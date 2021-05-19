Leuthold Weeden Capital Management Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Target Corp, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Leuthold Weeden Capital Management Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Target Corp, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Leuthold Weeden Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Target Corp, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Manulife Financial Corp, sells T-Mobile US Inc, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, Walmart Inc, Carrier Global Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Leuthold Weeden Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Leuthold Weeden Capital Management owns 176 stocks with a total value of $790 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LEUTHOLD WEEDEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/leuthold+weeden+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LEUTHOLD WEEDEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
  1. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 172,692 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
  2. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 350,570 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
  3. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) - 771,976 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.17%
  4. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 184,140 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
  5. Target Corp (TGT) - 100,062 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 335.75%
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Leuthold Weeden Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 352,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)

Leuthold Weeden Capital Management initiated holding in Manulife Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.55 and $21.84, with an estimated average price of $19.92. The stock is now traded at around $21.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 252,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Leuthold Weeden Capital Management initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.19 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $47.96. The stock is now traded at around $55.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 102,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

Leuthold Weeden Capital Management initiated holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 80,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)

Leuthold Weeden Capital Management initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $56.05, with an estimated average price of $45.29. The stock is now traded at around $64.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 58,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ArcelorMittal SA (MT)

Leuthold Weeden Capital Management initiated holding in ArcelorMittal SA. The purchase prices were between $21.01 and $29.17, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $32.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 102,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Leuthold Weeden Capital Management added to a holding in Target Corp by 335.75%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $206.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 100,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Leuthold Weeden Capital Management added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 49.51%. The purchase prices were between $50.66 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.797200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 365,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)

Leuthold Weeden Capital Management added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 35.17%. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 771,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MetLife Inc (MET)

Leuthold Weeden Capital Management added to a holding in MetLife Inc by 828.30%. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19. The stock is now traded at around $65.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 96,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL)

Leuthold Weeden Capital Management added to a holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co by 1539.56%. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $32.46, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $31.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 143,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Unum Group (UNM)

Leuthold Weeden Capital Management added to a holding in Unum Group by 1244.89%. The purchase prices were between $22.09 and $29.44, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $30.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 147,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)

Leuthold Weeden Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.75 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $60.15.

Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Leuthold Weeden Capital Management sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Leuthold Weeden Capital Management sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.

Sold Out: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Leuthold Weeden Capital Management sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85.

Sold Out: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)

Leuthold Weeden Capital Management sold out a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The sale prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59.

Sold Out: BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)

Leuthold Weeden Capital Management sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of LEUTHOLD WEEDEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT. Also check out:

1. LEUTHOLD WEEDEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's Undervalued Stocks
2. LEUTHOLD WEEDEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LEUTHOLD WEEDEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LEUTHOLD WEEDEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider