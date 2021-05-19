Warburg Pincus Llc Buys Alignment Healthcare Inc, Earthstone Energy Inc, Sells Yatsen Holding, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc

New Purchases: ALHC, ESTE,

ALHC, ESTE, Reduced Positions: YSG, SHC,

YSG, SHC, Sold Out: EIGI,

New York, NY, based Investment company Warburg Pincus Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Alignment Healthcare Inc, Earthstone Energy Inc, sells Yatsen Holding, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Warburg Pincus Llc. As of 2021Q1, Warburg Pincus Llc owns 11 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WARBURG PINCUS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/warburg+pincus+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Sotera Health Co (SHC) - 105,417,315 shares, 55.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.36% Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) - 24,802,721 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio. New Position ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 14,233,649 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Outset Medical Inc (OM) - 4,732,203 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Cango Inc (CANG) - 26,715,562 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio.

Warburg Pincus Llc initiated holding in Alignment Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $21.93, with an estimated average price of $19.55. The stock is now traded at around $22.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.55%. The holding were 24,802,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Warburg Pincus Llc initiated holding in Earthstone Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.14 and $8.69, with an estimated average price of $6.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 13,238,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Warburg Pincus Llc sold out a holding in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $9.44 and $9.49, with an estimated average price of $9.47.