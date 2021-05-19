Credit Agricole S A Buys Royal Caribbean Group, Stellantis NV, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Sells Visa Inc, TechnipFMC PLC, Domino's Pizza Inc

- New Purchases: IR, CARR, BRK.A, ALLY, IWM, TPR, XLE, WFG, KRNT, SHLS, TROW, TTWO, BRX, EL, SIG, SLF, GLPG, PBA, YY, WB, IYR, AES, ADS, ALNY, AIRC, RIOT, ADSK, BHP, BMO, BDSI, LCTX, BWA, BXP, BSX, BLDR, VIAC, CM, COF, CRT, DEO, DOV, DRE, DVAX, ETN, ERIC, FITB, FCEL, GME, HAIN, PEAK, IP, JCI, KT, KR, LHCG, LEN, MT, MHK, VTRS, NRG, NBIX, NOC, ALTO, BRFS, RRC, RIO, SLG, XPO, SHW, SWK, SU, TU, RIG, TSN, UL, ZBRA, MLCO, SRNE, BMVB, BUD, KKR, CMRE, SAVE, GLDG, GMED, ESPR, AMC, VRNS, FRPT, BVXV, GNL, LITE, TWLO, COUP, AYX, OKTA, CODX, MDB, SAIL, RCUS, CHRA, BE, BNGO, YMAB, ARVN, STNE, JMIA, FVRR, MDLA, SNDL, NET, DDOG, VIR, SPT, LMND, SNOW, PLTR, KDNY, CRC, OAS, ABNB, RBLX, SPFR, CHK, AMLP,
- Added Positions: RCL, STLA, BAM, NEP, QQQ, BABA, AAPL, LIN, LRCX, GS, VFC, OC, ATVI, MSFT, SBUX, TSLA, SQ, NVDA, FSLR, AMAT, SPY, ABT, ROK, TJX, PINS, BAX, CDNS, JPM, LKQ, NFLX, TER, GOOG, SCHW, GIS, VEEV, AAL, XLF, PRMW, LLY, MRNA, NEE, PANW, CNHI, UBER, AMD, BLL, JBL, MTZ, URI, CBOE, XYL, AMP, CL, GPK, HDB, MS, QCOM, WM, WFC, WY, AVGO, PYPL, AKAM, BIDU, CREE, ECL, JNJ, RSG, POOL, SLB, TSM, APTV, TRIP, HASI, RNG, AMGN, BRK.B, FDX, IBN, MRK, TAP, ON, PFE, QGEN, CRM, TD, AWK, NXPI, NOW, EWZ, ACN, ALKS, ADI, BAC, BMY, CCL, CLX, VALE, CVA, DHR, EQIX, EXEL, F, KGC, MFC, MDT, NKTR, NKE, NVAX, PEP, BKNG, TGT, TXN, VZ, WMT, MELI, GM, SPLK, PSX, AGIO, JD, SHOP, TPIC, BORR, NIO, EWL, MMM, ASML, AEIS, MO, AMX, BCE, ITUB, BNS, BDX, BIIB, BMRN, CVS, CWST, CTXS, CLH, KO, CMA, EIX, EXAS, EXPE, GERN, GSK, IMGN, INCY, INO, IONS, J, KMB, LYV, LMT, MU, NTAP, NOK, OMC, PBR, PLUG, PG, PSEC, DGX, REGN, RCI, RY, STX, SGEN, SCI, USB, RTX, WAB, AUY, EBAY, FTS, TMUS, DNN, ULTA, BTG, FSM, BLNK, ADUS, CVE, ORC, ZNGA, REGI, ENPH, ICPT, SCM, GLPI, AY, ACB, KEYS, QSR, SEDG, ETSY, TDOC, SOLO, ROKU, SE, PAGS, UPWK, ESTC, DELL, LYFT, DOW, ALC, BYND, FSLY, CRWD, CHWY, XPEV, U, IVE,
- Reduced Positions: V, FTI, DPZ, ISRG, TTD, GT, ZM, DB, EA, OLED, EURN, FB, SPGI, ADBE, VRTX, DIS, DOCU, T, AXP, CMCSA, CVX, INTC, LOGI, MCO, NDAQ, TMO, VNO, CYBR, GOOGL, UNH, MSCI, ZTS, ICLR, GILD, INTU, OXY, AMH, FEYE, EOG, FCX, HD, ICE, LOW, MLM, NEM, PGR, SIVB, APD, HES, ANSS, BLK, BA, COP, DLR, ENB, XOM, ITRI, NUE, SNPS, UBS, BLUE, OUT, RACE, PLD, BLDP, GOLD, CPB, CI, CSCO, COST, CMI, EW, EXC, HAL, HON, RL, LDOS, ABBV, SBSW, KHC, AA, WORK, BNTX, NKLA, AEM, ALXN, AZN, AVB, BP, CAT, CHE, STZ, DRI, FISV, GE, GGB, GOL, HPQ, IBM, ILMN, MGM, MCD, ORCL, BB, RDS.A, UNP, UPS, WBA, WDC, YUM, EXK, VMW, UEC, FNV, AGI, FRC, KMI, LNTH, HPE, CRON, CTVA, BRBR, LI,
- Sold Out: ROP, FIS, CERN, ORCC, HUYA, XEL, PEG, AMT, NTNX, MOS, TIF, SRE, STM, DUK, APA, GLD, X, DVN, PWR, BMA, PXD, PRGX, VRSK, CHTR, AMPE, BTEGF, BTI, GWPH, FPR, KODK, ANET, BBU, GSUM, BAK, NESR, PDD, ALL, VRM, FSR, SWKS, OVV, ELS, M, GHL, GPI, MDLZ, E, ATCO, DVA, CPG, CHL, TAC, TEUM, EMR, CLR, FOR, SBLK,
For the details of CREDIT AGRICOLE S A's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/credit+agricole+s+a/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CREDIT AGRICOLE S A
- Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - 5,043,650 shares, 11.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3362333.33%
- Visa Inc (V) - 1,407,912 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 59.02%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 670,000 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 425,000 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio.
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 209,000 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio.
Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.81 and $50.76, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $48.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 180,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 176,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $431767.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)
Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $53.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 132,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $219.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 27,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tapestry Inc (TPR)
Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 127,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)
Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 3362333.33%. The purchase prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11. The stock is now traded at around $84.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.01%. The holding were 5,043,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Stellantis NV (STLA)
Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in Stellantis NV by 3518.37%. The purchase prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19. The stock is now traded at around $18.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 5,576,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)
Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 311.11%. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 925,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)
Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP by 142150.73%. The purchase prices were between $66.36 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $76.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 389,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 970.16%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $322.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 40,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 32.83%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $213.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 205,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13.Sold Out: Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC)
Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $12.31 and $14.29, with an estimated average price of $13.62.Sold Out: HUYA Inc (HUYA)
Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in HUYA Inc. The sale prices were between $19.4 and $34.01, with an estimated average price of $25.24.Sold Out: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)
Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.18.
Here is the complete portfolio of CREDIT AGRICOLE S A. Also check out:
1. CREDIT AGRICOLE S A's Undervalued Stocks
2. CREDIT AGRICOLE S A's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CREDIT AGRICOLE S A's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CREDIT AGRICOLE S A keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment