Francisco Partners Management, LP Buys Paysafe

New Purchases: PSFE,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Francisco Partners Management, LP Current Portfolio ) buys Paysafe during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Francisco Partners Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, Francisco Partners Management, LP owns 2 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) - 84,700,550 shares, 92.22% of the total portfolio. Paysafe Ltd (PSFE) - 20,646,512 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. New Position

Francisco Partners Management, LP initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $11.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.78%. The holding were 20,646,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.