, IBKR, EWI, EWS, EWP, IJH, EWU, JBL, JCI, KBH, KR, LAMR, LW, LSI, LLY, MAN, MTG, MCHP, COOP, NKE, ORLY, PCAR, PFSI, PFBC, QGEN, QRVO, SPNS, SCHE, SCI, SFBS, SLGN, SWK, TSM, TGNA, TTD, TKR, TOL, TTEC, UNP, UCBI, UPS, VSS, VGT, WLK, WGO, ZBRA, Reduced Positions: AMGN, CMCSA, CTVA, IWD, IBM, KO, ANSS, VIAC, PG, WMT, HD, JNJ, CRM, PEP, SQ, LMT, BBY, CAT, IP, INTU, PFE, SNPS, TRI, AJG, HIG, SO, INTC, MDLZ, TSN, BLK, EXPE, IWF, PM, QDEL, VZ, EMN, FTNT, QCOM, JPM, MDT, PNC, TMO, USB, CE, CSCO, EMR, GD, HPQ, MOH, PLD, PRU, PEG, NOW, AMD, BMY, CVX, CCI, CVS, FB, MET, ABBV, AFL, APD, AMCR, AVGO, CDNS, ES, IWR, IWM, NVDA, PSX, RMD, ZG, AMED, AZPN, DAR, ENPH, GILD, HBAN, KEY, PKG, WST, MO, AMWD, T, CACI, CDNA, CTAS, C, CL, DHR, DVA, DIS, EFC, FOR, GNRC, HRI, HSY, HON, EFA, LPX, MDC, MTSI, MMC, MCD, MLI, NICE, PKI, PGTI, PWR, RC, SAH, SPSB, SYK, TENB, TER, GDX, GOLF, ADUS, ADBE, ADTN, AIMC, AR, APAM, ASGN, AXLA, TBBK, BAX, BCO, CHGG, CNOB, CNR, CRAI, EW, FIVN, FBC, NORW, HCCI, IOSP, IIPR, QQQ, EWA, EWO, EWC, EWQ, EWG, EWH, EIS, EWN, EZA, EWY, EWD, EWL, EWT, SLV, EDEN, EIRL, LRCX, MANH, MTZ, MGTX, MGEE, MU, MCO, NP, ODFL, ORGO, PFGC, TROW, ROK, SAIL, SCHD, SCHG, SCHV, SCHX, SCHM, SCWX, BSRR, SNA, GLD, SPWH, SYY, TMUS, BLD, TRTN, UFPI, RSX, WCC, WAL, EPI, XEL, YETI,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Zacks Investment Management Current Portfolio ) buys Truist Financial Corp, Dow Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, The Estee Lauder Inc, Graco Inc, sells Amgen Inc, Comcast Corp, Corteva Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zacks Investment Management. As of 2021Q1, Zacks Investment Management owns 491 stocks with a total value of $5.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 755,909 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 447,685 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.78% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 775,740 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.02% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 944,499 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 834,443 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.97%

Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $61.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 757,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $69.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 575,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $42.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 795,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $296.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 41,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in Graco Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.61 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $75.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 99,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29. The stock is now traded at around $205.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 31,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 479.22%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $99.58, with an estimated average price of $82.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 97,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 23.85%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 204,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 26.41%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $283.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 90,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 48.19%. The purchase prices were between $134.45 and $155.52, with an estimated average price of $143.2. The stock is now traded at around $177.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 95,209 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 235.05%. The purchase prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.52. The stock is now traded at around $197.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 29,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co by 71.61%. The purchase prices were between $198.2 and $245.41, with an estimated average price of $226.73. The stock is now traded at around $223.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 38,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.

Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in Amphenol Corp. The sale prices were between $60.04 and $67.96, with an estimated average price of $65.01.

Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42.

Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91.

Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.

Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in SPS Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $95.33 and $115.95, with an estimated average price of $105.69.