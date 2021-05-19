Kensico Capital Management Corp Buys Alphabet Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, General Electric Co, Sells Microsoft Corp, Visa Inc, Constellation Brands Inc

New Purchases: UNH, GE, MSDAU, ZTO, MDB,

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Kensico Capital Management Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, General Electric Co, MSD Acquisition Corp, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Visa Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Cheniere Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kensico Capital Management Corp. As of 2021Q1, Kensico Capital Management Corp owns 30 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) - 9,373,100 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.6% Visa Inc (V) - 1,181,700 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.47% Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 3,278,800 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.33% Sealed Air Corp (SEE) - 4,444,500 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.98% Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 1,707,500 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.3%

Kensico Capital Management Corp initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $410.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 219,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kensico Capital Management Corp initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $12.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 1,886,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kensico Capital Management Corp initiated holding in MSD Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kensico Capital Management Corp initiated holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $32.74. The stock is now traded at around $31.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 539,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kensico Capital Management Corp initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.5 and $422.85, with an estimated average price of $355.38. The stock is now traded at around $270.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kensico Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 190.45%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2262.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 67,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kensico Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64.

Kensico Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Arconic Corp. The sale prices were between $21.92 and $31.05, with an estimated average price of $26.82.

Kensico Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Stericycle Inc. The sale prices were between $64.87 and $72.5, with an estimated average price of $67.99.