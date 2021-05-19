Masters Capital Management Llc Buys Gilead Sciences Inc, Deutsche Bank AG, Brighthouse Financial Inc, Sells Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, GameStop Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Masters Capital Management Llc Buys Gilead Sciences Inc, Deutsche Bank AG, Brighthouse Financial Inc, Sells Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, GameStop Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Masters Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Gilead Sciences Inc, Deutsche Bank AG, Brighthouse Financial Inc, Senseonics Holdings Inc, FireEye Inc, sells Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, GameStop Corp, Ford Motor Co, Credit Suisse Group AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Masters Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Masters Capital Management Llc owns 58 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/masters+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,000,000 shares, 26.48% of the total portfolio.
  2. Citigroup Inc (C) - 4,000,000 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio.
  3. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 5,000,000 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio.
  4. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 1,000,000 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio.
  5. General Motors Co (GM) - 2,000,000 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Masters Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $68.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Masters Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Deutsche Bank AG. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $13.15, with an estimated average price of $11.67. The stock is now traded at around $14.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF)

Masters Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.22 and $46.32, with an estimated average price of $41.06. The stock is now traded at around $48.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FireEye Inc (FEYE)

Masters Capital Management Llc initiated holding in FireEye Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.8 and $23.54, with an estimated average price of $20.9. The stock is now traded at around $20.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cameco Corp (CCJ)

Masters Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Cameco Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.37 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $20.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Calix Inc (CALX)

Masters Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Calix Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.19 and $48.25, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $40.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS)

Masters Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Senseonics Holdings Inc by 369.03%. The purchase prices were between $0.85 and $5.27, with an estimated average price of $2.86. The stock is now traded at around $2.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 9,380,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.B)

Masters Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.23 and $15.96, with an estimated average price of $13.16. The stock is now traded at around $16.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: APA Corp (APA)

Masters Capital Management Llc added to a holding in APA Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $21.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Masters Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)

Masters Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Ferroglobe PLC by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $1.58 and $3.98, with an estimated average price of $2.98. The stock is now traded at around $4.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY)

Masters Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $52.89, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Masters Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22.

Sold Out: GameStop Corp (GME)

Masters Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $347.51, with an estimated average price of $117.03.

Sold Out: Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Masters Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The sale prices were between $10.6 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.55.

Sold Out: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Masters Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51.

Sold Out: Inseego Corp (INSG)

Masters Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Inseego Corp. The sale prices were between $9.18 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $14.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider