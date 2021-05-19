Logo
Sentinel Trust Co Lba Buys iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Houston, TX, based Investment company Sentinel Trust Co Lba (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, Cloudflare Inc, sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sentinel Trust Co Lba. As of 2021Q1, Sentinel Trust Co Lba owns 66 stocks with a total value of $544 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SENTINEL TRUST CO LBA's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sentinel+trust+co+lba/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SENTINEL TRUST CO LBA
  1. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 2,502,180 shares, 42.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
  2. iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 223,369 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.71%
  3. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 843,189 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.70%
  4. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 562,806 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio.
  5. iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 305,347 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Sentinel Trust Co Lba initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $97.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 33,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

Sentinel Trust Co Lba initiated holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.06 and $56.29, with an estimated average price of $54.69. The stock is now traded at around $57.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 54,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)

Sentinel Trust Co Lba initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.05 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 126,586 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)

Sentinel Trust Co Lba initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $38.15. The stock is now traded at around $38.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 37,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR)

Sentinel Trust Co Lba initiated holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $52.52, with an estimated average price of $49.13. The stock is now traded at around $56.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 24,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Total SE (TOT)

Sentinel Trust Co Lba initiated holding in Total SE. The purchase prices were between $42.03 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $45.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund (EUFN)

Sentinel Trust Co Lba added to a holding in iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund by 1924.91%. The purchase prices were between $16.82 and $19.59, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $20.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 288,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Sentinel Trust Co Lba added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 25.55%. The purchase prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22. The stock is now traded at around $72.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 106,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

Sentinel Trust Co Lba added to a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 67.64%. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $90.92. The stock is now traded at around $90.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Sentinel Trust Co Lba added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 37.00%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3232.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Sentinel Trust Co Lba added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 70.58%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $309.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

Sentinel Trust Co Lba added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 29.41%. The purchase prices were between $72.34 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Sentinel Trust Co Lba sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Sentinel Trust Co Lba sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27.

Sold Out: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS)

Sentinel Trust Co Lba sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The sale prices were between $161.89 and $204.83, with an estimated average price of $184.25.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Sentinel Trust Co Lba sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.

Sold Out: AMC Networks Inc (AMCX)

Sentinel Trust Co Lba sold out a holding in AMC Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $35.6 and $78.63, with an estimated average price of $54.59.

Sold Out: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE)

Sentinel Trust Co Lba sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $81.8 and $117.61, with an estimated average price of $99.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of SENTINEL TRUST CO LBA. Also check out:

1. SENTINEL TRUST CO LBA's Undervalued Stocks
2. SENTINEL TRUST CO LBA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SENTINEL TRUST CO LBA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SENTINEL TRUST CO LBA keeps buying
