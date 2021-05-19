Francisco Partners Management, LP Buys Paysafe

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Francisco Partners Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Paysafe during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Francisco Partners Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, Francisco Partners Management, LP owns 2 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Francisco Partners Management, LP. Also check out:
1. Francisco Partners Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Francisco Partners Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Francisco Partners Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Francisco Partners Management, LP keeps buying
- New Purchases: PSFE,
For the details of Francisco Partners Management, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/francisco+partners+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Francisco Partners Management, LP
- GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) - 84,700,550 shares, 92.22% of the total portfolio.
- Paysafe Ltd (PSFE) - 20,646,512 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
Francisco Partners Management, LP initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $11.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.78%. The holding were 20,646,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Francisco Partners Management, LP. Also check out:
1. Francisco Partners Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Francisco Partners Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Francisco Partners Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Francisco Partners Management, LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment