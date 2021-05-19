Eminence Capital Llc Buys Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Advance Auto Parts Inc, NICE, Sells RealPage Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Change Healthcare Inc

- New Purchases: DNB, AAP, NICE, ETWO, WBA, LIVN, NSTG, ASZ.U, CHTR, CCK, SNRH, PFGC, FB, CVS, HCA, AUS.U,
- Added Positions: AMZN, WSC, EXPE, PSTG, AON, PEGA, GOOG, GDDY, FIS, RRR, PS, ABG, SSNC, UBER, FWONK, JWS, DFHT, MA, LEN.B,
- Reduced Positions: USFD, RHP, PLAY, DFS, BERY, LEN, COF, MIC, NUAN, MS, CI, LKQ, CNNE, TOL, ADI, BABA, ANTM, TPX, PANW, EXAS, NEWR, IQV, AN, SAIL, CTVA, LH, GPK, PINS, MLCO, Z,
- Sold Out: RP, DD, CHNG, FISV, OUT, WWE, CNC, AVTR, WELL, VRT, VVV, CARG, CPRI, SCHW, SEE, SNRHU, GH, MCK, FMX, CRL, ALNY, BFT.U, BFT,
These are the top 5 holdings of EMINENCE CAPITAL LLC
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) - 4,035,178 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio.
- Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 7,487,573 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.01%
- New Relic Inc (NEWR) - 5,185,202 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.39%
- Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 5,161,028 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.08%
- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 9,885,576 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.58%
Eminence Capital Llc initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $21.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 8,286,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)
Eminence Capital Llc initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.93 and $187.32, with an estimated average price of $167.49. The stock is now traded at around $200.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 833,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NICE Ltd (NICE)
Eminence Capital Llc initiated holding in NICE Ltd. The purchase prices were between $216.32 and $279.38, with an estimated average price of $250.78. The stock is now traded at around $219.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 585,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)
Eminence Capital Llc initiated holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $11.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 11,220,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Eminence Capital Llc initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 2,012,403 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: LivaNova PLC (LIVN)
Eminence Capital Llc initiated holding in LivaNova PLC. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $82.41, with an estimated average price of $71.34. The stock is now traded at around $81.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 1,393,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Eminence Capital Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 410.64%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3232.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 42,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)
Eminence Capital Llc added to a holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp by 26.58%. The purchase prices were between $23.3 and $27.83, with an estimated average price of $26.26. The stock is now traded at around $28.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 9,885,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Eminence Capital Llc added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 29.48%. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $168.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,413,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)
Eminence Capital Llc added to a holding in Pure Storage Inc by 52.71%. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $28.9, with an estimated average price of $23.87. The stock is now traded at around $18.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 6,067,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Aon PLC (AON)
Eminence Capital Llc added to a holding in Aon PLC by 51.91%. The purchase prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25. The stock is now traded at around $254.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 568,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)
Eminence Capital Llc added to a holding in Pegasystems Inc by 84.89%. The purchase prices were between $112.38 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $131.02. The stock is now traded at around $118.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 813,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
Eminence Capital Llc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Eminence Capital Llc sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.Sold Out: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)
Eminence Capital Llc sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Eminence Capital Llc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.Sold Out: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)
Eminence Capital Llc sold out a holding in Outfront Media Inc. The sale prices were between $17.16 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $20.72.Sold Out: World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE)
Eminence Capital Llc sold out a holding in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $46.41 and $58.28, with an estimated average price of $52.49.
