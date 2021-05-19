Cyrus Capital Partners, Lp Buys Liberty Latin America, Cinemark Holdings Inc, Sells PG&E Corp, California Resources Corp

New Purchases: LILAK, CNK,

New York, NY, based Investment company Cyrus Capital Partners, Lp Current Portfolio ) buys Liberty Latin America, Cinemark Holdings Inc, sells PG&E Corp, California Resources Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cyrus Capital Partners, Lp. As of 2021Q1, Cyrus Capital Partners, Lp owns 12 stocks with a total value of $382 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Denbury Inc (DEN) - 2,666,624 shares, 33.45% of the total portfolio. PG&E Corp (PCG) - 8,753,379 shares, 26.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.51% International Seaways Inc (INSW) - 4,003,576 shares, 20.32% of the total portfolio. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc (OSG) - 8,908,857 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc (ICMB) - 3,818,186 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio.

Cyrus Capital Partners, Lp initiated holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $13.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 855,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cyrus Capital Partners, Lp initiated holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.16 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $21.09. The stock is now traded at around $22.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cyrus Capital Partners, Lp sold out a holding in California Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $22.37 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $24.81.