Leuthold Weeden Capital Management Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Target Corp, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Leuthold Weeden Capital Management Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Target Corp, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Manulife Financial Corp, sells T-Mobile US Inc, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, Walmart Inc, Carrier Global Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Leuthold Weeden Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Leuthold Weeden Capital Management owns 176 stocks with a total value of $790 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LEUTHOLD WEEDEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/leuthold+weeden+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 172,692 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 350,570 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) - 771,976 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.17% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 184,140 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62% Target Corp (TGT) - 100,062 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 335.75%

Leuthold Weeden Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 352,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leuthold Weeden Capital Management initiated holding in Manulife Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.55 and $21.84, with an estimated average price of $19.92. The stock is now traded at around $21.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 252,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leuthold Weeden Capital Management initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.19 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $47.96. The stock is now traded at around $55.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 102,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leuthold Weeden Capital Management initiated holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 80,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leuthold Weeden Capital Management initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $56.05, with an estimated average price of $45.29. The stock is now traded at around $64.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 58,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leuthold Weeden Capital Management initiated holding in ArcelorMittal SA. The purchase prices were between $21.01 and $29.17, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $32.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 102,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leuthold Weeden Capital Management added to a holding in Target Corp by 335.75%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $206.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 100,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leuthold Weeden Capital Management added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 49.51%. The purchase prices were between $50.66 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.797200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 365,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leuthold Weeden Capital Management added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 35.17%. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 771,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leuthold Weeden Capital Management added to a holding in MetLife Inc by 828.30%. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19. The stock is now traded at around $65.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 96,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leuthold Weeden Capital Management added to a holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co by 1539.56%. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $32.46, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $31.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 143,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leuthold Weeden Capital Management added to a holding in Unum Group by 1244.89%. The purchase prices were between $22.09 and $29.44, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $30.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 147,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leuthold Weeden Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.75 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $60.15.

Leuthold Weeden Capital Management sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.

Leuthold Weeden Capital Management sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.

Leuthold Weeden Capital Management sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85.

Leuthold Weeden Capital Management sold out a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The sale prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59.

Leuthold Weeden Capital Management sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.