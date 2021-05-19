Somerville Kurt F Buys Koninklijke DSM NV, Honeywell International Inc, Nike Inc, Sells Chubb, 3M Co, Eaton Vance Corp

New Purchases: TPL, MS, JPM, NXPI, SJM, SPY,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Somerville Kurt F Current Portfolio ) buys Koninklijke DSM NV, Honeywell International Inc, Nike Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Morgan Stanley, sells Chubb, 3M Co, Eaton Vance Corp, EOG Resources Inc, Fortive Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Somerville Kurt F. As of 2021Q1, Somerville Kurt F owns 101 stocks with a total value of $610 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 241,840 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.26% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 12,932 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.8% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 198,274 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 66,339 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78% Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 199,697 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%

Somerville Kurt F initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1571.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Somerville Kurt F initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $86.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Somerville Kurt F initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $162.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Somerville Kurt F initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $191.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Somerville Kurt F initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $411.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Somerville Kurt F initiated holding in JM Smucker Co. The purchase prices were between $111.23 and $131.05, with an estimated average price of $117.99. The stock is now traded at around $133.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Somerville Kurt F added to a holding in Koninklijke DSM NV by 694.36%. The purchase prices were between $41.38 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $43.5. The stock is now traded at around $45.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 98,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Somerville Kurt F added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 32.80%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $222.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 26,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Somerville Kurt F added to a holding in Nike Inc by 24.25%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $135.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 53,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Somerville Kurt F sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Somerville Kurt F sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $65.82 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $68.69.