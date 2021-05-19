Perceptive Advisors Llc Buys Landos Biopharma Inc, Prometheus Biosciences Inc, Prometheus Biosciences Inc, Sells Novavax Inc, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Eidos Therapeutics Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Perceptive Advisors Llc Buys Landos Biopharma Inc, Prometheus Biosciences Inc, Prometheus Biosciences Inc, Sells Novavax Inc, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Eidos Therapeutics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Perceptive Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Landos Biopharma Inc, Prometheus Biosciences Inc, Prometheus Biosciences Inc, Exact Sciences Corp, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Novavax Inc, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Eidos Therapeutics Inc, Invitae Corp, Horizon Therapeutics PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q1, Perceptive Advisors Llc owns 123 stocks with a total value of $6.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/perceptive+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC
  1. Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) - 3,474,505 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.93%
  2. BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 7,756,928 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.67%
  3. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) - 4,849,912 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.09%
  4. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) - 8,651,785 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.61%
  5. Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) - 22,861,329 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.96%
New Purchase: Landos Biopharma Inc (LABP)

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in Landos Biopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.47 and $16.26, with an estimated average price of $13.05. The stock is now traded at around $11.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 17,960,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Prometheus Biosciences Inc (RXDX)

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in Prometheus Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $20.65. The stock is now traded at around $19.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 3,314,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Prometheus Biosciences Inc (RXDX)

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in Prometheus Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $20.65. The stock is now traded at around $19.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 3,314,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.57 and $155.01, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $96.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 353,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS)

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.37 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $36.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,296,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM)

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.28 and $120.75, with an estimated average price of $95.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 537,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Morphic Holding Inc (MORF)

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in Morphic Holding Inc by 92.64%. The purchase prices were between $29.77 and $84.85, with an estimated average price of $45.77. The stock is now traded at around $47.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 938,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Macrogenics Inc (MGNX)

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in Macrogenics Inc by 70.34%. The purchase prices were between $18.99 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $24.22. The stock is now traded at around $30.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,148,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX)

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc by 38.48%. The purchase prices were between $6.53 and $14.42, with an estimated average price of $11.53. The stock is now traded at around $12.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 8,703,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT)

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in RAPT Therapeutics Inc by 57.05%. The purchase prices were between $16 and $24.46, with an estimated average price of $20.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,477,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA)

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc by 41.72%. The purchase prices were between $36 and $73.76, with an estimated average price of $57.87. The stock is now traded at around $72.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 987,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB)

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in Solid Biosciences Inc by 24.15%. The purchase prices were between $5.37 and $10.72, with an estimated average price of $7.38. The stock is now traded at around $3.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,412,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Novavax Inc (NVAX)

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $112.98 and $319.93, with an estimated average price of $200.73.

Sold Out: Eidos Therapeutics Inc (EIDX)

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Eidos Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $117.32 and $128.51, with an estimated average price of $123.33.

Sold Out: Immunovant Inc (IMVT)

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Immunovant Inc. The sale prices were between $13.08 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $26.3.

Sold Out: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL)

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $52.72, with an estimated average price of $42.95.

Sold Out: Urovant Sciences Ltd (UROV)

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Urovant Sciences Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.05 and $16.24, with an estimated average price of $16.18.

Sold Out: Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $70.65 and $96.76, with an estimated average price of $82.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:

1. PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider