Masters Capital Management Llc Buys Gilead Sciences Inc, Deutsche Bank AG, Brighthouse Financial Inc, Sells Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, GameStop Corp

New Purchases: GILD, DB, BHF, FEYE, CCJ, CALX, GE, FTI, ERJ, SQNS, RIG, VERO, BWAY, TTI, CLF, EQT,

GILD, DB, BHF, FEYE, CCJ, CALX, GE, FTI, ERJ, SQNS, RIG, VERO, BWAY, TTI, CLF, EQT, Added Positions: SENS, LGF.B, APA, VTRS, GSM, FTK,

SENS, LGF.B, APA, VTRS, GSM, FTK, Reduced Positions: F, NPTN, DBI,

F, NPTN, DBI, Sold Out: BBBY, DAL, GME, CS, MPC, INSG, ADNT, 6SQB, REAL, TMDI,

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Masters Capital Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Gilead Sciences Inc, Deutsche Bank AG, Brighthouse Financial Inc, Senseonics Holdings Inc, FireEye Inc, sells Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, GameStop Corp, Ford Motor Co, Credit Suisse Group AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Masters Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Masters Capital Management Llc owns 58 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/masters+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,000,000 shares, 26.48% of the total portfolio. Citigroup Inc (C) - 4,000,000 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 5,000,000 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 1,000,000 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. General Motors Co (GM) - 2,000,000 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio.

Masters Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $68.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Masters Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Deutsche Bank AG. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $13.15, with an estimated average price of $11.67. The stock is now traded at around $14.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Masters Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.22 and $46.32, with an estimated average price of $41.06. The stock is now traded at around $48.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Masters Capital Management Llc initiated holding in FireEye Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.8 and $23.54, with an estimated average price of $20.9. The stock is now traded at around $20.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Masters Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Cameco Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.37 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $20.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Masters Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Calix Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.19 and $48.25, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $40.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Masters Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Senseonics Holdings Inc by 369.03%. The purchase prices were between $0.85 and $5.27, with an estimated average price of $2.86. The stock is now traded at around $2.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 9,380,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Masters Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.23 and $15.96, with an estimated average price of $13.16. The stock is now traded at around $16.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Masters Capital Management Llc added to a holding in APA Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $21.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Masters Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Masters Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Ferroglobe PLC by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $1.58 and $3.98, with an estimated average price of $2.98. The stock is now traded at around $4.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Masters Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $52.89, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

Masters Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22.

Masters Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $347.51, with an estimated average price of $117.03.

Masters Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The sale prices were between $10.6 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.55.

Masters Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51.

Masters Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Inseego Corp. The sale prices were between $9.18 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $14.63.