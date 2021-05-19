Cyrus Capital Partners, Lp Buys Liberty Latin America, Cinemark Holdings Inc, Sells PG&E Corp, California Resources Corp

For the details of CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cyrus+capital+partners%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP
- Denbury Inc (DEN) - 2,666,624 shares, 33.45% of the total portfolio.
- PG&E Corp (PCG) - 8,753,379 shares, 26.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.51%
- International Seaways Inc (INSW) - 4,003,576 shares, 20.32% of the total portfolio.
- Overseas Shipholding Group Inc (OSG) - 8,908,857 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio.
- Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc (ICMB) - 3,818,186 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio.
Cyrus Capital Partners, Lp initiated holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $13.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 855,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK)
Cyrus Capital Partners, Lp initiated holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.16 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $21.09. The stock is now traded at around $22.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: California Resources Corp (CRC)
Cyrus Capital Partners, Lp sold out a holding in California Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $22.37 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $24.81.
Here is the complete portfolio of CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP. Also check out:
1. CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment