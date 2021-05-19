North Run Capital, Lp Buys Pegasystems Inc, New Relic Inc, Limbach Holdings Inc, Sells Harsco Corp, Loral Spacemmunications Inc, PRGX Global Inc

New Purchases: PEGA, NEWR, LMB, PFSW, SILC, LNSR, FARM,

Boston, MA, based Investment company North Run Capital, Lp Current Portfolio ) buys Pegasystems Inc, New Relic Inc, Limbach Holdings Inc, Kaleyra Inc, PFSweb Inc, sells Harsco Corp, Loral Spacemmunications Inc, PRGX Global Inc, LiqTech International Inc, Akoustis Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North Run Capital, Lp. As of 2021Q1, North Run Capital, Lp owns 19 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) - 797,038 shares, 14.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55% PowerFleet Inc (PWFL) - 2,092,700 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.59% Kaleyra Inc (KLR) - 1,067,128 shares, 11.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.56% CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) - 95,000 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.94% Charah Solutions Inc (CHRA) - 2,476,938 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio.

North Run Capital, Lp initiated holding in Pegasystems Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.38 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $131.02. The stock is now traded at around $118.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.53%. The holding were 77,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North Run Capital, Lp initiated holding in New Relic Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.87 and $80.77, with an estimated average price of $66.42. The stock is now traded at around $59.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.87%. The holding were 107,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North Run Capital, Lp initiated holding in Limbach Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $15.69, with an estimated average price of $12.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 555,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North Run Capital, Lp initiated holding in PFSweb Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.38 and $8.31, with an estimated average price of $7.17. The stock is now traded at around $7.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 602,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North Run Capital, Lp initiated holding in Silicom Ltd. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $54.92, with an estimated average price of $46.77. The stock is now traded at around $40.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 89,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North Run Capital, Lp initiated holding in LENSAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.28 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $7.81. The stock is now traded at around $7.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 438,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North Run Capital, Lp added to a holding in Kaleyra Inc by 48.56%. The purchase prices were between $9.16 and $20, with an estimated average price of $14.67. The stock is now traded at around $11.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 1,067,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North Run Capital, Lp added to a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd by 43.94%. The purchase prices were between $127.26 and $167.52, with an estimated average price of $151.66. The stock is now traded at around $119.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North Run Capital, Lp added to a holding in PowerFleet Inc by 25.59%. The purchase prices were between $6.81 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $8.24. The stock is now traded at around $7.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 2,092,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North Run Capital, Lp added to a holding in Airgain Inc by 45.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.09 and $28, with an estimated average price of $22.64. The stock is now traded at around $19.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North Run Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Harsco Corp. The sale prices were between $16.29 and $21.77, with an estimated average price of $18.15.

North Run Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Loral Space & Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $20.5 and $48.74, with an estimated average price of $35.68.

North Run Capital, Lp sold out a holding in PRGX Global Inc. The sale prices were between $7.49 and $7.71, with an estimated average price of $7.62.

North Run Capital, Lp sold out a holding in LiqTech International Inc. The sale prices were between $7.51 and $11.95, with an estimated average price of $9.44.

North Run Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Akoustis Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $11.67 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $14.55.