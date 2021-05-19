Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc Buys Haymaker Acquisition Corp III, Haymaker Acquisition Corp III, Churchill Capital Corp VI, Sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Haymaker Acquisition Corp III, Haymaker Acquisition Corp III, Churchill Capital Corp VI, Churchill Capital Corp VII, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc, Churchill Capital Corp II, TC Pipelines LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc. As of 2021Q1, Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc owns 485 stocks with a total value of $771 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LONGFELLOW INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/longfellow+investment+management+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 2,203,410 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) - 807,207 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.45% MPLX LP (MPLX) - 1,355,447 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.47% iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY) - 328,195 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT) - 481,599 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Haymaker Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 910,069 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Haymaker Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 910,069 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp VI. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $10.82. The stock is now traded at around $10.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 877,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $11.2, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 877,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 159,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Clarim Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.58, with an estimated average price of $10.19. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 732,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 30.45%. The purchase prices were between $40.34 and $46.52, with an estimated average price of $43.69. The stock is now traded at around $49.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 807,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in MPLX LP by 21.47%. The purchase prices were between $21.97 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 1,355,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 20.26%. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $10.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 3,117,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Plains All American Pipeline LP by 24.52%. The purchase prices were between $8.18 and $10.52, with an estimated average price of $9.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,995,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 48512.50%. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $214.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 19983.64%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $78.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.27 and $68.03, with an estimated average price of $29.2.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.86 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $12.58.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.36 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $10.83.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $8.94 and $13.81, with an estimated average price of $11.85.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc III. The sale prices were between $11.01 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $12.33.