Mason Capital Management Llc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, CoreCivic Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Herbalife Nutrition, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: RSP, CXW, IFF, JWS, GEO, LMT, TBA, PPL, BLUE, PYPL, GS, BMRN, MTN, KVSA, SPNV,
- Added Positions: AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: HLF, CCO, WORK,
- Sold Out: GLD, AVLR, NCNO, SUPN, FROG, SPGI, DGNR.U, AGCUU, AJRD,
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) - 1,104,675 shares, 18.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.34%
- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) - 22,581,508 shares, 15.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.88%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 253,000 shares, 13.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
- CoreCivic Inc (CXW) - 3,774,300 shares, 12.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) - 215,737 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.37%. The holding were 253,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CoreCivic Inc (CXW)
Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in CoreCivic Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.26 and $9.31, with an estimated average price of $7.7. The stock is now traded at around $8.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.75%. The holding were 3,774,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.24%. The holding were 215,737 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Jaws Acquisition Corp (JWS)
Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.12 and $16.01, with an estimated average price of $14.19. The stock is now traded at around $13.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.74%. The holding were 1,969,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The GEO Group Inc (GEO)
Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in The GEO Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.2 and $9.24, with an estimated average price of $8.23. The stock is now traded at around $6.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 1,130,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Mason Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 46.67%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3232.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 110 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.Sold Out: Avalara Inc (AVLR)
Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $123.33 and $179.78, with an estimated average price of $154.53.Sold Out: Ncino Inc (NCNO)
Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Ncino Inc. The sale prices were between $61.64 and $83.93, with an estimated average price of $71.51.Sold Out: JFrog Ltd (FROG)
Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in JFrog Ltd. The sale prices were between $43.38 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $57.78.Sold Out: Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)
Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $28.01.Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91.
