Mason Capital Management Llc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, CoreCivic Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Herbalife Nutrition, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mason Capital Management Llc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, CoreCivic Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Herbalife Nutrition, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Mason Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, CoreCivic Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Jaws Acquisition Corp, The GEO Group Inc, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Herbalife Nutrition, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc, Avalara Inc, Slack Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mason Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Mason Capital Management Llc owns 23 stocks with a total value of $268 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MASON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mason+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MASON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) - 1,104,675 shares, 18.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.34%
  2. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) - 22,581,508 shares, 15.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.88%
  3. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 253,000 shares, 13.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. CoreCivic Inc (CXW) - 3,774,300 shares, 12.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) - 215,737 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.37%. The holding were 253,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CoreCivic Inc (CXW)

Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in CoreCivic Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.26 and $9.31, with an estimated average price of $7.7. The stock is now traded at around $8.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.75%. The holding were 3,774,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.24%. The holding were 215,737 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Jaws Acquisition Corp (JWS)

Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.12 and $16.01, with an estimated average price of $14.19. The stock is now traded at around $13.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.74%. The holding were 1,969,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The GEO Group Inc (GEO)

Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in The GEO Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.2 and $9.24, with an estimated average price of $8.23. The stock is now traded at around $6.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 1,130,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Mason Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 46.67%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3232.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Sold Out: Avalara Inc (AVLR)

Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $123.33 and $179.78, with an estimated average price of $154.53.

Sold Out: Ncino Inc (NCNO)

Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Ncino Inc. The sale prices were between $61.64 and $83.93, with an estimated average price of $71.51.

Sold Out: JFrog Ltd (FROG)

Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in JFrog Ltd. The sale prices were between $43.38 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $57.78.

Sold Out: Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)

Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $28.01.

Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of MASON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. MASON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MASON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MASON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MASON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider