Highline Capital Management Llc Buys Hawaiian Holdings Inc, Virtu Financial Inc, Queens Gambit Growth Capital, Sells FuboTV Inc, dMY Technology Group Inc II, Activision Blizzard Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Highline Capital Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Hawaiian Holdings Inc, Virtu Financial Inc, Queens Gambit Growth Capital, Commercial Metals Co, Magna International Inc, sells FuboTV Inc, dMY Technology Group Inc II, Activision Blizzard Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Charter Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Highline Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Highline Capital Management Llc owns 16 stocks with a total value of $147 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Passage Bio Inc (PASG) - 870,948 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.62% Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA) - 558,542 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. New Position CIT Group Inc (CIT) - 223,725 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.81% Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) - 547,322 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.71% Magna International Inc (MGA) - 123,800 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 147.60%

Highline Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.02 and $29.06, with an estimated average price of $23.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.15%. The holding were 558,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highline Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.08 and $31.05, with an estimated average price of $27.57. The stock is now traded at around $28.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.56%. The holding were 310,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highline Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Queens Gambit Growth Capital. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 671,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highline Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Commercial Metals Co. The purchase prices were between $19.69 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72. The stock is now traded at around $32.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 215,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highline Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ArcelorMittal SA. The purchase prices were between $21.01 and $29.17, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $32.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 210,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highline Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Magna International Inc by 147.60%. The purchase prices were between $69.71 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $96.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 123,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highline Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Passage Bio Inc by 44.62%. The purchase prices were between $16.24 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $21.35. The stock is now traded at around $15.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 870,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highline Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in FuboTV Inc. The sale prices were between $21.06 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $35.94.

Highline Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $14.35 and $21.43, with an estimated average price of $17.79.

Highline Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17.

Highline Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173 and $194.59, with an estimated average price of $187.83.

Highline Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69.

Highline Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $43.34 and $65.91, with an estimated average price of $54.99.