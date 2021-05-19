Credit Agricole S A Buys Royal Caribbean Group, Stellantis NV, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Sells Visa Inc, TechnipFMC PLC, Domino's Pizza Inc

New Purchases: IR, CARR, BRK.A, ALLY, IWM, TPR, XLE, WFG, KRNT, SHLS, TROW, TTWO, BRX, EL, SIG, SLF, GLPG, PBA, YY, WB, IYR, AES, ADS, ALNY, AIRC, RIOT, ADSK, BHP, BMO, BDSI, LCTX, BWA, BXP, BSX, BLDR, VIAC, CM, COF, CRT, DEO, DOV, DRE, DVAX, ETN, ERIC, FITB, FCEL, GME, HAIN, PEAK, IP, JCI, KT, KR, LHCG, LEN, MT, MHK, VTRS, NRG, NBIX, NOC, ALTO, BRFS, RRC, RIO, SLG, XPO, SHW, SWK, SU, TU, RIG, TSN, UL, ZBRA, MLCO, SRNE, BMVB, BUD, KKR, CMRE, SAVE, GLDG, GMED, ESPR, AMC, VRNS, FRPT, BVXV, GNL, LITE, TWLO, COUP, AYX, OKTA, CODX, MDB, SAIL, RCUS, CHRA, BE, BNGO, YMAB, ARVN, STNE, JMIA, FVRR, MDLA, SNDL, NET, DDOG, VIR, SPT, LMND, SNOW, PLTR, KDNY, CRC, OAS, ABNB, RBLX, SPFR, CHK, AMLP,

RCL, STLA, BAM, NEP, QQQ, BABA, AAPL, LIN, LRCX, GS, VFC, OC, ATVI, MSFT, SBUX, TSLA, SQ, NVDA, FSLR, AMAT, SPY, ABT, ROK, TJX, PINS, BAX, CDNS, JPM, LKQ, NFLX, TER, GOOG, SCHW, GIS, VEEV, AAL, XLF, PRMW, LLY, MRNA, NEE, PANW, CNHI, UBER, AMD, BLL, JBL, MTZ, URI, CBOE, XYL, AMP, CL, GPK, HDB, MS, QCOM, WM, WFC, WY, AVGO, PYPL, AKAM, BIDU, CREE, ECL, JNJ, RSG, POOL, SLB, TSM, APTV, TRIP, HASI, RNG, AMGN, BRK.B, FDX, IBN, MRK, TAP, ON, PFE, QGEN, CRM, TD, AWK, NXPI, NOW, EWZ, ACN, ALKS, ADI, BAC, BMY, CCL, CLX, VALE, CVA, DHR, EQIX, EXEL, F, KGC, MFC, MDT, NKTR, NKE, NVAX, PEP, BKNG, TGT, TXN, VZ, WMT, MELI, GM, SPLK, PSX, AGIO, JD, SHOP, TPIC, BORR, NIO, EWL, MMM, ASML, AEIS, MO, AMX, BCE, ITUB, BNS, BDX, BIIB, BMRN, CVS, CWST, CTXS, CLH, KO, CMA, EIX, EXAS, EXPE, GERN, GSK, IMGN, INCY, INO, IONS, J, KMB, LYV, LMT, MU, NTAP, NOK, OMC, PBR, PLUG, PG, PSEC, DGX, REGN, RCI, RY, STX, SGEN, SCI, USB, RTX, WAB, AUY, EBAY, FTS, TMUS, DNN, ULTA, BTG, FSM, BLNK, ADUS, CVE, ORC, ZNGA, REGI, ENPH, ICPT, SCM, GLPI, AY, ACB, KEYS, QSR, SEDG, ETSY, TDOC, SOLO, ROKU, SE, PAGS, UPWK, ESTC, DELL, LYFT, DOW, ALC, BYND, FSLY, CRWD, CHWY, XPEV, U, IVE, Reduced Positions: V, FTI, DPZ, ISRG, TTD, GT, ZM, DB, EA, OLED, EURN, FB, SPGI, ADBE, VRTX, DIS, DOCU, T, AXP, CMCSA, CVX, INTC, LOGI, MCO, NDAQ, TMO, VNO, CYBR, GOOGL, UNH, MSCI, ZTS, ICLR, GILD, INTU, OXY, AMH, FEYE, EOG, FCX, HD, ICE, LOW, MLM, NEM, PGR, SIVB, APD, HES, ANSS, BLK, BA, COP, DLR, ENB, XOM, ITRI, NUE, SNPS, UBS, BLUE, OUT, RACE, PLD, BLDP, GOLD, CPB, CI, CSCO, COST, CMI, EW, EXC, HAL, HON, RL, LDOS, ABBV, SBSW, KHC, AA, WORK, BNTX, NKLA, AEM, ALXN, AZN, AVB, BP, CAT, CHE, STZ, DRI, FISV, GE, GGB, GOL, HPQ, IBM, ILMN, MGM, MCD, ORCL, BB, RDS.A, UNP, UPS, WBA, WDC, YUM, EXK, VMW, UEC, FNV, AGI, FRC, KMI, LNTH, HPE, CRON, CTVA, BRBR, LI,

Montrouge Cedex, I0, based Investment company Credit Agricole S A Current Portfolio ) buys Royal Caribbean Group, Stellantis NV, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, NextEra Energy Partners LP, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells Visa Inc, TechnipFMC PLC, Domino's Pizza Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Credit Agricole S A. As of 2021Q1, Credit Agricole S A owns 672 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - 5,043,650 shares, 11.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3362333.33% Visa Inc (V) - 1,407,912 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 59.02% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 670,000 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 425,000 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 209,000 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio.

Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.81 and $50.76, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $48.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 180,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 176,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $431767.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $53.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 132,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $219.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 27,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 127,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 3362333.33%. The purchase prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11. The stock is now traded at around $84.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.01%. The holding were 5,043,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in Stellantis NV by 3518.37%. The purchase prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19. The stock is now traded at around $18.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 5,576,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 311.11%. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 925,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP by 142150.73%. The purchase prices were between $66.36 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $76.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 389,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 970.16%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $322.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 40,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 32.83%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $213.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 205,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.

Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.

Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13.

Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $12.31 and $14.29, with an estimated average price of $13.62.

Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in HUYA Inc. The sale prices were between $19.4 and $34.01, with an estimated average price of $25.24.

Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.18.