Perceptive Advisors Llc Buys Landos Biopharma Inc, Prometheus Biosciences Inc, Prometheus Biosciences Inc, Sells Novavax Inc, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Eidos Therapeutics Inc

LABP, RXDX, RXDX, EXAS, TARS, BEAM, ACAD, UTHR, NUVB, IMTX, ATEC, MREO, IMCR, ACRS, CMIIU, RACA, RACB, CLOV, XENE, CATB, DRIO, LGV.U, MRUS, TLIS, TXMD, CMLF, RGNX, PLXP, PHVS, CVM, SANA, Added Positions: BBIO, SWTX, MGNX, ALDX, MORF, RAPT, ESTA, SLDB, VERU, FBRX, HCAT, VYNE, DBVT, ATHA, VRCA, CERE, ISEE,

BBIO, SWTX, MGNX, ALDX, MORF, RAPT, ESTA, SLDB, VERU, FBRX, HCAT, VYNE, DBVT, ATHA, VRCA, CERE, ISEE, Reduced Positions: NBIX, NVTA, HZNP, KOD, FOLD, ARWR, MRTX, FREQ, ADPT, NVRO, RCKT, OM, GBT, IOVA, PRVB, COLL, NEPT, RLAY, ACCD, CMPS, NARI, PMVP, SILK, HRMY, VRAY, FDMT, TARA, TVTX, AMWL, RNA, FUSN, TCRR, MOTS, CTMX, GRTX, SNDX, NBTX,

NBIX, NVTA, HZNP, KOD, FOLD, ARWR, MRTX, FREQ, ADPT, NVRO, RCKT, OM, GBT, IOVA, PRVB, COLL, NEPT, RLAY, ACCD, CMPS, NARI, PMVP, SILK, HRMY, VRAY, FDMT, TARA, TVTX, AMWL, RNA, FUSN, TCRR, MOTS, CTMX, GRTX, SNDX, NBTX, Sold Out: NVAX, EIDX, IMVT, ZNTL, UROV, SAGE, LUNG, REGN, ANAB, NSTG, GERN, AMRS, WVE, RGEN, SCYX, SCPE.U, MRVI, CRIS, RVMD, SHC, DYN, AQST, PTGX, MASS, MTEM, AVXL, BNR, ADAP, LEGN, IPOF, ABCL,

New York, NY, based Investment company Perceptive Advisors Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Landos Biopharma Inc, Prometheus Biosciences Inc, Prometheus Biosciences Inc, Exact Sciences Corp, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Novavax Inc, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Eidos Therapeutics Inc, Invitae Corp, Horizon Therapeutics PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q1, Perceptive Advisors Llc owns 123 stocks with a total value of $6.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) - 3,474,505 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.93% BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 7,756,928 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.67% SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) - 4,849,912 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.09% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) - 8,651,785 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.61% Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) - 22,861,329 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.96%

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in Landos Biopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.47 and $16.26, with an estimated average price of $13.05. The stock is now traded at around $11.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 17,960,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in Prometheus Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $20.65. The stock is now traded at around $19.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 3,314,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.57 and $155.01, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $96.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 353,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.37 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $36.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,296,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.28 and $120.75, with an estimated average price of $95.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 537,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in Morphic Holding Inc by 92.64%. The purchase prices were between $29.77 and $84.85, with an estimated average price of $45.77. The stock is now traded at around $47.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 938,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in Macrogenics Inc by 70.34%. The purchase prices were between $18.99 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $24.22. The stock is now traded at around $30.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,148,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc by 38.48%. The purchase prices were between $6.53 and $14.42, with an estimated average price of $11.53. The stock is now traded at around $12.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 8,703,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in RAPT Therapeutics Inc by 57.05%. The purchase prices were between $16 and $24.46, with an estimated average price of $20.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,477,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc by 41.72%. The purchase prices were between $36 and $73.76, with an estimated average price of $57.87. The stock is now traded at around $72.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 987,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in Solid Biosciences Inc by 24.15%. The purchase prices were between $5.37 and $10.72, with an estimated average price of $7.38. The stock is now traded at around $3.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,412,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $112.98 and $319.93, with an estimated average price of $200.73.

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Eidos Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $117.32 and $128.51, with an estimated average price of $123.33.

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Immunovant Inc. The sale prices were between $13.08 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $26.3.

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $52.72, with an estimated average price of $42.95.

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Urovant Sciences Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.05 and $16.24, with an estimated average price of $16.18.

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $70.65 and $96.76, with an estimated average price of $82.06.