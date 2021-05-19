Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. Buys Ares Acquisition Corp, Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp, Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I, Sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, CF Acquisition Corp IV, FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp

Bala Cynwyd, PA, based Investment company Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys Ares Acquisition Corp, Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp, Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I, Priveterra Acquisition Corp, BlueRiver Acquisition Corp, sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, CF Acquisition Corp IV, FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp, Holicity Inc, Carney Technology Acquisition Corp II during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. owns 399 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ares Acquisition Corp (AAC.U) - 1,150,000 shares, 0.83% of the total portfolio. New Position Executive Network Partnering Corp (ENPC) - 1,046,874 shares, 0.74% of the total portfolio. Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp (JWSM.U) - 900,000 shares, 0.66% of the total portfolio. New Position Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC) - 870,000 shares, 0.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98% Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I (LGACU) - 850,000 shares, 0.62% of the total portfolio. New Position

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Ares Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $10.79, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $10.45. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.48, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 866,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.17. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Fusion Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.57, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp by 1024.38%. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.52, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 595,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.31 and $14.4, with an estimated average price of $11.74.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in CF Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $11.19, with an estimated average price of $10.53.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Holicity Inc. The sale prices were between $10.16 and $21.25, with an estimated average price of $13.83.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $11.08, with an estimated average price of $10.47.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $12.1, with an estimated average price of $10.88.