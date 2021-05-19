Advent Capital Management Buys NextEra Energy Inc, The AES Corp, Elanco Animal Health Inc, Sells Change Healthcare Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, PG&E Corp

Investment company Advent Capital Management Current Portfolio ) buys NextEra Energy Inc, The AES Corp, Elanco Animal Health Inc, Honeywell International Inc, ConocoPhillips, sells Change Healthcare Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, PG&E Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, DTE Energy Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advent Capital Management . As of 2021Q1, Advent Capital Management owns 99 stocks with a total value of $554 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWT) - 818,579 shares, 17.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.92% NextEra Energy Inc (NEEpQ) - 1,456,699 shares, 13.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.23% Dominion Energy Inc (DCUE) - 376,875 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.89% American Electric Power Co Inc (AEPPZ) - 756,582 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.48% NextEra Energy Inc (NEEpP) - 721,911 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.48%

Advent Capital Management initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.51 and $106.8, with an estimated average price of $102.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 84,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advent Capital Management initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $222.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advent Capital Management initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advent Capital Management initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $139.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advent Capital Management initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $74.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advent Capital Management initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86. The stock is now traded at around $100.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advent Capital Management added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 37.23%. The purchase prices were between $47.17 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $48.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 1,456,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advent Capital Management added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 54.31%. The purchase prices were between $43.66 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $48.01. The stock is now traded at around $52.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 352,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advent Capital Management added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $80.89 and $136.47, with an estimated average price of $110.89. The stock is now traded at around $79.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advent Capital Management added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $125.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advent Capital Management added to a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc by 91.67%. The purchase prices were between $23.06 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $35.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 95,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advent Capital Management added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $188.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advent Capital Management sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $39.3 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $46.6.

Advent Capital Management sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41.

Advent Capital Management sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.

Advent Capital Management sold out a holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The sale prices were between $79.28 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $88.06.

Advent Capital Management sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Advent Capital Management sold out a holding in Thor Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $93.8 and $152.2, with an estimated average price of $121.31.