Masters Capital Management Llc Buys Gilead Sciences Inc, Deutsche Bank AG, Brighthouse Financial Inc, Sells Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, GameStop Corp

- New Purchases: GILD, DB, BHF, FEYE, CCJ, CALX, GE, FTI, ERJ, SQNS, RIG, VERO, BWAY, TTI, CLF, EQT,
- Added Positions: SENS, LGF.B, APA, VTRS, GSM, FTK,
- Reduced Positions: F, NPTN, DBI,
- Sold Out: BBBY, DAL, GME, CS, MPC, INSG, ADNT, 6SQB, REAL, TMDI,
These are the top 5 holdings of MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,000,000 shares, 26.48% of the total portfolio.
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 4,000,000 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio.
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 5,000,000 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio.
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 1,000,000 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio.
- General Motors Co (GM) - 2,000,000 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio.
Masters Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $68.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Deutsche Bank AG (DB)
Masters Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Deutsche Bank AG. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $13.15, with an estimated average price of $11.67. The stock is now traded at around $14.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF)
Masters Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.22 and $46.32, with an estimated average price of $41.06. The stock is now traded at around $48.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FireEye Inc (FEYE)
Masters Capital Management Llc initiated holding in FireEye Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.8 and $23.54, with an estimated average price of $20.9. The stock is now traded at around $20.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cameco Corp (CCJ)
Masters Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Cameco Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.37 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $20.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Calix Inc (CALX)
Masters Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Calix Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.19 and $48.25, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $40.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS)
Masters Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Senseonics Holdings Inc by 369.03%. The purchase prices were between $0.85 and $5.27, with an estimated average price of $2.86. The stock is now traded at around $2.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 9,380,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.B)
Masters Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.23 and $15.96, with an estimated average price of $13.16. The stock is now traded at around $16.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: APA Corp (APA)
Masters Capital Management Llc added to a holding in APA Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $21.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Masters Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)
Masters Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Ferroglobe PLC by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $1.58 and $3.98, with an estimated average price of $2.98. The stock is now traded at around $4.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY)
Masters Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $52.89, with an estimated average price of $27.98.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Masters Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22.Sold Out: GameStop Corp (GME)
Masters Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $347.51, with an estimated average price of $117.03.Sold Out: Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)
Masters Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The sale prices were between $10.6 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.55.Sold Out: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
Masters Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51.Sold Out: Inseego Corp (INSG)
Masters Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Inseego Corp. The sale prices were between $9.18 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $14.63.
