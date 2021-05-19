Chai Trust Co Llc Buys Pioneer Merger Corp, Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp, Altimar Acquisition Corp II, Sells Ajax I, ProShares UltraShort QQQ

Investment company Chai Trust Co Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Pioneer Merger Corp, Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp, Altimar Acquisition Corp II, Northern Star Investment Corp III, Ajax I, sells Ajax I, ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chai Trust Co Llc. As of 2021Q1, Chai Trust Co Llc owns 32 stocks with a total value of $976 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) - 3,465,762 shares, 22.60% of the total portfolio. Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) - 13,046,376 shares, 18.87% of the total portfolio. Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) - 12,949,182 shares, 18.39% of the total portfolio. Equity Residential (EQR) - 1,210,706 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Equity Commonwealth (EQC) - 2,584,300 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio.

Chai Trust Co Llc initiated holding in Pioneer Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.49. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 1,350,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chai Trust Co Llc initiated holding in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $10.45. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chai Trust Co Llc initiated holding in Altimar Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.59, with an estimated average price of $10.2. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chai Trust Co Llc initiated holding in Northern Star Investment Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chai Trust Co Llc initiated holding in Ajax I. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $13.6, with an estimated average price of $11.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chai Trust Co Llc initiated holding in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $10.19. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chai Trust Co Llc sold out a holding in Ajax I. The sale prices were between $10.39 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $12.34.