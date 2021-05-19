Logo
Eminence Capital Llc Buys Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Advance Auto Parts Inc, NICE, Sells RealPage Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Change Healthcare Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Eminence Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Advance Auto Parts Inc, NICE, E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, sells RealPage Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, US Foods Holding Corp, Fiserv Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eminence Capital Llc. As of 2021Q1, Eminence Capital Llc owns 67 stocks with a total value of $8.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EMINENCE CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eminence+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EMINENCE CAPITAL LLC
  1. Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) - 4,035,178 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio.
  2. Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 7,487,573 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.01%
  3. New Relic Inc (NEWR) - 5,185,202 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.39%
  4. Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 5,161,028 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.08%
  5. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 9,885,576 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.58%
New Purchase: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)

Eminence Capital Llc initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $21.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 8,286,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

Eminence Capital Llc initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.93 and $187.32, with an estimated average price of $167.49. The stock is now traded at around $200.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 833,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NICE Ltd (NICE)

Eminence Capital Llc initiated holding in NICE Ltd. The purchase prices were between $216.32 and $279.38, with an estimated average price of $250.78. The stock is now traded at around $219.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 585,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)

Eminence Capital Llc initiated holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $11.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 11,220,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Eminence Capital Llc initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 2,012,403 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: LivaNova PLC (LIVN)

Eminence Capital Llc initiated holding in LivaNova PLC. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $82.41, with an estimated average price of $71.34. The stock is now traded at around $81.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 1,393,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Eminence Capital Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 410.64%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3232.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 42,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)

Eminence Capital Llc added to a holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp by 26.58%. The purchase prices were between $23.3 and $27.83, with an estimated average price of $26.26. The stock is now traded at around $28.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 9,885,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Eminence Capital Llc added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 29.48%. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $168.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,413,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)

Eminence Capital Llc added to a holding in Pure Storage Inc by 52.71%. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $28.9, with an estimated average price of $23.87. The stock is now traded at around $18.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 6,067,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Aon PLC (AON)

Eminence Capital Llc added to a holding in Aon PLC by 51.91%. The purchase prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25. The stock is now traded at around $254.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 568,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)

Eminence Capital Llc added to a holding in Pegasystems Inc by 84.89%. The purchase prices were between $112.38 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $131.02. The stock is now traded at around $118.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 813,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

Eminence Capital Llc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Eminence Capital Llc sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Sold Out: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)

Eminence Capital Llc sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Eminence Capital Llc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.

Sold Out: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)

Eminence Capital Llc sold out a holding in Outfront Media Inc. The sale prices were between $17.16 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $20.72.

Sold Out: World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE)

Eminence Capital Llc sold out a holding in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $46.41 and $58.28, with an estimated average price of $52.49.



