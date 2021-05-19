Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. Buys Ares Acquisition Corp, Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp, Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I, Sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, CF Acquisition Corp IV, FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: AAC.U, JWSM.U, LGACU, PMGMU, BLUA.U, FSNB.U, ASZ.U, GLBLU, HIIIU, GIGGU, HCAR, TBCPU, FINM, CVII.U, HERAU, CAP, CENHU, MOTV, SNRH, TLGA.U, PNTM, TWNI.U, SRSA, COVAU, MIT.U, SCOBU, ASPCU, LEGO, MAAC, FPAC, FPAC, ITHXU, CTAC, DHCAU, EPHY, FOREU, HLAH, MBAC.U, NHIC, PRPC.U, TMAC.U, TWLVU, ENFA, MOTN, SLCR, SWET, ATMR.U, KURIU, ANAC.U, CFVIU, HHLA.U, THMAU, TSPQ.U, CCV, FCAX, JOFF, SVOK, GPAC, GSQD.U, LGV.U, NSTD.U, PHIC, SSAAU, CHAA.U, COLIU, CPUH.U, NAAC, NDACU, ADER, AGGRU, ANZUU, ATVCU, CLAA.U, CLRM, CONX, DHBCU, DTOCU, FLME.U, FTEV.U, HYACU, HYACU, IIAC, ITQRU, KAIIU, KIIIU, KRNLU, LHAA, LHC, MDH.U, NSTB, NSTC.U, PDOT.U, SCLEU, SLAC.U, SPGS.U, STWO, TCACU, VAQC, VELOU, WPCB.U, BSN, DNZ.U, KLAQ, TMKR, TZPS, GSAQ, HZON, ACII.U, AMPI.U, APGB.U, DLCA, SHAC, AUS.U, EJFAU, EQHA, NEBC, RXRAU, LNFA, NGAC, GHACU, HCCC, OCA, ACQRU, BOAS.U, CSTA.U, DCRNU, ESM.U, FRSGU, FRXB.U, FTAAU, FVIV.U, HUGS.U, IPVIU, ISOS.U, LFTR, LOKB, MRAC, MTAC, SBEAU, SCOA, SRNGU, SV, WARR.U, WPCA.U, YSAC, BLTS, HTPA, KAIR, OHPAU, PACX, PGRW, PSAGU, ROT, SGAM, GSEVU, OCAX, SLAMU, HCII, OEPW, CAHCU, GGPIU, GMBT, MACQU, PLMIU, RMGB, RMGCU, VOSO, VPCBU, ARBG, NXU.U, AKIC, DMYI, PFDRU, PICC.U, ATAQU, ATHN.U, BRPMU, FZT.U, GTPBU, IPVA.U, KAHC.U, LVRAU, POW, RCLFU, ABGI, IBER.U, IPVF.U, TWNT.U, XPOA, CBAH, FACT.U, TSIBU, AGAC.U, LIII.U, PRSR, SDACU, TWOA, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, DMYQ.U, EBACU, GNAC, KVSA, SNII.U, ACAC, FMIVU, FRONU, FSRXU, FSSIU, GIIXU, GMII, HCAQ, KVSC, NVSAU, AJAX, DDMX, DDMX, HAAC, HCIC, NGC.U, FACA.U, GNPK, HMCO, INKA, LEGAU, NGAB, OMEG, PAQC, RTPYU, VYGG, BCAC, ENNVU, GTPAU, LOKM.U, REVHU, SVFB, SVFC, EUSG, STRE.U, TINV, ATAC, CCVI.U, CFAC, CLIM.U, CRU, DGNU, DISAU, FVT, KVSB, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, SVFA, SPFR, STPC, ACTDU, FMAC, PV.U, SWBK, VGII.U, ESSC, FSII, IVAN, LCAHU, LCAHU, LDHAU, VTIQ, VTIQ, RTPZ, TEKK, FWAA, HLXA, IACB.U, MSACU,
- Added Positions: HIGA, ETAC, RBAC,
- Reduced Positions: AACQ, LCY, FUSE, ASPL, PACE, IPOF, GSAH, IPOD, NSH, NSH, KSMT, SVAC, SOAC, SPNV, CCAC, CRHC, FAII,
- Sold Out: CCIV, CFIVU, FTOC, HOL, CTAQU, HEC, SNRHU, ALTUU, CAP.U, SFTW, SRSAU, VGAC, MAACU, COOLU, ACTC, MOTNU, CCV.U, FPAC.U, FPAC.U, CND.U, SVOKU, PHICU, HIGA.U, IIAC.U, STWOU, CONXU, PDAC, DMYI.U, IPOE, NEBCU, SPRQ.U, LFTRU, WPF, CMLF, HTPA.U, ALUS, SCOAU, VIIAU, OCA.U, RMGBU, CLII, ARBGU, HAACU, SAII, FTIV, CBAH.U, HCARU, RAACU, ACEV, CCX, CCX, GHVIU, TSIAU, AONE, HMCOU, DDMXU, DDMXU, BTWN, CFII, SPFR.U, FGNA, FSRV, DCRB, MRACU, AHACU, VSPR, RTPZ.U, AGCUU, ASPL.U, IACA, RTP,
For the details of Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/radcliffe+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P.
- Ares Acquisition Corp (AAC.U) - 1,150,000 shares, 0.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Executive Network Partnering Corp (ENPC) - 1,046,874 shares, 0.74% of the total portfolio.
- Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp (JWSM.U) - 900,000 shares, 0.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC) - 870,000 shares, 0.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%
- Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I (LGACU) - 850,000 shares, 0.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Ares Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $10.79, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp (JWSM.U)
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $10.45. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Priveterra Acquisition Corp (PMGMU)
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.48, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 866,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I (LGACU)
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.17. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fusion Acquisition Corp II (FSNB.U)
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Fusion Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BlueRiver Acquisition Corp (BLUA.U)
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.57, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: H.I.G. Acquisition Corp (HIGA)
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp by 1024.38%. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.52, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 595,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.Sold Out: FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp (FTOC)
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.31 and $14.4, with an estimated average price of $11.74.Sold Out: CF Acquisition Corp IV (CFIVU)
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in CF Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $11.19, with an estimated average price of $10.53.Sold Out: Holicity Inc (HOL)
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Holicity Inc. The sale prices were between $10.16 and $21.25, with an estimated average price of $13.83.Sold Out: Carney Technology Acquisition Corp II (CTAQU)
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $11.08, with an estimated average price of $10.47.Sold Out: Hudson Executive Investment Corp (HEC)
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $12.1, with an estimated average price of $10.88.
Here is the complete portfolio of Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P.. Also check out:
1. Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment