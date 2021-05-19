Highline Capital Management Llc Buys Hawaiian Holdings Inc, Virtu Financial Inc, Queens Gambit Growth Capital, Sells FuboTV Inc, dMY Technology Group Inc II, Activision Blizzard Inc

- New Purchases: HA, VIRT, GMBTU, CMC, MT,
- Added Positions: MGA, PASG, MTOR,
- Reduced Positions: KW, CIT, FCNCA,
- Sold Out: FUBO, DMYD, ATVI, IQV, CHTR, RCKT, AI, ABNB, RYI, MYOV, PCGU, SMMC, ALEC,
These are the top 5 holdings of HIGHLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Passage Bio Inc (PASG) - 870,948 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.62%
- Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA) - 558,542 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
- CIT Group Inc (CIT) - 223,725 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.81%
- Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) - 547,322 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.71%
- Magna International Inc (MGA) - 123,800 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 147.60%
Highline Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.02 and $29.06, with an estimated average price of $23.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.15%. The holding were 558,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)
Highline Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.08 and $31.05, with an estimated average price of $27.57. The stock is now traded at around $28.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.56%. The holding were 310,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Queens Gambit Growth Capital (GMBTU)
Highline Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Queens Gambit Growth Capital. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 671,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Commercial Metals Co (CMC)
Highline Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Commercial Metals Co. The purchase prices were between $19.69 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72. The stock is now traded at around $32.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 215,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ArcelorMittal SA (MT)
Highline Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ArcelorMittal SA. The purchase prices were between $21.01 and $29.17, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $32.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 210,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Magna International Inc (MGA)
Highline Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Magna International Inc by 147.60%. The purchase prices were between $69.71 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $96.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 123,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Passage Bio Inc (PASG)
Highline Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Passage Bio Inc by 44.62%. The purchase prices were between $16.24 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $21.35. The stock is now traded at around $15.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 870,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: FuboTV Inc (FUBO)
Highline Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in FuboTV Inc. The sale prices were between $21.06 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $35.94.Sold Out: dMY Technology Group Inc II (DMYD)
Highline Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $14.35 and $21.43, with an estimated average price of $17.79.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Highline Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17.Sold Out: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
Highline Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173 and $194.59, with an estimated average price of $187.83.Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Highline Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69.Sold Out: Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT)
Highline Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $43.34 and $65.91, with an estimated average price of $54.99.
Here is the complete portfolio of HIGHLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC.
