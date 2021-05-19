Warburg Pincus Llc Buys Alignment Healthcare Inc, Earthstone Energy Inc, Sells Yatsen Holding, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc

For the details of WARBURG PINCUS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/warburg+pincus+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WARBURG PINCUS LLC
- Sotera Health Co (SHC) - 105,417,315 shares, 55.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.36%
- Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) - 24,802,721 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 14,233,649 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio.
- Outset Medical Inc (OM) - 4,732,203 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio.
- Cango Inc (CANG) - 26,715,562 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio.
Warburg Pincus Llc initiated holding in Alignment Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $21.93, with an estimated average price of $19.55. The stock is now traded at around $22.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.55%. The holding were 24,802,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Earthstone Energy Inc (ESTE)
Warburg Pincus Llc initiated holding in Earthstone Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.14 and $8.69, with an estimated average price of $6.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 13,238,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (EIGI)
Warburg Pincus Llc sold out a holding in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $9.44 and $9.49, with an estimated average price of $9.47.
Here is the complete portfolio of WARBURG PINCUS LLC. Also check out:
1. WARBURG PINCUS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WARBURG PINCUS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WARBURG PINCUS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WARBURG PINCUS LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment