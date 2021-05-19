Steadfast Capital Management Lp Buys Cigna Corp, Wix.com, Abbott Laboratories, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, JPMorgan Chase, CSX Corp

New Purchases: CI, ABT, DRI, SQ, EEM, VEI,

CI, ABT, DRI, SQ, EEM, VEI, Added Positions: WIX, FIS, TMUS, ADBE, NOW, LVS, UNH, WDAY, LB, PLAN, FISV,

WIX, FIS, TMUS, ADBE, NOW, LVS, UNH, WDAY, LB, PLAN, FISV, Reduced Positions: FB, FLT, HDB, MGM, IQV, PCG, PLNT, MSFT, STNE, PYPL, CHTR, NRG, GPN, NTES, PAGS, HWM, DNB, DASH, AMZN, DECK, MA, LNG, APPF, MTCH, SE, OKTA, GDX,

FB, FLT, HDB, MGM, IQV, PCG, PLNT, MSFT, STNE, PYPL, CHTR, NRG, GPN, NTES, PAGS, HWM, DNB, DASH, AMZN, DECK, MA, LNG, APPF, MTCH, SE, OKTA, GDX, Sold Out: BABA, JPM, CSX, BAC, BFAM, TDG, HUM, ADSK, SBAC, WKHS,

New York, NY, based Investment company Steadfast Capital Management Lp Current Portfolio ) buys Cigna Corp, Wix.com, Abbott Laboratories, Darden Restaurants Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, JPMorgan Chase, CSX Corp, Bank of America Corp, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Steadfast Capital Management Lp. As of 2021Q1, Steadfast Capital Management Lp owns 52 stocks with a total value of $9.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 3,715,011 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.76% Wix.com Ltd (WIX) - 1,789,066 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.46% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,043,857 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.27% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,000,000 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 1,872,181 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.83%

Steadfast Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $263.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 1,194,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $116.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 1,323,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.56. The stock is now traded at around $139.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 1,081,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $203.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 467,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Vine Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $13.94. The stock is now traded at around $14.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 452,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Wix.com Ltd by 58.46%. The purchase prices were between $241.28 and $353.09, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $226.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 1,789,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 37.76%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $148.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 3,715,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 76.12%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $135.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 2,134,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 41.89%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $480.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 751,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 56.85%. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $457.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 430,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 60.81%. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $56.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 2,211,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $151.77 and $181.69, with an estimated average price of $164.99.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07.