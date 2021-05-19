Sentinel Trust Co Lba Buys iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust

- New Purchases: VNQ, VNQI, CEF, RDS.B, GNR, TOT, ILF, VTV, GOOG,
- Added Positions: EUFN, IWV, VXUS, NET, AMZN, EWT, EWY, FB, ESGD, SPYX, VTI,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, IAU, ITOT, ACWI, SPTM, VEA, EFA, SPY, EEM, IEFA, IEMG, IFGL, IYR, VWO,
- Sold Out: EPD, AGG, MSGS, AMCX, SHY, MSGE,
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 2,502,180 shares, 42.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
- iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 223,369 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.71%
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 843,189 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.70%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 562,806 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio.
- iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 305,347 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio.
Sentinel Trust Co Lba initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $97.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 33,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)
Sentinel Trust Co Lba initiated holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.06 and $56.29, with an estimated average price of $54.69. The stock is now traded at around $57.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 54,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)
Sentinel Trust Co Lba initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.05 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 126,586 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)
Sentinel Trust Co Lba initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $38.15. The stock is now traded at around $38.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 37,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR)
Sentinel Trust Co Lba initiated holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $52.52, with an estimated average price of $49.13. The stock is now traded at around $56.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 24,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Total SE (TOT)
Sentinel Trust Co Lba initiated holding in Total SE. The purchase prices were between $42.03 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $45.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund (EUFN)
Sentinel Trust Co Lba added to a holding in iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund by 1924.91%. The purchase prices were between $16.82 and $19.59, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $20.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 288,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
Sentinel Trust Co Lba added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 25.55%. The purchase prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22. The stock is now traded at around $72.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 106,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)
Sentinel Trust Co Lba added to a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 67.64%. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $90.92. The stock is now traded at around $90.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Sentinel Trust Co Lba added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 37.00%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3232.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 374 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Sentinel Trust Co Lba added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 70.58%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $309.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
Sentinel Trust Co Lba added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 29.41%. The purchase prices were between $72.34 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Sentinel Trust Co Lba sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Sentinel Trust Co Lba sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27.Sold Out: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS)
Sentinel Trust Co Lba sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The sale prices were between $161.89 and $204.83, with an estimated average price of $184.25.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Sentinel Trust Co Lba sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.Sold Out: AMC Networks Inc (AMCX)
Sentinel Trust Co Lba sold out a holding in AMC Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $35.6 and $78.63, with an estimated average price of $54.59.Sold Out: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE)
Sentinel Trust Co Lba sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $81.8 and $117.61, with an estimated average price of $99.65.
Here is the complete portfolio of SENTINEL TRUST CO LBA. Also check out:
