Advent Capital Management Buys NextEra Energy Inc, The AES Corp, Elanco Animal Health Inc, Sells Change Healthcare Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, PG&E Corp

- New Purchases: AESC, HON, COP, MAR, AMD, CZR, DOV, ABBV, AA, LYB, LRCX, LMT, MLM, VTR, SIX, URI, HUM, NVDA, HERAU, CPUH.U, DHCAU, GIGGU, SJI, RMGCU, FACA.U, LGACU, JWSM.U, SPGS.U, COLIU, SRNGU, AUS.U, ASZ.U, COMM, LUV, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, LMACA, AAC.U, FSSIU, DCRNU, TSIBU, ADER, SDACU, TMAC.U, ATMR.U, PTON, TBCPU, HYACU, HYACU, BL, MCHP, AMAT, DXCM, EXAS, AJRD, SBEAU, ON, FSNB.U, GLBLU, SLAB, RIG, IPHI, MACQU, WDAY, ETSY, TDOC,
- Added Positions: NEEPQ, SWT, ELAT, AEPPZ, PENN, MDT, SAVE, DOCU, CFXA, VLO, WTRU,
- Reduced Positions: CHNGU, DCUE, PCGU, NEEPO, DTP, NEEPP, NEEPP, AEPPL, NYCBPU.PFD, PNC, FITB, HBI, DD,
- Sold Out: IFFT, FCX, MSFT, LAMR, BABA, THO, BMRN, STZ, TREE, NEP,
- Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWT) - 818,579 shares, 17.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.92%
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEEpQ) - 1,456,699 shares, 13.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.23%
- Dominion Energy Inc (DCUE) - 376,875 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.89%
- American Electric Power Co Inc (AEPPZ) - 756,582 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.48%
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEEpP) - 721,911 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.48%
Advent Capital Management initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.51 and $106.8, with an estimated average price of $102.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 84,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Advent Capital Management initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $222.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Advent Capital Management initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Advent Capital Management initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $139.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Advent Capital Management initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $74.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Advent Capital Management initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86. The stock is now traded at around $100.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPQ)
Advent Capital Management added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 37.23%. The purchase prices were between $47.17 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $48.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 1,456,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAT)
Advent Capital Management added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 54.31%. The purchase prices were between $43.66 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $48.01. The stock is now traded at around $52.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 352,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Advent Capital Management added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $80.89 and $136.47, with an estimated average price of $110.89. The stock is now traded at around $79.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Advent Capital Management added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $125.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE)
Advent Capital Management added to a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc by 91.67%. The purchase prices were between $23.06 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $35.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 95,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Advent Capital Management added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $188.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFFT)
Advent Capital Management sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $39.3 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $46.6.Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Advent Capital Management sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Advent Capital Management sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.Sold Out: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)
Advent Capital Management sold out a holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The sale prices were between $79.28 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $88.06.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Advent Capital Management sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.Sold Out: Thor Industries Inc (THO)
Advent Capital Management sold out a holding in Thor Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $93.8 and $152.2, with an estimated average price of $121.31.
