Highline Capital Management Llc Buys Hawaiian Holdings Inc, Virtu Financial Inc, Queens Gambit Growth Capital, Sells FuboTV Inc, dMY Technology Group Inc II, Activision Blizzard Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Highline Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Hawaiian Holdings Inc, Virtu Financial Inc, Queens Gambit Growth Capital, Commercial Metals Co, Magna International Inc, sells FuboTV Inc, dMY Technology Group Inc II, Activision Blizzard Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Charter Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Highline Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Highline Capital Management Llc owns 16 stocks with a total value of $147 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HIGHLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/highline+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HIGHLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Passage Bio Inc (PASG) - 870,948 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.62%
  2. Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA) - 558,542 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. CIT Group Inc (CIT) - 223,725 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.81%
  4. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) - 547,322 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.71%
  5. Magna International Inc (MGA) - 123,800 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 147.60%
New Purchase: Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA)

Highline Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.02 and $29.06, with an estimated average price of $23.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.15%. The holding were 558,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)

Highline Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.08 and $31.05, with an estimated average price of $27.57. The stock is now traded at around $28.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.56%. The holding were 310,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Queens Gambit Growth Capital (GMBTU)

Highline Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Queens Gambit Growth Capital. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 671,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Commercial Metals Co (CMC)

Highline Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Commercial Metals Co. The purchase prices were between $19.69 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72. The stock is now traded at around $32.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 215,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ArcelorMittal SA (MT)

Highline Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ArcelorMittal SA. The purchase prices were between $21.01 and $29.17, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $32.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 210,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Magna International Inc (MGA)

Highline Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Magna International Inc by 147.60%. The purchase prices were between $69.71 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $96.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 123,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Passage Bio Inc (PASG)

Highline Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Passage Bio Inc by 44.62%. The purchase prices were between $16.24 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $21.35. The stock is now traded at around $15.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 870,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: FuboTV Inc (FUBO)

Highline Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in FuboTV Inc. The sale prices were between $21.06 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $35.94.

Sold Out: dMY Technology Group Inc II (DMYD)

Highline Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $14.35 and $21.43, with an estimated average price of $17.79.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Highline Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17.

Sold Out: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Highline Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173 and $194.59, with an estimated average price of $187.83.

Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Highline Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69.

Sold Out: Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT)

Highline Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $43.34 and $65.91, with an estimated average price of $54.99.



Here is the complete portfolio of HIGHLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. HIGHLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HIGHLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HIGHLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HIGHLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider