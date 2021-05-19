Logo
North Run Capital, Lp Buys Pegasystems Inc, New Relic Inc, Limbach Holdings Inc, Sells Harsco Corp, Loral Spacemmunications Inc, PRGX Global Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company North Run Capital, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Pegasystems Inc, New Relic Inc, Limbach Holdings Inc, Kaleyra Inc, PFSweb Inc, sells Harsco Corp, Loral Spacemmunications Inc, PRGX Global Inc, LiqTech International Inc, Akoustis Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North Run Capital, Lp. As of 2021Q1, North Run Capital, Lp owns 19 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NORTH RUN CAPITAL, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/north+run+capital%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NORTH RUN CAPITAL, LP
  1. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) - 797,038 shares, 14.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55%
  2. PowerFleet Inc (PWFL) - 2,092,700 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.59%
  3. Kaleyra Inc (KLR) - 1,067,128 shares, 11.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.56%
  4. CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) - 95,000 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.94%
  5. Charah Solutions Inc (CHRA) - 2,476,938 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)

North Run Capital, Lp initiated holding in Pegasystems Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.38 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $131.02. The stock is now traded at around $118.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.53%. The holding were 77,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: New Relic Inc (NEWR)

North Run Capital, Lp initiated holding in New Relic Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.87 and $80.77, with an estimated average price of $66.42. The stock is now traded at around $59.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.87%. The holding were 107,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB)

North Run Capital, Lp initiated holding in Limbach Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $15.69, with an estimated average price of $12.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 555,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PFSweb Inc (PFSW)

North Run Capital, Lp initiated holding in PFSweb Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.38 and $8.31, with an estimated average price of $7.17. The stock is now traded at around $7.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 602,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Silicom Ltd (SILC)

North Run Capital, Lp initiated holding in Silicom Ltd. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $54.92, with an estimated average price of $46.77. The stock is now traded at around $40.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 89,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: LENSAR Inc (LNSR)

North Run Capital, Lp initiated holding in LENSAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.28 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $7.81. The stock is now traded at around $7.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 438,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kaleyra Inc (KLR)

North Run Capital, Lp added to a holding in Kaleyra Inc by 48.56%. The purchase prices were between $9.16 and $20, with an estimated average price of $14.67. The stock is now traded at around $11.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 1,067,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR)

North Run Capital, Lp added to a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd by 43.94%. The purchase prices were between $127.26 and $167.52, with an estimated average price of $151.66. The stock is now traded at around $119.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerFleet Inc (PWFL)

North Run Capital, Lp added to a holding in PowerFleet Inc by 25.59%. The purchase prices were between $6.81 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $8.24. The stock is now traded at around $7.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 2,092,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Airgain Inc (AIRG)

North Run Capital, Lp added to a holding in Airgain Inc by 45.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.09 and $28, with an estimated average price of $22.64. The stock is now traded at around $19.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Harsco Corp (HSC)

North Run Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Harsco Corp. The sale prices were between $16.29 and $21.77, with an estimated average price of $18.15.

Sold Out: Loral Space & Communications Inc (LORL)

North Run Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Loral Space & Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $20.5 and $48.74, with an estimated average price of $35.68.

Sold Out: PRGX Global Inc (PRGX)

North Run Capital, Lp sold out a holding in PRGX Global Inc. The sale prices were between $7.49 and $7.71, with an estimated average price of $7.62.

Sold Out: LiqTech International Inc (LIQT)

North Run Capital, Lp sold out a holding in LiqTech International Inc. The sale prices were between $7.51 and $11.95, with an estimated average price of $9.44.

Sold Out: Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS)

North Run Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Akoustis Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $11.67 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $14.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of NORTH RUN CAPITAL, LP. Also check out:

1. NORTH RUN CAPITAL, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. NORTH RUN CAPITAL, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NORTH RUN CAPITAL, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NORTH RUN CAPITAL, LP keeps buying
