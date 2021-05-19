Logo
Steadfast Capital Management Lp Buys Cigna Corp, Wix.com, Abbott Laboratories, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, JPMorgan Chase, CSX Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Steadfast Capital Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Cigna Corp, Wix.com, Abbott Laboratories, Darden Restaurants Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, JPMorgan Chase, CSX Corp, Bank of America Corp, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Steadfast Capital Management Lp. As of 2021Q1, Steadfast Capital Management Lp owns 52 stocks with a total value of $9.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STEADFAST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/steadfast+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of STEADFAST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP
  1. Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 3,715,011 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.76%
  2. Wix.com Ltd (WIX) - 1,789,066 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.46%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,043,857 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.27%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,000,000 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio.
  5. IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 1,872,181 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.83%
New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)

Steadfast Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $263.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 1,194,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Steadfast Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $116.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 1,323,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

Steadfast Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.56. The stock is now traded at around $139.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 1,081,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Steadfast Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $203.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 467,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Steadfast Capital Management Lp initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vine Energy Inc (VEI)

Steadfast Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Vine Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $13.94. The stock is now traded at around $14.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 452,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

Steadfast Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Wix.com Ltd by 58.46%. The purchase prices were between $241.28 and $353.09, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $226.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 1,789,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Steadfast Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 37.76%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $148.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 3,715,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Steadfast Capital Management Lp added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 76.12%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $135.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 2,134,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Steadfast Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 41.89%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $480.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 751,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Steadfast Capital Management Lp added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 56.85%. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $457.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 430,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Steadfast Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 60.81%. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $56.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 2,211,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83.

Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)

Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.

Sold Out: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)

Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $151.77 and $181.69, with an estimated average price of $164.99.

Sold Out: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)

Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of STEADFAST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP. Also check out:

1. STEADFAST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. STEADFAST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. STEADFAST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that STEADFAST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider