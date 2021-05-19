Advent Capital Management Buys NextEra Energy Inc, The AES Corp, Elanco Animal Health Inc, Sells Change Healthcare Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, PG&E Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Advent Capital Management Buys NextEra Energy Inc, The AES Corp, Elanco Animal Health Inc, Sells Change Healthcare Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, PG&E Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Advent Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys NextEra Energy Inc, The AES Corp, Elanco Animal Health Inc, Honeywell International Inc, ConocoPhillips, sells Change Healthcare Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, PG&E Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, DTE Energy Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advent Capital Management . As of 2021Q1, Advent Capital Management owns 99 stocks with a total value of $554 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ADVENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advent+capital+management+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ADVENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
  1. Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWT) - 818,579 shares, 17.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.92%
  2. NextEra Energy Inc (NEEpQ) - 1,456,699 shares, 13.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.23%
  3. Dominion Energy Inc (DCUE) - 376,875 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.89%
  4. American Electric Power Co Inc (AEPPZ) - 756,582 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.48%
  5. NextEra Energy Inc (NEEpP) - 721,911 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.48%
New Purchase: The AES Corp (AESC)

Advent Capital Management initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.51 and $106.8, with an estimated average price of $102.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 84,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Advent Capital Management initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $222.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Advent Capital Management initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Advent Capital Management initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $139.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Advent Capital Management initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $74.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Advent Capital Management initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86. The stock is now traded at around $100.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPQ)

Advent Capital Management added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 37.23%. The purchase prices were between $47.17 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $48.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 1,456,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAT)

Advent Capital Management added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 54.31%. The purchase prices were between $43.66 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $48.01. The stock is now traded at around $52.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 352,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Advent Capital Management added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $80.89 and $136.47, with an estimated average price of $110.89. The stock is now traded at around $79.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Advent Capital Management added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $125.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE)

Advent Capital Management added to a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc by 91.67%. The purchase prices were between $23.06 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $35.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 95,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Advent Capital Management added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $188.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFFT)

Advent Capital Management sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $39.3 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $46.6.

Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Advent Capital Management sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Advent Capital Management sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.

Sold Out: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)

Advent Capital Management sold out a holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The sale prices were between $79.28 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $88.06.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Advent Capital Management sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: Thor Industries Inc (THO)

Advent Capital Management sold out a holding in Thor Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $93.8 and $152.2, with an estimated average price of $121.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of ADVENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT . Also check out:

1. ADVENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT 's Undervalued Stocks
2. ADVENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ADVENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ADVENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider