Rbo & Co Llc Buys Wayfair Inc, Cimpress PLC, Credit Acceptance Corp, Sells Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Heineken Holding NV

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
St Helena, CA, based Investment company Rbo & Co Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Wayfair Inc, Cimpress PLC, Credit Acceptance Corp, World Acceptance Corp, Yelp Inc, sells Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Heineken Holding NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rbo & Co Llc. As of 2021Q1, Rbo & Co Llc owns 58 stocks with a total value of $520 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RBO & CO LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rbo+%26+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RBO & CO LLC
  1. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 225,028 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  2. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 162,090 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
  3. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 223,609 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
  4. McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 114,175 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
  5. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 207,215 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
New Purchase: Wayfair Inc (W)

Rbo & Co Llc initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.46 and $345.47, with an estimated average price of $295.04. The stock is now traded at around $304.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cimpress PLC (CMPR)

Rbo & Co Llc initiated holding in Cimpress PLC. The purchase prices were between $85.22 and $114.38, with an estimated average price of $98.6. The stock is now traded at around $96.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 53,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC)

Rbo & Co Llc initiated holding in Credit Acceptance Corp. The purchase prices were between $325.19 and $425.76, with an estimated average price of $362.45. The stock is now traded at around $428.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 12,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: World Acceptance Corp (WRLD)

Rbo & Co Llc initiated holding in World Acceptance Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.9 and $164.61, with an estimated average price of $131.65. The stock is now traded at around $145.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 21,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Yelp Inc (YELP)

Rbo & Co Llc initiated holding in Yelp Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.29 and $43.43, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $37.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)

Rbo & Co Llc initiated holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 35,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Rbo & Co Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 29.33%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3232.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 97 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (CFRHF)

Rbo & Co Llc sold out a holding in Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA. The sale prices were between $90.9 and $103.2, with an estimated average price of $96.4.

Sold Out: Heineken Holding NV (HKHHF)

Rbo & Co Llc sold out a holding in Heineken Holding NV. The sale prices were between $85.15 and $96.68, with an estimated average price of $91.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of RBO & CO LLC. Also check out:

1. RBO & CO LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RBO & CO LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RBO & CO LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RBO & CO LLC keeps buying
