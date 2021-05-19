Kensico Capital Management Corp Buys Alphabet Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, General Electric Co, Sells Microsoft Corp, Visa Inc, Constellation Brands Inc

- New Purchases: UNH, GE, MSDAU, ZTO, MDB,
- Added Positions: GOOGL, FB,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, V, STZ, DLTR, LNG, ARMK, FISV, AYX, PLAN, LPG, HWM, IQV, BC, NUAN, FIS, SEE, ETRN, PSTH, CDEV,
- Sold Out: CI, ARNC, SRCL,
- Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) - 9,373,100 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.6%
- Visa Inc (V) - 1,181,700 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.47%
- Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 3,278,800 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.33%
- Sealed Air Corp (SEE) - 4,444,500 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.98%
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 1,707,500 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.3%
Kensico Capital Management Corp initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $410.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 219,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)
Kensico Capital Management Corp initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $12.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 1,886,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MSD Acquisition Corp (MSDAU)
Kensico Capital Management Corp initiated holding in MSD Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)
Kensico Capital Management Corp initiated holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $32.74. The stock is now traded at around $31.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 539,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MongoDB Inc (MDB)
Kensico Capital Management Corp initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.5 and $422.85, with an estimated average price of $355.38. The stock is now traded at around $270.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Kensico Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 190.45%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2262.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 67,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)
Kensico Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64.Sold Out: Arconic Corp (ARNC)
Kensico Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Arconic Corp. The sale prices were between $21.92 and $31.05, with an estimated average price of $26.82.Sold Out: Stericycle Inc (SRCL)
Kensico Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Stericycle Inc. The sale prices were between $64.87 and $72.5, with an estimated average price of $67.99.
