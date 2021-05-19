Rbo & Co Llc Buys Wayfair Inc, Cimpress PLC, Credit Acceptance Corp, Sells Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Heineken Holding NV

New Purchases: W, CMPR, CACC, WRLD, YELP, AJRD,

St Helena, CA, based Investment company Rbo & Co Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Wayfair Inc, Cimpress PLC, Credit Acceptance Corp, World Acceptance Corp, Yelp Inc, sells Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Heineken Holding NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rbo & Co Llc. As of 2021Q1, Rbo & Co Llc owns 58 stocks with a total value of $520 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RBO & CO LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rbo+%26+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 225,028 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 162,090 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 223,609 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 114,175 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 207,215 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%

Rbo & Co Llc initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.46 and $345.47, with an estimated average price of $295.04. The stock is now traded at around $304.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rbo & Co Llc initiated holding in Cimpress PLC. The purchase prices were between $85.22 and $114.38, with an estimated average price of $98.6. The stock is now traded at around $96.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 53,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rbo & Co Llc initiated holding in Credit Acceptance Corp. The purchase prices were between $325.19 and $425.76, with an estimated average price of $362.45. The stock is now traded at around $428.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 12,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rbo & Co Llc initiated holding in World Acceptance Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.9 and $164.61, with an estimated average price of $131.65. The stock is now traded at around $145.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 21,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rbo & Co Llc initiated holding in Yelp Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.29 and $43.43, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $37.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rbo & Co Llc initiated holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 35,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rbo & Co Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 29.33%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3232.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 97 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rbo & Co Llc sold out a holding in Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA. The sale prices were between $90.9 and $103.2, with an estimated average price of $96.4.

Rbo & Co Llc sold out a holding in Heineken Holding NV. The sale prices were between $85.15 and $96.68, with an estimated average price of $91.46.