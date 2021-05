Cnh Partners Llc Buys Cantel Medical Corp, Coherent Inc, FLIR Systems Inc, Sells Eidos Therapeutics Inc, BMC Stock Holdings Inc, National General Holdings Corp

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Cnh Partners Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Cantel Medical Corp, Coherent Inc, FLIR Systems Inc, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, PRA Health Sciences Inc, sells Eidos Therapeutics Inc, BMC Stock Holdings Inc, National General Holdings Corp, Change Healthcare Inc, Eaton Vance Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cnh Partners Llc. As of 2021Q1, Cnh Partners Llc owns 586 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

TCF Financial Corp (TCF) - 808,629 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.56% Cantel Medical Corp (CMD) - 420,838 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. New Position IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 308,134 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.97% Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 314,112 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.7% Coherent Inc (COHR) - 110,729 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. New Position

Cnh Partners Llc initiated holding in Cantel Medical Corp. The purchase prices were between $73 and $84.66, with an estimated average price of $78.07. The stock is now traded at around $82.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 420,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cnh Partners Llc initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $258.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 110,729 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cnh Partners Llc initiated holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $57.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 490,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cnh Partners Llc initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 124,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cnh Partners Llc initiated holding in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.81 and $38, with an estimated average price of $24.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 667,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cnh Partners Llc initiated holding in Magellan Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.82 and $94.98, with an estimated average price of $93.72. The stock is now traded at around $94.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 220,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cnh Partners Llc added to a holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc by 2839.70%. The purchase prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.7. The stock is now traded at around $170.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 177,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cnh Partners Llc added to a holding in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc by 384.30%. The purchase prices were between $16.79 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $17.4. The stock is now traded at around $17.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,400,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cnh Partners Llc added to a holding in Change Healthcare Inc by 7161.10%. The purchase prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 875,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cnh Partners Llc added to a holding in Extended Stay America Inc by 2005.97%. The purchase prices were between $14.04 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $16.31. The stock is now traded at around $19.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 764,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cnh Partners Llc added to a holding in CIT Group Inc by 365.00%. The purchase prices were between $35.81 and $53.08, with an estimated average price of $44.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 344,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cnh Partners Llc added to a holding in People's United Financial Inc by 4536.72%. The purchase prices were between $12.87 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $19.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 638,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cnh Partners Llc sold out a holding in Eidos Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $117.32 and $128.51, with an estimated average price of $123.33.

Cnh Partners Llc sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.

Cnh Partners Llc sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.

Cnh Partners Llc sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $63.73 and $81.48, with an estimated average price of $78.32.

Cnh Partners Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Cnh Partners Llc sold out a holding in GFL Environmental Inc. The sale prices were between $67.37 and $81.57, with an estimated average price of $73.53.